Judicial recognition shreyan

right to freedom of speech and expression,

  1. 1. JUDICIAL RECOGNITION OF BROADCASTING SHREYAN DUTTA ROLL NO. 102
  2. 2. RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND EXPRESSION • ARTICLE 19(1)(a) provides that all citizens shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression which is the right to express ones opinion without fear through oral, written ,electronic, broadcasting, press. • Freedom of speech is not absolute. There are certain restrictions to maintain sovereignty and integrity of the nation. • When a proclamation of emergency is made under article 352 article 19 remains suspended.
  3. 3. BROADCASTING • It means the transmission of audio and video signals using electromagnetic waves • The notion of free speech has evolved continouly keeping pace with exponential advances in technology by whcih information is imparted or received.
  4. 4. CASE LAWS • Odyssey communications Pvt Ltd. Vs Lokvidayan Sanghatan Supreme court held the right of a citizen to exhibit films on DD subject to T&C of DD is a part of Fundamental Right .Sc held this was a right under Art. 19(1)(a) and could be curtailed only in certain circumstances. • LIC VS MANUBHAI D SHAH Subject matter of challenge was Bhopal Gas tragedy titled Beyond Genocide SC held that DD a state controlled agency was not entitled to refuse telecast as it was unable to make out reasonable grounds for restriction under Art 19(1)(a).
  5. 5. • THANK YOU

