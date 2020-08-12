Baby Teething Comfort Tips

By and large, an infant is born with teeth that are partially developed below the gum line. In a person’s life, you will have two sets of teeth: baby teeth and permanent teeth. When babies get their first tooth, it is an important and exciting step in their growth process because those teeth will allow them to speak clearly and chew properly. Though exhilarating, the teething process can be difficult for both parents and babies.



According to the National Library of Medicine’s Medline Plus, most babies get their first tooth at around six months old but don’t worry if they don’t appear right away. Some infants start teething around eight months and others when they are a little bit older.