Chapter 1: Schools and the Social Dimensions of Education By: GLAIZA ROSE A. TUGAD- AGWILANG Sociology of Education
School: “Schools is a special environment, where a certain quality of life and certain types of activities and occupations...
Social Dimensions of Education - studies human diversity with the commitment of promoting social literacy, social competen...
Need for a Systematic Study of Schools  favorite subject of people from different walks of life  grounded on daily exper...
Functions of Schools 1. Intellectual Function - Development of mental powers or the acquisition of knowledge and skills 2....
Functions of Schools 4. Social Function- the socialization of the young in the norms and values of society
Group Functions of Schooling Society • Socializes the young to perform needed adult roles • Keeps the young occupied • Del...
Group Functions of Schooling Community • Formalizes socialization experiences, especially in formal learning • Facilitates...
Group Functions of Schooling Individual student • Provides an opportunity to get together with peers and engage in sports ...
Theoretical Views on the Functions of Schooling at the Individual Level
Functions of Schooling at the Societal Level Cultural Transmission Sorting, Selection and Allocation Credentialism Politic...
The aim of development is the complete fulfilment of the individual in all the richness of the human personality, the comp...
Purpose of the 4 Pillars: promote formation of the human person adult as an active builder of the future
The 4 Pillars as Path to New Knowledge Sources of Knowledge Understanding of Knowledge Structure of Knowledge Nature of Kn...
The Four Pillars of Education as an Instrument of UNESCO to Promote International Understanding - to develop a peaceful wo...
Chapter 2: Sociological Theories and Education Sociological paradigms are complex theoretical and methodological framework...
Sociological Paradigm INTEGRATION OF MACRO AND MICRO VIEW ∞ Critical Theory MACRO VIEW  ∞ Functionalist Theory ∞ Conflic...
Functional Theory • otherwise knows as the structural functionalism, consensus, or equilibrium theory • Education is the g...
Functional View on Society
Functional View on School •to ensure that every member of the society shall grow to become citizens and workers who can fu...
Conflict Theory •The key to understanding social life and human history is through class struggle ( Karl Max and Christoph...
Conflict View on Society • “survival of the fittest” •Students go to school to arm them with credentials needed to obtain ...
Conflict view on the School
Role of the School •Identify competing interests in the school system or in the society and determine how those in power m...
Interactionist Theory •human behavior is determined or controlled by external forces •Free to make choice and define thems...
Interactionist’s View on Society •Ongoing process of interaction based on symbolic communications •Symbols- considered as ...
Interactionist’s View on Man •how to use symbols and experiences to create social life
Interactionist’s View on Schools •Everyday behavior and interpersonal relationships of students, teachers, and administrat...
Teacher Expectancy •An important concept associated with interactionism theory •Teacher’s interactions with their students...
Labeling Theory •Name- calling •Students define themselves based on how others look or label them
Possible Meaning Constructed by Students in Their School Interaction •The teacher- dominated classroom atmosphere makes st...
Non- Verbal Interaction and Other Symbolic Languages Used in School
Critical Theory •Unmasking the forms of oppression to bring about the liberation of members and groups in society •Pierre ...
Role of Schools According to Bourdieu •Individual’s educational success is closely linked to social class background and c...
Code Theory (Basil Bernstein) Dominant Upper Middle Class
Bernstein’s View on Society and Language Codes
References: Tamayao, A. (2013). Social Dimensions of Education. Manila Phil. Vega, V. (2015). Social Dimensions of Educati...
  1. 1. Chapter 1: Schools and the Social Dimensions of Education By: GLAIZA ROSE A. TUGAD- AGWILANG Sociology of Education Cordillera Career Development College GRADUATE SCHOOL Poblacion Buyagan, La Trinidad, Benguet 2601
  2. 2. School: “Schools is a special environment, where a certain quality of life and certain types of activities and occupations are provided with the object of securing the child’s development along desirable lines.” –John Dewey “Schools are institutions developed by civilized man for the purpose of aiding in the preparation of the young to be well adjusted and efficient members of the society.” -JS Ross
  3. 3. Social Dimensions of Education - studies human diversity with the commitment of promoting social literacy, social competence and social efficiency to pre-service teachers and teacher practitioners - conceived as an instrument to educate individuals about human differences and to address issues on human diversity that deter the attainment of self- development, cultural solidarity, cooperation, peace and progress.
  4. 4. Need for a Systematic Study of Schools  favorite subject of people from different walks of life  grounded on daily experiences and observations
  5. 5. Functions of Schools 1. Intellectual Function - Development of mental powers or the acquisition of knowledge and skills 2. Political Function - The promotion of patriotism, law and order 3. Economic Function - Preparation of vocations and occupations that provide the framework for a viable economic system
  6. 6. Functions of Schools 4. Social Function- the socialization of the young in the norms and values of society
  7. 7. Group Functions of Schooling Society • Socializes the young to perform needed adult roles • Keeps the young occupied • Delays entry into the job market • Helps perpetuate society by socializing the young into particular societal values, traditions, and beliefs • Develops skills needed to live in society such as reading and writing • Selects and allocates the young to the needed roles from professionals to laborers
  8. 8. Group Functions of Schooling Community • Formalizes socialization experiences, especially in formal learning • Facilitates peer interaction • Structures socialization experience • Helps meet family goals for successful children • Gives children more options in the competitive marketplace • Produces young people who will fit into the community
  9. 9. Group Functions of Schooling Individual student • Provides an opportunity to get together with peers and engage in sports and other activities • Socializes students into having acceptable attitude and behaviors • Provide skills and knowledge for them to fit into society’s competitive bureaucracies
  10. 10. Theoretical Views on the Functions of Schooling at the Individual Level
  11. 11. Functions of Schooling at the Societal Level Cultural Transmission Sorting, Selection and Allocation Credentialism Political Integration Research & Development Anticipatory Socialization and Training Custodial Services while Parents Work Social Control and Discipline
  12. 12. The aim of development is the complete fulfilment of the individual in all the richness of the human personality, the complexity of the human powers of expressions and commitments. - Jacques Delors
  13. 13. Purpose of the 4 Pillars: promote formation of the human person adult as an active builder of the future
  14. 14. The 4 Pillars as Path to New Knowledge Sources of Knowledge Understanding of Knowledge Structure of Knowledge Nature of Knowledge New Knowledge for new types of learners
  15. 15. The Four Pillars of Education as an Instrument of UNESCO to Promote International Understanding - to develop a peaceful world through the promotion of culture of peace, recognition of interdependence, acknowledgement of common humanity, and acceptance of shared stewardship of the earth. - geared to developing cognitive, affective, and social skills for the purpose of equitable and peaceful co- existence in this world
  16. 16. Chapter 2: Sociological Theories and Education Sociological paradigms are complex theoretical and methodological frameworks used to analyze and explain objects of social study. - Craig J. Calhoun
  17. 17. Sociological Paradigm INTEGRATION OF MACRO AND MICRO VIEW ∞ Critical Theory MACRO VIEW  ∞ Functionalist Theory ∞ Conflict Theory MICRO VIEW ∞ Interactionist Theory
  18. 18. Functional Theory • otherwise knows as the structural functionalism, consensus, or equilibrium theory • Education is the great equalizer of the poor and the rich in the society. •Education is an agent toward ending discrimination, conflict and violence. •Education is the ticket away from poverty.
  19. 19. Functional View on Society
  20. 20. Functional View on School •to ensure that every member of the society shall grow to become citizens and workers who can function in ways that allow the continued survival or maintenance of a society •To enhance the operation and stability of society
  21. 21. Conflict Theory •The key to understanding social life and human history is through class struggle ( Karl Max and Christopher Hurn) •Education reinforces the cultural mechanisms for perpetrating oppression and exploitation of the poor and other marginalized groups in the society. •School is a biased social institution favoring the elite (rich), with the curriculum reinforcing oppressive structures of society. •School resembles the prison cell.
  22. 22. Conflict View on Society • “survival of the fittest” •Students go to school to arm them with credentials needed to obtain money and compete to occupy various occupations and positions (Conflict Theorist) •Socio-economic status is the most critical determinant of success
  23. 23. Conflict view on the School
  24. 24. Role of the School •Identify competing interests in the school system or in the society and determine how those in power maintain their position •Teachers – help students determine the instrumentalities used by the school system or the society, esp. in teaching the dominant social, economic and political status groups. •Schools- responsible for preparing students to acquire skills to accept and resolve conflict.
  25. 25. Interactionist Theory •human behavior is determined or controlled by external forces •Free to make choice and define themselves •Metaphor: individual trees not the whole forest
  26. 26. Interactionist’s View on Society •Ongoing process of interaction based on symbolic communications •Symbols- considered as the foundation of society as they are the basis upon which people construct meaning, establish interaction, and develop attitude as well as belief systems
  27. 27. Interactionist’s View on Man •how to use symbols and experiences to create social life
  28. 28. Interactionist’s View on Schools •Everyday behavior and interpersonal relationships of students, teachers, and administrators as they interact with and adjust to one another
  29. 29. Teacher Expectancy •An important concept associated with interactionism theory •Teacher’s interactions with their students play a crucial role in the personality development and academic success of the students
  30. 30. Labeling Theory •Name- calling •Students define themselves based on how others look or label them
  31. 31. Possible Meaning Constructed by Students in Their School Interaction •The teacher- dominated classroom atmosphere makes students form their identity as passive receivers of knowledge and empty receptacles to be filled with lifeless information by the teacher. •The strict implementation of disciplinary rules and regulations conveys that to succeed in school students must become conformists and obedient.
  32. 32. Non- Verbal Interaction and Other Symbolic Languages Used in School
  33. 33. Critical Theory •Unmasking the forms of oppression to bring about the liberation of members and groups in society •Pierre Bourdieu (French sociologist, 1960s) > economic capital > social capital > cultural capital > symbolic capital
  34. 34. Role of Schools According to Bourdieu •Individual’s educational success is closely linked to social class background and class bias •Students in school complete for educational access and credentials
  35. 35. Code Theory (Basil Bernstein) Dominant Upper Middle Class
  36. 36. Bernstein’s View on Society and Language Codes
  37. 37. References: Tamayao, A. (2013). Social Dimensions of Education. Manila Phil. Vega, V. (2015). Social Dimensions of Education. https://www.google.co.th/images

