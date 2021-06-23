Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thank you
Jun. 23, 2021

Fashion converted pdf

This PDF is about the fashion blunders every man commits and the tips to overcome those blunders.
https://classicpolos.com/

  1. 1. •Royal classic groups – classic polo & CP BRO No one understands men better than us. classic polo(CP) is the finest Indian polo brand launched in 2001. • Committed to professional Indian men. A ‘Made in India’ brand with International style crafted exclusively for men. • CP BRO is our younger brand designed for young men, the trendsetters of our society. • Brand Classic Polo was awarded the best brand of the year (2005-06) award in the men’s casual wear category by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India. •Classic Polo was recognised as the most popular brand in South and West India and the most preferred brand in the T-shirt segment in a joint study by Images magazine & KSA Technopak in 2005.
  2. 2.  India is a country where taking care of your looks were considered feminine. Due to which men used to not care about their looks and were making fashion blunders a lot.  Thankfully, this is changing and men has started to take care of their looks and has realized the importance of fashion.  Your fashion sense has a huge impact on your personality and confidence. Dressing well is a skill. And like any other skill, you can learn and improve.  Even James Bond wasn’t born stylish, he learnt that skill and displayed it so well to be called as “Dapper” for nearly six decades since he appeared in the silver screen.  Just like cooking or dancing, dressing well is a skill which can actually be learnt.  Although we are heading towards the direction of fashion literate India still there are a few style mistakes that we are making which absolutely ruins our style and makes us look way less attractive than what we could have looked.  Today we’re sharing with you some essential tips for guys who want to dress better.
  3. 3. • Not wearing the apt shoes:  Almost every fashionable men knows the importance of wearing apt shoes. As shoes has the ability to make the outfit or to break the outfit. It is the most crucial part of fashion. This is where most of us commit mistake. Some of the mistakes are; ➢ Wearing slippers: we completely understand that chappals are extremely comfortable especially In this hot summer days but wearing it outside can be turn offs to many single women out there. So, try wearing shoes when you are at home instead of when hanging out with friends in casual outfits. ➢ Wearing sports shoes: sport shoes are excellent. But, they are meant to wear while playing any kind of sport. Not with the casual outfits which you wear regularly. Just stop wearing sports shoes and instead wear sneakers with jeans or casual outfits.
  4. 4. Not wearing correct pieces of clothing : Most of the men wear incorrect pieces of clothing while going to some kind of occasions. Most men don’t understand that not all articles of clothing is meant for all occasions and not all articles of clothing are meant to wear together. Let’s understand this with few instances:- Wearing casual outfits in formal events like wearing tshirt and jeans in a wedding is the most common fashion blunder we all commit. Casuals are great but it looks more good at a right time and a right place. You can wear casuals when you hang out with friends or going on a date etc.. Matching formals with casuals is another common mistake we all do. Like wearing a formal shirt and matching it with jeans, just end up looking worse. So, when pairing with different pieces of clothing together make sure to pair casual clothing with other casual outfits.
  5. 5. • Wearing the wrong colors: This might not sound like a big mistake or even a mistake to most of you but it definitely is a big mistake and can ruin your style completely. colors can affect how people perceive you wearing the right colors can make you look younger, taller and more stylish. Example; Wearing too many colors As a basic rule your t-shirt or shirt should not have more than 3 colors one base color and the other for the pattern if it has more than 2-3 colors then it is just going to make you look weird. if you are trying to build a wardrobe start with solid pieces of clothing like black/white shirt and t-shirts. Once you have them then move to colors like navy blue, maroon, olive and will make you look stylish.
  6. 6. Wearing wrong outfit: This is an extremely common mistake and for some reason, men don’t give priority to the fit and end up looking out of shape and unstylish. If the fit is good literally any outfit will look good but if the fit is not good everything will look bad on you. Accessories: If you don’t have accessories at all then you are missing out on a chance of stepping up your style game. wearing or carrying the right accessories can up your looks instantly. In case you are new to accessories start with basics like bags and wallets. An accessory which every men should have is perfume, most of the men doesn’t give importance about how they smell. So, wearing perfume
