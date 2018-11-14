Successfully reported this slideshow.
BADAN PENGEMBANGAN DAN PEMBINAAN BAHASA KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN RI 2017 KEBIJAKAN BADAN PENGEMBANGAN DAN PEM...
2 PENGEMBANGAN, PELINDUNGAN DAN PEMBINAAN BAHASA DAN SASTRA PUSAT PENGEMBANGAN DAN PELINDUNGAN PUSAT PEMBINAAN PENGEMBANGA...
3 UNIT PELAKSANA TEKNIS (UPT) BADAN PENGEMBANGAN DAN PEMBINAAN BAHASA  Balai Bahasa Nangroe Aceh Darussalam  Balai Bahas...
4 DASAR HUKUM PENGEMBANGAN DAN PELINDUNGAN BAHASA DAN SASTRA UU RI No. 24 Tahun 2009 BENDERA, BAHASA, DAN LAMBANG NEGARA, ...
5 PROGRAM PRIORITAS BADAN BAHASA TAHUN 2017 1. Pengayaan kosakata bahasa Indonesia 2. Gerakan Literasi Nasional 3. Penguta...
Kebijakan Badan Bahasa PENGAYAAN KOSAKATA
7 PENGAYAAN KOSAKATA MELALUI MEDIA DARING Aplikasi pengayaan KOSAKATA melalui laman kosakata.kemdikbud.go.id Aplikasi KBBI...
Kebijakan Badan Bahasa GLN
9 KETERAMPILAN ABAD 21* KUALITAS KARAKTER Nasionalisme Integritas Mandiri Gotong Royong Religius LITERASI DASAR Bahasa dan...
10 Program LITERASI Kemendikbud Tim GLN Peta Jalan, Pedoman, Modul, Materi Pendukung Enam Literasi Dasar Satu Guru Satu Bu...
Kebijakan Badan Bahasa PENGUTAMAAN BI DI RUANG PUBLIK
12 PENGUTAMAN BAHASA INDONESIA DI RUANG PUBLIK SASARAN RESIDENSIAL BANGUNAN KOMERSIL PROPERTI DAN PAPAN NAMA/PETUNJUK NASK...
Kebijakan Badan Bahasa UKBI
14 UJI KEMAHIRAN BERBAHASA INDONESIA (UKBI) SEBAGAI BENTUK PEMARTABATAN BAHASA NEGARA No Seksi Jenis Uji Jumlah 1. Seksi I...
15 UJI KEMAHIRAN BERBAHASA INDONESIA (UKBI) Berdasarkan surat No. 922/11.4/LL/2013 perihal usulan Jenis Tarif atas Jenis P...
Kebijakan Badan Bahasa BIPA
PROGRAM BIPA  Penyusunan Bahan Ajar BIPA  Pengiriman Pengajar BIPA untuk Luar Negeri
18 BAHASA INDONESIA BAGI PENUTUR ASING(BIPA) LEMBAGA PENGAJAR Sekitar 223 lembaga di seluruh dunia *Sumber data PPSDK Tahu...
PERAN GURU DAN TUJUAN KEGIATAN BIMBINGAN KEBAHASAAN 19 1. Meningkatkan sikap positif para insan guru terhadap terhadap bah...
Terima kasih
  1. 1. BADAN PENGEMBANGAN DAN PEMBINAAN BAHASA KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN RI 2017 KEBIJAKAN BADAN PENGEMBANGAN DAN PEMBINAAN BAHASA Dadang Sunendar Jakarta, 1 Agustus 2017
  2. 2. 2 PENGEMBANGAN, PELINDUNGAN DAN PEMBINAAN BAHASA DAN SASTRA PUSAT PENGEMBANGAN DAN PELINDUNGAN PUSAT PEMBINAAN PENGEMBANGAN STRATEGI DAN DIPLOMASI KEBAHASAN  Mengembangkan BAHASA dan SASTRA INDONESIA dan DAERAH melalui pengkajian bagi penyusunan program pengembangan dan pembinaan bahasa dan sastra Indonesia dan daerah  Melaksanakan pembinaan BAHASA dan SASTRA INDONESIA melalui pembelajaran, pemasyarakatan, pengendalian, dan penghargaan  Menginternasionalisasikan BAHASA dan SASTRA INDONESIA melalui kajian strategis tentang kebinekaan bahasa di Indonesia dan diplomasi kebahasaan melalui dua cara: pengiriman guru pengajar BIPA dan penerjemahan BADAN BAHASA TUGASDANFUNGSI SEKRETARIATBADAN SEBAGAIFASILITATOR UNIT PELAKSANA TEKNIS
  3. 3. 3 UNIT PELAKSANA TEKNIS (UPT) BADAN PENGEMBANGAN DAN PEMBINAAN BAHASA  Balai Bahasa Nangroe Aceh Darussalam  Balai Bahasa Sumatera Utara  Balai Bahasa Sumatera Barat  Balai Bahasa Sumatera Selatan  Balai Bahasa Riau  Balai Bahasa Jawa Barat  Balai Bahasa Jawa Tengah  Balai Bahasa D.I. Yogyakarta  Balai Bahasa Jawa Timur  Balai Bahasa Bali  Balai Bahasa Sulawesi Selatan dan Barat  Balai Bahasa Sulawesi Utara  Balai Bahasa Sulawesi Tengah  Balai Bahasa Kalimantan Tengah  Balai Bahasa Kalimantan Selatan  Balai Bahasa Kalimantan Barat  Balai Bahasa Papua dan Papua Barat  Kantor Bahasa Lampung  Kantor Bahasa Jambi  Kantor Bahasa Kalimantan Timur  Kantor Bahasa Nusa Tenggara Timur  Kantor Bahasa Nusa Tenggara Barat  Kantor Bahasa Sulawesi Tenggara  Kantor Bahasa Bangka Belitung  Kantor Bahasa Bengkulu  Kantor Bahasa Banten  Kantor Bahasa Gorontalo  Kantor Bahasa Maluku Utara  Kantor Bahasa Maluku  Kantor Bahasa Kepulauan Riau 17 Balai Bahasa 13 Kantor Bahasa Keterangan:
  4. 4. 4 DASAR HUKUM PENGEMBANGAN DAN PELINDUNGAN BAHASA DAN SASTRA UU RI No. 24 Tahun 2009 BENDERA, BAHASA, DAN LAMBANG NEGARA, SERTA LAGU KEBANGSAAN PP No. 57 Tahun 2014 PENGEMBANGAN, PEMBINAAN, DAN PELINDUNGAN BAHASA DAN SASTRA, SERTA PENINGKATAN FUNGSI BAHASA INDONESIA FOKUS UU MEMBINA BAHASA INDONESIA, MELESTARIKAN BAHASA DAERAH, DAN MENGUASAI BAHASA ASING Pemartabatan Bahasa Negara dan Peningkatan Fungsi BI Menjadi Bahasa Internasional
  5. 5. 5 PROGRAM PRIORITAS BADAN BAHASA TAHUN 2017 1. Pengayaan kosakata bahasa Indonesia 2. Gerakan Literasi Nasional 3. Pengutamaan bahasa Indonesiea di ruang publik 4. Uji Kemahiran Berbahasa Indonesia (UKBI) 5. Bahasa Indonesia bagi Penutur Asing (BIPA) 6. Peningkatan kemampuan pendidik bahasa Indonesia 7. Konservasi dan revitalisasi bahasa daerah 8. Penguatan mitra kebahasaan dan kesastraan 9. Layanan perpustakaan
  6. 6. Kebijakan Badan Bahasa PENGAYAAN KOSAKATA
  7. 7. 7 PENGAYAAN KOSAKATA MELALUI MEDIA DARING Aplikasi pengayaan KOSAKATA melalui laman kosakata.kemdikbud.go.id Aplikasi KBBI Daring melalui laman kbbi.kemdikbud.go.id Pemerintah mengajak MASYARAKAT untuk berperan dalam pengayaan KOSAKATA BAHASA INDONESIA Pemanfaatan media daring dalam memperkaya KOSAKATA BAHASA INDONESIA Syarat-syarat umum kosakata yang disumbangkan: 1. unik, konsepnya belum ada dalam bahasa Indonesia, 2. seturut kaidah bahasa Indonesia 3. berkonotasi baik, dan 4. sedap didengar 5. frekuensi pemaknaan tinggi APLIKASI PENGAYAAN KOSAKATA
  8. 8. Kebijakan Badan Bahasa GLN
  9. 9. 9 KETERAMPILAN ABAD 21* KUALITAS KARAKTER Nasionalisme Integritas Mandiri Gotong Royong Religius LITERASI DASAR Bahasa dan Sastra Numerasi Sains Digital Finansial Budaya dan Kewargaan KOMPETENSI Berpikir kritis Kreatif Komunikatif Kolaboratif Forum Ekonomi Dunia, 2015
  10. 10. 10 Program LITERASI Kemendikbud Tim GLN Peta Jalan, Pedoman, Modul, Materi Pendukung Enam Literasi Dasar Satu Guru Satu Buku Gerakan Literasi Sekolah Gerakan Literasi Masyarakat Gerakan Literasi Bangsa Gerakan Literasi Keluarga Gerakan Literasi Budaya
  11. 11. Kebijakan Badan Bahasa PENGUTAMAAN BI DI RUANG PUBLIK
  12. 12. 12 PENGUTAMAN BAHASA INDONESIA DI RUANG PUBLIK SASARAN RESIDENSIAL BANGUNAN KOMERSIL PROPERTI DAN PAPAN NAMA/PETUNJUK NASKAH DINAS BAHASA INDONESIA  Perkantoran  pusat perbelanjaan  rumah sakit  Hotel  motel  kondotel  Tempat ibadah  Sekolah  Bandar udara  Tempat hiburan  Terminal bus  Stasiun kereta api  Gedung pertemuan  Kebun binatang  Bangunan untuk keperluan perkebunan, pertambangan, pergudangan, dan peternakan  Perumahan  rumah susun  Apartemen  Asrama  Kondominium  villa  Peraturan  Keputusan  Pedoman  Surat edaran  Petunjuk  Prosedur tetap  Surat perjanjian  Surat dinas  Nota dinas  Surat perintah  Pengumuman  Laporan  Telaahan  Surat pengantar  Surat kuasa  Suratkeputusan  Surat undangan  Berita acara  Teleks  risalah
  13. 13. Kebijakan Badan Bahasa UKBI
  14. 14. 14 UJI KEMAHIRAN BERBAHASA INDONESIA (UKBI) SEBAGAI BENTUK PEMARTABATAN BAHASA NEGARA No Seksi Jenis Uji Jumlah 1. Seksi I Mendengarkan 40 soal 2. Seksi II Merespons Kaidah 25 soal 3. Seksi III Membaca 40 soal 4. Seksi IV Menulis 1 soal 5 Seksi V Berbicara 1 soal Hasil Uji:  Istimewa  Sangat Unggul  Unggul  Madya  Semenjana  Marginal  Terbatas Skor: 725—800 641—724 578—640 482—577 405—481 326—404 251—325  Pengelolaan terpusat  Sertifikat dikeluarkan Badan Bahasa  Pedoman pelaksanaan UKBI Uji Kemahiran Berbahasa Indonesia (UKBI) merupakan tes kemahiran berbahasa Indonesia berstandar nasional dan sebagai sarana pengukur kemampuan berbahasa Indonesia.
  15. 15. 15 UJI KEMAHIRAN BERBAHASA INDONESIA (UKBI) Berdasarkan surat No. 922/11.4/LL/2013 perihal usulan Jenis Tarif atas Jenis PNBP Kementerian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan RI
  16. 16. Kebijakan Badan Bahasa BIPA
  17. 17. PROGRAM BIPA  Penyusunan Bahan Ajar BIPA  Pengiriman Pengajar BIPA untuk Luar Negeri
  18. 18. 18 BAHASA INDONESIA BAGI PENUTUR ASING(BIPA) LEMBAGA PENGAJAR Sekitar 223 lembaga di seluruh dunia *Sumber data PPSDK Tahun 2017 PPSDK sudah melayani sebanyak 66 lembaga pengajar BIPA di 16 Negara *Sumber data PPSDK
  19. 19. PERAN GURU DAN TUJUAN KEGIATAN BIMBINGAN KEBAHASAAN 19 1. Meningkatkan sikap positif para insan guru terhadap terhadap bahasa Indonesia 2. Memutakhirkan pengetahuan kebahasaan 3. Mmeiliki wawasan yang luas tentang kebahasaan 4. Memiliki kemampuan untuk menerapkan penggunaan bahasa Indonesia secara cermat, apik, dan santun TUJUAN KEGIATAN Di Bawah Kemdikbud a. Nasional = 1.539.819 b. DKI Jakarta = 41.017 JUMLAH GURU SD 1. Memiliki peran terhadap pengembangan dan pembinaan bahasa 2. Sebagai sosok teladan 3. Sebagai sosok pendidik profesional, pembimbing, pengarah dan transformasi ilmu pengetahuan 4. Sebagai sumber informasi PERAN STRATEGIS Di Bawah Kemenag a. Nasional = 262.090 b. DKI Jakarta = 6.247 Sumber: BPS Tahun 2015 1. Menguasai ilmu pengetahuan yang luas 2. Keterampilan berbahasa yang baik dan benar Kompetensi guru:
  20. 20. Terima kasih

