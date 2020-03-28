Manejo del Duelo Benm 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Alicia Molina y David Bet�n
  2. 2. Nacido el 21 de septiembre 1945) es un alem�n- americano escritor, del libro infantil autor y el ilustrador y artista. Hans Wilhelm ha escrito y / o de las ilustraciones m�s de 200 libros sobre todo para los ni�os. Que se han traducido en veinte idiomas y ha ganado numerosos premios internacionales y premios. Muchos de ellos se han convertido en la serie animada de televisi�n. En la actualidad hay m�s de treinta cinco millones de libros por Hans Wilhelm en la impresi�n. Algunos de sus libros m�s conocidos incluyen "Siempre te amar�", "Trouble Bunny" serie ", Tyrone the horrible", serie "Waldo", y el "Noodles" libros. PROCESODEDUELO
  3. 3. PROCESODEDUELO
  4. 4. PROCESODEDUELO No mentir es esencial. Contesta las preguntas con sinceridad. Nunca diga algo de lo que tenga que retractarse m�s tarde. No diga todo de una vez, explique la muerte con verdades parciales, de acuerdo con la edad cronol�gica, nivel intelectual y emocional, midiendo lo que puede asimilar y lo que necesita saber. H�blele de la muerte antes de que se vea emocionalmente involucrado en una situaci�n de duelo. Una oportunidad es con ocasi�n de la muerte de un animalito o una flor. No delegue la explicaci�n en un familiar o un vecino. Los padres son los mejores trasmisores y los que mejor conocen al ni�o. No ligue la muerte con un sue�o (miedo a dormirse), un viaje (abandono). Ayudarle a distinguir entre dolencia grave y ligera. No ligue la contrariedad a la muerte (castigo). No esconda su dolor, ni se oculte para llorar. Exprese su sentimiento y mu�strele que usted tambi�n es vulnerable y que es leg�timo compartir la tristeza. Dele la oportunidad de hablar de la persona fallecida y rec�bale la tristeza. Si es creyente, trasm�tale sus creencias. Use la palabra muerte y elimine los eufemismos. Refuerce la irreversibilidad y da de pi� a falsas expectativas. Si el ni�o est� en edad escolar, avise a la psic�loga o la profesora. Esto da la oportunidad de que los compa�eros le den consuelo en lugar de distraerlos.
  5. 5. ENFRENTAMOSNUESTROSMIEDOS Dra Lucina Artigas El abrazo de la mariposa es un recurso de auto-regulaci�n emocional sencillo, ideal para aquellas personas que les cuestan otros m�todos que requieren m�s tiempo y preparaci�n. El Abrazo de la Mariposa fue originado y desarrollado por Lucina (Lucy) Artigas, durante el trabajo realizado en Acapulco, Guerrero (M�xico), con los sobrevivientes del hurac�n Paulina en 1997. (Artigas et al. 2000; Boel, 1999).
