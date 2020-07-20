Successfully reported this slideshow.
Name: Khiry Cross MKT 1414 Secondary Research Project Source 1 Source Title/Name: How WWE pulled off Wrestlemania 36 witho...
crowd. Overall WWE took a huge gamble with still continuing on with Wrestlemania but managed to stay confident with that W...
Connection to Marketing Question (2 or 3 sentences) The connection is that I think WWE knows that shows are losing viewers...
WWE needs to let the superstars be in more control of the creative ideas when it comes to the product itself. Connection...
This is credible because it talks about how WWE needs to learn how to use their superstars, that have great gimmicks to th...
Why is this Source Credible? (2 or 3 sentences) I think this source is credible because it talks about how, WWE can making...
Why is this Source Credible? (2 or 3 sentences) I know that this source is credible because it talks about how WWE superst...
Cross mkr secondary

  1. 1. Name: Khiry Cross MKT 1414 Secondary Research Project Source 1 Source Title/Name: How WWE pulled off Wrestlemania 36 without fans in the arena Source Author: Georg Szalai APA format Citation: Szalai, G. (2020, April 7). How WWE Pulled Off WrestleMania 36 Without Fans and What It Means for Its Business and Future. Retrieved from https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/how-wwe-pulled-wrestlemania-36-fans-business- impact-1288659 Main points (2 or 3 sentences) We all know that WWE found a way to pull of Wrestlemania without fans because despite, the huge doubt coming in from critics. Wrestlemania turned out to be a great overall show to which the match card was well thought of from start to finish. Why is this Source Credible? (2 or 3 sentences) I think that this source is credible because it tells you about how WWE had to come with the well, played out storylines in order to please that fans that were watching from home. The second reason why is that WWE persistence to stay determined to put on a good show, with no fans in attendance showed how much they care about their brand. Connection to Marketing Question (2 or 3 sentences) Wrestlemania helped bring in a lot of viewership despite with other sports not airing on television, WWE proved that they can put on a great showing of matches without a
  2. 2. crowd. Overall WWE took a huge gamble with still continuing on with Wrestlemania but managed to stay confident with that Wrestlemaina will put up good viewership numbers. Source 2 Source Title/Name: WWE RAW Draws Lowest Non-Holiday Viewership In Modern Show History Source Author: Marc Middleton APA format Citation: Middleton, M. (2019, November 12). WWE RAW Draws Lowest Non-Holiday Viewership In Modern Show History. Retrieved from https://www.wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/11/this-week- taped-wwe-raw-episode-draws-lowest-viewership-in-662093/ Main points (2 or 3 sentences) WWE show Raw had its lowest viewership in history which was 2.136 million viewership, due to the facts of superstars moral less involvement from the fans. Overall WWE started to notice the decline in views because of their superstars morales which played a huge part in the viewership decline. Why is this Source Credible? (2 or 3 sentences) The source is Credible because it shows that how WWE Viewership is declining week by week to, which you can see that viewers getting tired of the show same results. Overall I think that WWE is needing, to change everything up including the match types that will help the company evolve.
  3. 3. Connection to Marketing Question (2 or 3 sentences) The connection is that I think WWE knows that shows are losing viewers on a weekly basis to which that their being over -confident, with their product which shows that their not caring about fans feedback. Overall I think that if WWE wants to stay ahead of the competition that they must listen to the fans feedback on how can they make their product better. Source 3 Source Title/Name: Ways that WWE Can Make Future Empty Arena Shows Interesting for fans. Source Author: APA format Citation: Parsons, J. (2020, March 18). Ways WWE Can Make Future Empty Arena Shows Interesting For Fans. Retrieved from https://www.thesportster.com/wrestling/ways-wwe-can-make-future- empty-arena-shows-interesting-for-fans/ Main points (2 or 3 sentences) I know that WWE can make the show more interesting by letting the superstars get creative, by coming up their own stunts and storylines to help make the show more watchable. WWE can also pre-record, but air it directly to the live audience when the footage has been already filmed to help balance on air-time for live television. Why is this Source Credible? (2 or 3 sentences) This source is credible because it shows that WWE is adjusting to how to let the superstars come up with their ideas to help make the show more entertaining and watchable. Overall
  4. 4. WWE needs to let the superstars be in more control of the creative ideas when it comes to the product itself. Connection to Marketing Question (2 or 3 sentences) It has a connection to how WWE needs to come up with new match types in order to please the fans because WWE needs,to let the superstars be in control of the script idea’s for the product. lastly if WWE gave the superstars control over on what can be included into the show would be more creative and entertaining. Source 4 Source Title/Name: WWE 15 Shake – Ups that would improve the Product Source Author: Wrestling Scribe APA format Citation: Scribe, W. (2017, September 21). WWE: 15 Shake-Ups That Would Improve the Product. Retrieved from https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1071035-wwe-15-shake-ups-that-would- improve-the-product#slide0 Main points (2 or 3 sentences) Here we have WWE trying to figure out how to make the tag team division great again because the talent that represents their brand has a lot potential but sometimes never are used. Overall WWE needs to realize how, to you their superstars to their full potential when it comes to creative story telling promo’s. Why is this Source Credible? (2 or 3 sentences)
  5. 5. This is credible because it talks about how WWE needs to learn how to use their superstars, that have great gimmicks to their highest potential in the tag team division. Overall WWE has great talent but they just don’t know, how to use them in a storyline that fits that gimmick in the tag team division. Connection to Marketing Question (2 or 3 sentences) It has a connection to the marketing Question because WWE has great talent but just doesn’t know how to use them as far in promos and storylines involving the superstars. Overall I know that if WWE were to actual, consider changing up things it would make the company get more exposure by fans who are not familiar with WWE. Source 5 Source Title/Name: 20 things that WWE can do right now to improve the product Source Author: John CobbCorn APA format Citation: Cobbcorn, J. (2017, October 3). 20 Things the WWE Can Do Right Now to Improve the Product. Retrieved from https://bleacherreport.com/articles/807736-20-things-the-wwe-can-do- right-now-to-improve-the-product#slide0 Main points (2 or 3 sentences) The article talks about how WWE can improve their product by changing up their storylines, that includes edgy content to make the show more appealing to all fans. I think that WWE overall if were, to change up everything it would be for the better of the company.
  6. 6. Why is this Source Credible? (2 or 3 sentences) I think this source is credible because it talks about how, WWE can making changes to it’s content of storylines and promo’s just to make their shows more interesting. Lastly WWE is showing that if your will make changes, to your product it might turn out well if your take a risk something for the better results. Connection to Marketing Question (2 or 3 sentences) It has a connection to the marketing Question because it shows that WWE is making changes to it’s content in order to make their shows more explosive and creative. Overall I know that WWE is trying to figure, out how to make their show more interesting to all fans of ages to which by creating more edgy content on their shows. Source 6 Source Title/Name: Current And Former WWE Superstars Discuss Poor TV Ratings For Raw, Smackdown Source Author: Alfred Konuwa APA format Citation: Konuwa, A. (2019, June 10). Current And Former WWE Superstars Discuss Poor TV Ratings For Raw, SmackDown: An Oral History. Retrieved from https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2019/06/10/current-and-former-wwe-superstars- discuss-poor-ratings-for-raw-smackdown-an-oral-history/#3f307ad44946 Main points (2 or 3 sentences) We have former WWE superstars discuss how the poor promotion of superstars which led to some superstars, unhappy with company due to poor not being called up to the main roster. Overall WWE superstars continue to voice their concern to management but sometimes their voices never be heard.
  7. 7. Why is this Source Credible? (2 or 3 sentences) I know that this source is credible because it talks about how WWE superstars are unhappy, with management to which not being called up to the main roster. I also WWE knows that their superstars are unhappy, but sometimes forgets because of the busy schedule that they have as traveling company. Connection to Marketing Question (2 or 3 sentences) It has a connection to the marketing question because it talks about how WWE needs to pay attention, to their superstars concerns and address so that it will not affect the company. Overall WWE needs to make sure that their, superstars are happy because it can affect the way a superstar performs in the ring during a live audience. Information Still Needed (Make sure these are clear and specific statements) • Item #1WWE needs to make sure that their superstars are treated equally • Item #2 WWE needs to change up their content to make things fresh and new • Item #3WWE needs to let the fans be more involved with community events • Item #4WWE needs to change’s who comes up with creative content • Item #5 WWE needs to develop better storylines and promo’s

