Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Environmental Protection

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 25
1 of 25

Environmental Protection

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

Environment should be protected.

Environment should be protected.

Engineering

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
Free
How to Survive a Robot Uprising: Tips on Defending Yourself Against the Coming Rebellion Daniel H. Wilson
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
Free
Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller Alec Nevala-Lee
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
Free
The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything Matthew Ball
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
Free

Environmental Protection

  1. 1. NAME Saira Khalil ROLL# 18-TE-21 COURSE TITLE Environmental issue of the textile industry PRESENTED TO Dr.Abdul Waqar Rajput
  2. 2. • NOISE • NOISE POLLUTION • SOURCES • DIFF B/W SOUND AND NOISE • NOISE TYPES • INSTRUMENTS • STANDARDS • DECIBEL • NOISE IN WORKPLACE • IN TEXTILE INDUSTRY • ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT • PREVENTIONS
  3. 3. TITLE NOISE POLLUTION
  4. 4. Definition of Noise • Noise can be defined as any sound which, because of particular characteristics(such as volume, frequency, speed or harmonic content), produces a sensation of discomfort or pain in the listener.
  5. 5. Noise pollution can be defined as any disturbing or unwanted noise that interferes or harms humans or wildlife.
  6. 6. Sources of Noise Pollution • Road Traffic Noise • Air Craft • Noise from Railroads • Noise in Industry • Noise in Building • Loud Speakers • Firecrackers
  7. 7. Difference between sound & noise SOUND • Vibrations impinge on the ear drum of a human or animal and setup a nervous disturbance, known as sound. • Sound is potentially serious pollutant and threat to environmental health. • Response of human ear to sound depends on both sound frequency(Hz) and sound pressure(dB) NOISE • When the effects of sound are undesirable , known as noise. • Noise from industry, traffic , homes and recreation can cause annoyance, disturb sleep and effect health. • Noise measurements by the term of Sound pressure level.
  8. 8. Classification of Noise Community Noise Occupational Noise
  9. 9. Community Noise • Noise emitted from all sources, except noise at the industrial workplace. • Main sources of noise are rails, roads, air traffic and construction work etc. Occupational Noise • Noise emitted from the industrial machinery and processes. • Main sources are rotors, gears, combustion engines, drilling, blasting, pumps and compressors
  10. 10. Noise Measuring Instrument Sound level meter (SLM) Integrating sound level meter (ISLM) Noise dosimeter The SLM consists of a microphone, electronic circuits and a readout display. The microphone detects the small air pressure variations associated with sound and changes them into electrical signals. These signals are then processed by the electronic circuitry of the instrument. The readout displays the sound level in decibels. The SLM takes the sound pressure level at one instant in a particular location.
  11. 11. The integrating sound level meter (ISLM) is similar to the dosimeter. It determines equivalent sound levels over a measurement period. The major difference is that an ISLM does not provide personal exposures because it is hand-held like the SLM, and not worn. The ISLM determines equivalent sound levels at a particular location. It yields a single reading of a given noise, even if the actual sound level of the noise changes continually. It uses a pre-programmed exchange rate, with a time constant that is equivalent to the SLOW setting on the SLM. integrating sound level meter (ISLM)
  12. 12. Noise dosimeter • The dosimeter stores the noise level information and carries out an averaging process. • A noise dosimeter is a small, light device that is worn by the worker with the microphone positioned above the outside edge of the wearer’s shoulder, close to their ear. • It is useful in industry where noise usually varies in duration and intensity, and where the person changes locations.
  13. 13. Decibel • Sound is all around us and can be measured to inform and protect us, as some sounds are not safe. In fact, loud noise can be very damaging to hearing. The level of noise, where a person is in relation to the noise (distance to the noise), and the amount of time they listen to it can all result in risk for hearing loss. Decibel Scale • Sound is measured in units called decibels (dB). The higher the decibel level, the louder the noise. On the decibel scale, the level increase of 10 means that a sound is actually 10 times more intense, or powerful. • The decibel (dB) is a logarithmic unit used to measure sound level. It is also widely used in electronics, signals and communication. The dB is a logarithmic way of describing a ratio. The ratio may be power, sound pressure, voltage or intensity or several other things • The essential thing to remember about the use of decibels is that they may only be used when they express a ratio.
  14. 14. Noise level in different cities of Pakistan
  15. 15. Noise Pollution in Textile Industry • When the loom is run with a shuttle, noise level increases by about 1.5 – 2.0 dBA. The maximum noise level is observed at the front of the machine because of the movement of sley, which causes air turbulence. • As the loom speed increases, the noise level also increases significantly due to the higher impact forces acting on the different parts of a loom. • Spectrum analysis shows that the peak noise level occurs at the frequencies between 1.4 kHz and 5.0 kHz and is mainly due to the impact between different parts of the picking and checking mechanisms. • Of the shuttleless weaving machines, noise level of water jet weaving machine is the lowest (85 dBA) followed by that of air jet and rapier weaving machines (91 dBA ) and projectile weaving machine (92 dBA ).
  16. 16. Spinning • Ring Spinning (highest) • Air Conditioning Room • Blow Room( lowest)
  17. 17. Effect of Noise on Public Health Globally, some 120 million people are estimated to have disabling hearing difficulties. More than half citizens of Europe live in noisy surroundings A third experience levels of noise at night that disturbs sleep. In the USA in 1990 about 30 million people were daily exposed to a daily occupational noise level above 85 dB, compared with more than nine million people in 1981; these people mostly in the production and manufacturing industries. In Germany and other developed countries as many as 4 to 5 million that is12-15% of all employed people, are exposed to noise levels of 85 dB or more.
  18. 18. Effect on Human health 1. Hypertension 2. Hearing loss 3.Cardiovascular Problems 4. Annoyance 5.Sleep disturbances 6. Child development 7.Psychological dysfunctions
  19. 19. Effects of Noise Pollution on Wildlife and Marine Life Thousands of oil drills, sonars, seismic survey devices, coastal recreational watercraft and shipping vessels are now populating our waters, and that is a serious cause of noise pollution for marine life. Whales are among the most affected, as their hearing helps them orient themselves, feed and communicate. Noise pollution thus interferes with cetaceans’ (whales and dolphins) feeding habits, reproductive patterns and migration routes, and can even cause hemorrhage and death. Other than marine life, land animals are also affected by noise pollution in the form of traffic, firecrackers etc., and birds are especially affected by the increased air traffic.
  20. 20. How to Reduce Noise Pollution? Turn off Appliances at Home and offices We can turn off home and office appliances when not in use such as TV, games, computers etc. it can create unnecessary stress on ears. We can save electricity also when we turn them off. Use Earplugs .Earplugs are small inserts that fit into our ear canal. And earmuffs fit over the entire outer ear to form an air seal keeping ears safe from loud noises Urgent Need of Legislation As present, there is no specific and detailed legislation to control noise pollution. Government should pass the "Noise Pollution Control Act" to meet special Pakistan condition. Apart from such kind of central legislation, there should be a city noise control code for all major cities in Pakistan. Creation of unnecessary noise has to be prohibited and should be punishable under law.
  21. 21. • Public Awakening and the control It is also important that public awakening is also very essential for the control and prevention of the noise pollution. In this regard television, radio, internet, and newspapers should give a campaign for wide publicity • By Plantation Plants are efficient absorbers of noise, especially noise of high frequency. A dense ever green hedge can reduce the noise of microphones by 20dB. Therefore plantation on both sides of street or highways can curb the noise pollution effectively. A green belt of short to medium height around the airport can reduce the noise of jets. • Reduce the noise at source level Steps should be taken to reduce the noise at source level. Industrial areas, aerodromes and highways should be located outside the city limits. • Exchange of Scientific Knowledge Scientific knowledge regarding the pollutants and control of environmental pollution may be exchanged internationally so that the developing and under developed countries may also be able to control the ever increasing problem of pollution
  22. 22. REFERENCES • https://epd.punjab.gov.pk/noise_pollution • https://www.ccohs.ca/oshanswers/phys_agents/n oise_measurement.html#:~:text=The%20most% 20common%20instruments%20used,)%2C%20a nd%20the%20noise%20dosimeter • https://environment.gov.pk/SiteImage/Misc/files/ Downloads/interventions/positionpapers/NoiseP aperPHorns.pdf • https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what-is- noise-pollution.html

×