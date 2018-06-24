-
Be the first to like this
Published on
SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
5S for Healthcare Based on Hiroyuki Hirano s classic "5 Pillars of the Visual Workplace" and modeled after the Shingo Prize-winning "Shopfloor Series for Lean Manufacturers", this work adopts a reader-friendly format to impart the information needed to understand and efficiently implement lean methodology in a healthcare setting.
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Thomas L. Jackson
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-2
-Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
-Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
-Format : SLIDE BOOK
-Seller information : Thomas L. Jackson ( 2✮ )
-Link Download : https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=1439803501
Do not hesitate !!!
(Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=1439803501 )
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment