(PDF) Rockhounding Colorado, 2nd

From agate and fossils in the land of the dinosaurs to the 14,000-foot peak of Mount Antero, Rockhounding Colorado guides the amateur collector to more than 70 of the best rockhounding sites in the Centennial State. Lively text, accurate maps, and clear site descriptions reveal great sources of rhodonite, alabaster, tourmaline, amethyst, blue barite, and much more.



