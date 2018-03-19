Read and Download PDF From Shadow to Substance: The Federal Theology of the English Particular Baptists (1642-1704) (Centre for Baptist History and Heritage Studies) Ebook FUll



Baptist history and theology is undergoing a modern recovery and rediscovery. Such a renaissance is incomplete without an examination of the covenant theology that played such a prominent role in Particular Baptist identity, thought, and literature. This work describes the covenant theology of the Particular Baptists associated with the 1644 and 1677 Confessions of Faith through analyses of their own writings and in comparison to the Reformed theology of their day. The study offers groundbreaking, fresh insights into the interactions between Particular Baptist churches during the second half of the seventeenth century as well as providing new details of some of their most important leaders, including Nehemiah Coxe and Benjamin Keach.

