Environmental Protection

4.
Definition of Noise
• Noise can be defined as any sound which,
because of particular characteristics(such as
volume, frequency, speed or harmonic
content), produces a sensation of discomfort or
pain in the listener.
5.
Noise pollution can be defined as any disturbing or
unwanted noise that interferes or harms humans or
wildlife.
6.
Sources of Noise Pollution
• Road Traffic Noise
• Air Craft
• Noise from Railroads
• Noise in Industry
• Noise in Building
• Loud Speakers
• Firecrackers
7.
Difference between sound & noise
SOUND
• Vibrations impinge on the ear
drum of a human or animal
and setup a nervous
disturbance, known as sound.
• Sound is potentially serious
pollutant and threat to
environmental health.
• Response of human ear to
sound depends on both sound
frequency(Hz) and sound
pressure(dB)
NOISE
• When the effects of sound
are undesirable , known as
noise.
• Noise from industry, traffic ,
homes and recreation can
cause annoyance, disturb
sleep and effect health.
• Noise measurements by the
term of Sound pressure
level.
8.
Classification of Noise
Community
Noise
Occupational
Noise
9.
Community Noise
• Noise emitted from all
sources, except noise at
the industrial workplace.
• Main sources of noise are
rails, roads, air traffic and
construction work etc.
Occupational Noise
• Noise emitted from the
industrial machinery and
processes.
• Main sources are rotors,
gears, combustion
engines, drilling, blasting,
pumps and compressors
10.
Noise Measuring Instrument
Sound level
meter (SLM)
Integrating
sound level
meter (ISLM)
Noise
dosimeter
The SLM consists of a microphone, electronic
circuits and a readout display.
The microphone detects the small air pressure
variations associated with sound and changes them
into electrical signals.
These signals are then processed by the electronic
circuitry of the instrument.
The readout displays the sound level in decibels.
The SLM takes the sound pressure level at one
instant in a particular location.
11.
The integrating sound level meter (ISLM) is
similar to the dosimeter. It determines
equivalent sound levels over a measurement
period. The major difference is that an ISLM
does not provide personal exposures because
it is hand-held like the SLM, and not worn.
The ISLM determines equivalent sound levels
at a particular location. It yields a single
reading of a given noise, even if the actual
sound level of the noise changes continually.
It uses a pre-programmed exchange rate,
with a time constant that is equivalent to the
SLOW setting on the SLM.
integrating sound level
meter (ISLM)
12.
Noise dosimeter
• The dosimeter stores the noise level information
and carries out an averaging process.
• A noise dosimeter is a small, light device that is
worn by the worker with the microphone
positioned above the outside edge of the
wearer’s shoulder, close to their ear.
• It is useful in industry where noise usually varies
in duration and intensity, and where the person
changes locations.
13.
Decibel
• Sound is all around us and can be measured to inform and protect us, as
some sounds are not safe. In fact, loud noise can be very damaging to
hearing. The level of noise, where a person is in relation to the noise
(distance to the noise), and the amount of time they listen to it can all result
in risk for hearing loss.
Decibel Scale
• Sound is measured in units called decibels (dB). The higher the decibel
level, the louder the noise. On the decibel scale, the level increase of 10
means that a sound is actually 10 times more intense, or powerful.
• The decibel (dB) is a logarithmic unit used to measure sound level. It
is also widely used in electronics, signals and communication.
The dB is a logarithmic way of describing a ratio. The ratio may be power,
sound pressure, voltage or intensity or several other things
• The essential thing to remember about the use of decibels is that they may
only be used when they express a ratio.
15.
Noise Pollution in Textile Industry
• When the loom is run with a shuttle, noise level increases by about 1.5 – 2.0
dBA. The maximum noise level is observed at the front of the machine
because of the movement of sley, which causes air turbulence.
• As the loom speed increases, the noise level also increases significantly due
to the higher impact forces acting on the different parts of a loom.
• Spectrum analysis shows that the peak noise level occurs at the frequencies
between 1.4 kHz and 5.0 kHz and is mainly due to the impact between
different parts of the picking and checking mechanisms.
• Of the shuttleless weaving machines, noise level of water jet weaving
machine is the lowest (85 dBA) followed by that of air jet and rapier
weaving machines (91 dBA ) and projectile weaving machine (92 dBA ).
16.
Spinning
• Ring Spinning (highest)
• Air Conditioning Room
• Blow Room( lowest)
17.
Effect of Noise on Public Health
Globally, some 120 million people are estimated to have disabling
hearing difficulties.
More than half citizens of Europe live in noisy surroundings
A third experience levels of noise at night that disturbs sleep.
In the USA in 1990 about 30 million people were daily exposed to a daily
occupational noise level above 85 dB, compared with more than nine
million people in 1981; these people mostly in the production and
manufacturing industries.
In Germany and other developed countries as many as 4 to 5 million that
is12-15% of all employed people, are exposed to noise levels of 85 dB or
more.
18.
Effect on Human health
1. Hypertension
2. Hearing loss
3.Cardiovascular
Problems
4. Annoyance
5.Sleep
disturbances
6. Child
development
7.Psychological
dysfunctions
19.
Effects of Noise Pollution on Wildlife and Marine Life
Thousands of oil drills, sonars, seismic survey
devices, coastal recreational watercraft
and shipping vessels are now populating our waters, and
that is a serious cause of noise pollution for marine life.
Whales are among the most affected, as their hearing helps them orient
themselves, feed and communicate. Noise pollution thus interferes with
cetaceans’ (whales and dolphins) feeding habits, reproductive patterns and
migration routes, and can even cause hemorrhage and death.
Other than marine life, land animals are also affected
by noise pollution in the form of traffic, firecrackers
etc., and birds are especially affected by the increased
air traffic.
20.
How to Reduce Noise Pollution?
Turn off Appliances at Home and offices
We can turn off home and office appliances when not in use such as TV, games,
computers etc. it can create unnecessary stress on ears. We can save electricity also when
we turn them off.
Use Earplugs
.Earplugs are small inserts that fit into our ear canal. And earmuffs fit over the entire
outer ear to form an air seal keeping ears safe from loud noises
Urgent Need of Legislation
As present, there is no specific and detailed legislation to control noise pollution.
Government should pass the "Noise Pollution Control Act" to meet special Pakistan
condition. Apart from such kind of central legislation, there should be a city noise
control code for all major cities in Pakistan. Creation of unnecessary noise has to be
prohibited and should be punishable under law.
21.
• Public Awakening and the control
It is also important that public awakening is also very essential for the control and
prevention of the noise pollution. In this regard television, radio, internet, and
newspapers should give a campaign for wide publicity
• By Plantation
Plants are efficient absorbers of noise, especially noise of high frequency. A dense ever
green hedge can reduce the noise of microphones by 20dB. Therefore plantation on
both sides of street or highways can curb the noise pollution effectively. A green belt of
short to medium height around the airport can reduce the noise of jets.
• Reduce the noise at source level
Steps should be taken to reduce the noise at source level. Industrial areas, aerodromes
and highways should be located outside the city limits.
• Exchange of Scientific Knowledge
Scientific knowledge regarding the pollutants and control of environmental pollution
may be exchanged internationally so that the developing and under developed countries
may also be able to control the ever increasing problem of pollution