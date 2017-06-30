SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card Download From The Official Website
SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card Download From The Official Website

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2017 from the official website. The candidates will have to visit region wise official web portals to take print out for SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card for Tier 2 Examination.

SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card Download From The Official Website

  1. 1. SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card Download From The Official Website
  2. 2. Hello friends, now you are allowed to download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2017 for Tier 2 Examination on 9th July. The candidates will get here complete information about SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card and the examination in July month. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website also.
  3. 3. As per the notification by Staff Selection Commission, SSC CHSL Tier 2 Examination will be conducted on 9th July 2017. The candidates who have been shortlisted in Tier - I examination will have to be appeared in Tier - II examination that is a descriptive paper.
  4. 4. Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2017
  5. 5. To download SSC CHSL Admit Card the candidates will have to visit the official website. The SSC CHSL Admit Card 2017 can be downloaded with Registration Number and Date of Birth in DD-MM-YY format. The candidates are suggested to visit the official website to take print of SSC CHSL 2017 Exam Hall Ticket.
  6. 6. Candidates from different regions will have to download their SSC CHSL Permission Letter for Tier 2 from the official websites for the particular region. Here in the next slide, you will find the web addresses for all the SSC official websites for different regions.
  7. 7. SSC CHSL Admit Card 2017 Region Wise Regions Official Website Address Eastern Region (ER) http://www.sscer.org/ Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) http://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ Southern Region (SR) http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ North Eastern Region (NER) http://sscner.org.in/ Western Region (WR) http://www.sscwr.net/ Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) http://www.sscmpr.org/ Central Region (CR) http://www.ssc-cr.org/ North Western Region (NWR) http://www.sscnwr.org/ Northern Region (NR) http://sscnr.net.in/
  8. 8. The candidates from different regions will have to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card from the particular website. From the table in previous slide, you may get the official website addresses for different regions.
  9. 9. After downloading the admit card, candidates are suggested to read all the instructions printed on the admit card. These instructions will help you out for the things that should be done or not while examination. Follow the instructions printed on the permission letter and do the needful.
  10. 10. https://www.wifistudy.com/ssc-chsl/ssc-chsl-admit-card Visit the link above for more About SSC CHSL 2017 Admit Card

