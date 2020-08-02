Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL -educational establishment with a curriculum and methods that are non- traditional
PURPOSE -established to meet the needs of children and adolescents who cannot learn effectively in a traditional school en...
TYPES OF ALTERNATIVE SCHOOLS •local alternatives to public schools •special-needs day schools •independent private schools...
NON-FORMAL EDUCATION (NFE) -any organized, systematic educational activity carried outside the framework of the formal sys...
LEGAL FOUNDATIONS OF THE NFE 1987 PHILIPPINE CONSTITUTION The STATE shall protect and promote the right of all citizens to...
This law recognized the ALS as a complement of formal education and a major component of basic education RA 9155 (The Gove...
MAJOR TYPES OF NFE PROGRAMS  BASIC LITERACY PROGRAM -aims to provide illiterate out-of-school children, youth and adults ...
 ACCREDITATION & EQUIVALENCY PROGRAM -aims to provide learners a range of alternative pathways in order that they may con...
 INDIGENOUS PEOPLE’S EDUCATION -aims to develop ALS intervention that is acceptable to the IP’s in general and specific I...
 INFORMAL EDUCATION -a system of education that is not state operated and sponsored. It does not to any certification and...
 MADRASAH EDUCATION - aims to foster better understanding between the migrant Muslims and that their host communities
 OPEN HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAM (OHSP) - alternative delivery mode of formal secondary education program run by the Bureau of S...
This focus on what is an alternative school and its type. It also discusses the NFE program in the Philippines.

  1. 1. ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL -educational establishment with a curriculum and methods that are non- traditional
  2. 2. PURPOSE -established to meet the needs of children and adolescents who cannot learn effectively in a traditional school environment
  3. 3. TYPES OF ALTERNATIVE SCHOOLS •local alternatives to public schools •special-needs day schools •independent private schools •therapeutic wilderness programs •emotional growth boarding schools
  4. 4. NON-FORMAL EDUCATION (NFE) -any organized, systematic educational activity carried outside the framework of the formal system to provide selected types of learning to a segment of the population
  5. 5. LEGAL FOUNDATIONS OF THE NFE 1987 PHILIPPINE CONSTITUTION The STATE shall protect and promote the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels and shall take appropriate steps to make such education accessible to all
  6. 6. This law recognized the ALS as a complement of formal education and a major component of basic education RA 9155 (The Governance Act of Basic Education)
  7. 7. MAJOR TYPES OF NFE PROGRAMS  BASIC LITERACY PROGRAM -aims to provide illiterate out-of-school children, youth and adults the basic literacy -literacy program that uses the life skills approach with a modified content according to different learning groups
  8. 8.  ACCREDITATION & EQUIVALENCY PROGRAM -aims to provide learners a range of alternative pathways in order that they may continue their learning outside of the formal school system and upgrade their skills and competencies and functional literacy
  9. 9.  INDIGENOUS PEOPLE’S EDUCATION -aims to develop ALS intervention that is acceptable to the IP’s in general and specific IP communities
  10. 10.  INFORMAL EDUCATION -a system of education that is not state operated and sponsored. It does not to any certification and is not structured or classroom based
  11. 11.  MADRASAH EDUCATION - aims to foster better understanding between the migrant Muslims and that their host communities
  12. 12.  OPEN HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAM (OHSP) - alternative delivery mode of formal secondary education program run by the Bureau of Secondary Education of the Department of Education

