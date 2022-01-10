The non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 22.49% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The growing number of incidences non-muscle invasive bladder cancer will help in escalating the growth of the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market.