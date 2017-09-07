Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of ...
New base 07 september 2017 energy news issue 1068 by khaled al awadi

  1. 1. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 1 NewBase September 07 - 2017 - Issue No. 1068 Senior Editor Eng. Khaled Al Awadi NewBase For discussion or further details on the news below you may contact us on +971504822502, Dubai, UAE UAE and India working to substantially augment trade and investment relations (WAM) - Governments of India and the UAE, through various agencies and departments are closely working to substantially augment the trade and investment relations between the two countries. The relations between the two countries are at an upswing following the exchange of visits at the highest levels in the past two years. Prime Minister Modi paid a historic visit to UAE in August 2015 and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces paid official visits to India in 2016 and 2017. He was the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day this year. During his visit the two countries elevated their relationship to comprehensive strategic partnership. The two sides also signed 14 agreements and it was envisioned that UAE would invest US$75 billion in to India. Prime Minister Modi and H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also set a target of 60% increase in bilateral trade in the next five years. India and UAE have been working closely to enhance their cooperation in a range of fields to realize the vision of their leaderships. There has been regular exchange of high level visits in the past few months. For instance, India’s MOS for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti visited UAE in August 2017 and UAE’s MOS for Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Anwar Gargash also paid a visit to India at the same time.
  2. 2. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 2 The status of the flow of investment and strategic partnership will further be elaborated at a two- day India-UAE Partnership Summit (IUPS) to be held at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, from October 30-31, 2017, which will be attended by more than 800 Delegates from India and the UAE, including top government officials, private entrepreneurs and business leaders belonging to Corporate UAE and Corporate India. The Summit – with a theme of Investment Implementation – will deliberate about how important projects in India could be financed and executed with the participation of the local business houses of UAE. It will also review the trade and investment relations between the two countries in light of the Joint Statement adopted by the two sides during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in January 2017. This is the only business conference of its kind to be pro-actively supported by the Government of India through the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of India, Dubai as well as the UAE Ministry of Economy. IUPS is also the only such bilateral summit where Ministers of Government of India as well as UAE will be participating. Senior Ministers from two Indian states will also participate, the names of which will be announced later. India-UAE Partnership Forum is supported by knowledge partners, KPMG and attracted the interests of the media, including, Gulf News, Forbes Middle East, Sony TV and Times Now television channels.
  3. 3. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 3 UAE and India share age-old ties whose foundation lies in trade and investment. The annual two way trade between the two countries today stands at about $ 53 billion and the leadership of the two countries is committed to increase it by 60% over the next 5 years. While India remains the UAE’s top trading partner, the UAE is India’s third largest trading partner – something that the strategic partnership could boost further India is also looking at significant increase in UAE investments into the country especially on the infrastructure side. UAE has invested more than $4.7 billion in FDI into India since 2000. The Joint Statement of January 2017 envisaged $75 billion investments from UAE to India. An MOU on the framework for facilitating the participation of UAE Institutional Investors in National Infrastructure Investment Fund, with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority agreeing to contribute towards the NIIF Master Fund, has recently been signed. Indians companies and Indians are also one of the largest investors in the UAE economy by setting up companies, industries, warehouses and other facilities as well as in real estate. Indians invested AED 20.4 billion into Dubai’s real estate in 18 months from January 2016 till June 2017, according to Dubai Land Department. This is on top of the AED 20 billion invested by Indians in Dubai’s real estate in 2015. As an expatriate national business community, NRIs are also collectively the largest employer group in the private sector. A large number of Indians and Indian companies have made investments in UAE across various Emirates. These include Lulu Group, NMC, Aster Group, Hinduja Group, Sobha Developers, Tatas, Mahindra, Dabur, Essar, Apollo tyres, Zee Entertainment, IFFCO etc. A number of Indian universities have opened international campuses in UAE and several banks have representative offices. "India and the UAE are undergoing through an exciting time in our bilateral relationship that started with the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to UAE in August 2015. His visit was followed by the very successful visits of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to India in 2016 and 2017. Today we are cooperating across a wide spectrum of areas, including such strategic areas as space and defence. India and the UAE are all set to leverage on our mutual strengths and create synergies to help both the nations achieve their respective national economic visions. We are also very confident of attracting a lot of investment from UAE to India given our close relationship and the opportunities that exist in India," Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said. The private sector of India and the UAE, especially the NRI business community has also come forward to support the strategic government-to-government partnership, first by creating a new pan-UAE business entity, the Business Leaders Forum (BLF) in March 2017. BLF, set up under the direct guidance of the UAE Ministry of Economy, Embassy of India and Consulate General of India, is the new umbrella organisation of business leaders in the UAE. Vipul, Consul General of India, said, "Government vision can’t become successful without the active participation of the private sector. It’s heartening to see that the private sectors of both the countries have come forward to support the strategic partnership vision of both the countries and we are pleased to extend our all-out support to this important event. IUPS will bring the public sector and private sectors of both India and the UAE and help create a new eco-system that will help channel investment, boost trade and socio-economic cooperation that will see continuous engagement to ensure smooth flow of investment in to India and the UAE."
  4. 4. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 4 Dr Azad Moopen, President of Business Leaders Forum and Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare Group, said, "As the platform formed by high-net worth NRIs and UAE nationals, the BLF wants to synergise our resources to contribute to the economies of India and the UAE and the IUPS will provide the first breakthrough in our quest to support both the economies in a bigger way and we are not talking in just setting up companies or industries – but taking part in mid- to large-size projects that will help the economies. "IUPS is one of many future initiatives to be undertaken by the BLF, which will elevate our role to a new level – and make us the strategic partner of India and the UAE. All of us at the BLF are more than happy to support the visions of our respective countries." Paras Shahdadpuri, Vice President of BLF and Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies, said, "Both India and the UAE are two major global economic powers to reckon with. India ranks 7th in GDP on nominal basis, but on Purchasing Power Parity basis, India ranks 3rd in the world after US and China. India and UAE have historic trade, economic, investment and even family relations for centuries. Indians are the biggest foreign investors in UAE. "There has been a paradigm shift in India-UAE relationship after the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to UAE, which took place after 3 decades, from being traditional economic partners to now strategic partners. This visit has been reciprocated twice by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahayan in February 2016 and later as Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day in 2017. "This new G-to-G relationship has provided enormous boost in strategic fields such as in Food security, energy security, cooperation in Space research, in Defence Production, etc. At this stage, it is important for private sector, and particularly we as NRIs to join hands with our Emirati investor friends to encourage investments in India. As investors in both the countries, we feel there is a strong need amongst ourselves to play a greater role in reshaping the destinies of our two great countries. "India not only has a lot of solid resources, scientific capabilities, research and development, but also a large pool of soft power – including Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) as well as Indian cuisine and culture – that could create new opportunities for both the countries," Shahdadpuri added. Sudesh Aggarwal, Board Member and Sector Chairman-Investments of BLF, Chairman of Giant Group & India Trade and Exhibition Centre (ITEC), said, "IUPS will be a game-changing summit and will redefine the role of the private sector in realising the governments’ vision. The event will help generate new ideas on how the UAE’s private sector businesses can leverage their complementary strengths to raise funds to finance major infrastructure projects. "The event will be full of surprises, announcements and will be full of real-time project funding initiatives that will change the way private sector funding is carried out. The Summit will see government authorities finding a strong desire and participation by the private companies willing to share the burden of the public sector and create a genuine public-private partnership that will reduce governments’ financial burden and see the private sector extend its hands to governments."
  5. 5. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 5 Morocco: Eni secures rig for Rabat Deep Offshore well Source: Chariot Oil & Gas JV partner Chariot Oil & Gas has announced the assignment of a drilling rig for its upcoming RD-1 well which will target the JP-1 prospect. Saipem 12000 Drilling Rig Eni, the operator of the Rabat Deep Offshore licence (Eni 40%, Woodside 25%, ONHYM 25%, Chariot 10%), has secured the Saipem 12000, a sixth generation ultra-deepwater drillship, for a drilling programme to include a one-well drilling slot in Rabat Deep Offshore in Morocco. It is currently anticipated that the rig will arrive on location in the latter part of Q1 2018 and that the drilling of the RD-1 well on the JP-1 prospect will commence shortly thereafter. The JP-1 Prospect The JP-1 prospect is a large, four-way dip closed structure of approx. 200 sq kms areal extent, with Jurassic carbonate primary reservoir objectives and an independently audited gross mean prospective resource estimate of 768mmbbls. Location of the RD-1 well in Rabat Deep Offshore (Source: Chariot Oil & Gas) As previously detailed in the announcement of 9 January 2017, Eni partnered with Chariot in return for a capped carry on the drilling of the JP-1 prospect as well as a carry on other geological
  6. 6. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 6 and administrative costs relating to Rabat Deep Offshore and a recovery of Chariot’s investment prior to farm-out. Larry Bottomley, CEO commented: 'We are pleased to see Eni progress operations on the Rabat Deep Offshore acreage and secure the high-performance Saipem 12000 drillship to drill the JP-1 prospect, one of Chariot’s priority targets. JP-1 has the potential to create transformational value in the success case due to the large scale prospective resources, excellent commercial contract terms and robust economics. Success will also materially de-risk other targets we have identified within our neighbouring Mohammedia and Kenitra permits in which Chariot holds a 75% interest.'
  7. 7. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 7 Tanzania: Aminex submits Ntorya Development Plan Source: Aminex Aminex has announced that a Development Plan for the Ntorya field, located onshore in the Ruvuma Basin, Tanzania has been submitted to the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (‘TPDC’) for approval. The Development Plan is a key step towards obtaining a development licence and the commercialising of the resources from the Ntorya appraisal area which sits within the Ruvuma Basin. The Development Plan, which incorporates the findings from io oil and gas consulting’s Gas Commercialisation Study, is a comprehensive review of the existing data and includes the findings of recent mapping and the upgraded unrisked resource estimates of approximately 1.3 TCF Pmean GIIP. The Plan takes into account several options for gas monetisation including Compressed Natural Gas, Gas to Power and directly connecting the gas produced from the Ntorya field to the Madimba Plant in South Eastern Tanzania via an approx. 35 km spur line. The Company has applied for a staged development of the field to allow for an early production system with existing wells and a programme that drills further development wells based on demand. The Development Plan is now subject to review by the Tanzanian authorities and the Company will provide an update on this and the timing for spudding the Ntorya-3 well during Q4 2017. Jay Bhattacherjee, CEO of Aminex, said: 'Submission of the Ntorya field Development Plan is a major milestone for the Company as we progress towards unlocking the value across Ntorya and Ruvuma as a whole. The Company continues to work on further well plans in order to maximise development of the field and looks forward to updating shareholders in Q4 on the status of the Ntorya-3 well.'
  8. 8. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 8 Norway: Threat to Oil Becomes Real as Climate Crashes Norway Election By Mikael Holter Politicians and activists that have been fighting to rein in Norway’s mighty oil industry are eyeing a breakthrough. Several parties opposed to further oil exploration could emerge as kingmakers in the Sept. 11 election. That will threaten a push to search for about 9 billion barrels in Arctic crude and natural gas, which is necessary to prolong the petroleum age that made Norway one of the world’s richest countries. “I’m very worried,” said Stale Kyllingstad, chief executive officer of IKM Gruppen AS, one of the biggest suppliers to the oil industry. Big oil’s enemies are now gaining ground with both moral and financial arguments. Norwegians are increasingly questioning how to reconcile their role as western Europe’s biggest oil and gas producer with fighting climate change and whether searching for more petroleum is the financially sound thing to do in a world where renewable energy is taking over more and more. The Green Party, which wants to end exploration immediately and phase out the industry in 15 years, is poised to become a key parliamentary force. The race is too close to call between Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s government and the opposition, headed by Labor leader Jonas Gahr Store. Polls suggest both blocs could fail to win a majority. Labor, a historic supporter of the oil industry, has seen its backing plunge in recent weeks, making it dependent on support from smaller parties seeking to curtail drilling. A key Labor politician last month even suggested reviewing tax subsidies for exploration, shocking the industry before the party clarified that it wasn’t about to change a system prized by oil companies for its stability.
  9. 9. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 9 That failed to reassure Kyllingstad, who said he feared a weak Labor Party would be forced to “prostitute itself” to “extremist parties.” The Socialist Left (Labor’s government partner until 2013) and the Red Party, which both want to end license awards and new field developments, also stand to gain. To be sure, Labor and the current government parties, the Conservatives and the Progress Party, all industry backers, are likely to remain the three biggest groups after the election, sharing well over half the votes. But the smaller parties, which for now have had little more to celebrate than a ban on drilling off the Lofoten islands, could extract deeper concessions, said Anders Holte, an analyst at Danske Bank A/S in Oslo. That could include fewer license awards and possibly jeopardize a program that lets loss-making companies collect 78 percent of exploration expenses in cash, he said. For an industry that lost 50,000 jobs during the oil crash, it would be a bad blow. It could especially threaten an expansion in the Arctic Barents Sea, which holds the bulk of the country’s undiscovered oil and gas resources and is seen as key to maintaining production 10 years from now after it already dropped by 12 percent since a 2004 peak. “For the first time in a long while, there’s increasing political risk,” Holte said. Rasmus Hansson, the only Green lawmaker for now, said the top priority is to end exploration for new oil. That’s a moral obligation because of climate change and a financial imperative because spending on exploration could be throwing money into the sea if the resources are never used as the world moves beyond fossil fuels, he said. “It’s particularly naïve to believe that the oil industry will be profitable for a long time to come,” he said in an interview last week. “An increasing number of Norwegians are saying in polls that they see a future after oil.” One survey showed last month that 44 percent of Norwegians would be willing to leave some oil in the ground if it helped cut emissions.
  10. 10. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 10 At Statoil ASA, Norway’s biggest oil company, outward appearances are cool for now. “I’m registering that there’s a greater diversity and a bigger stretch in the views on the Norwegian oil and gas industry,” Eldar Saetre, the company’s CEO, said in a phone interview this week. Saetre said he wasn’t worried about a change in the fundamental framework conditions for oil companies. The powerful Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and the country’s biggest oil union, Industry Energy, also said they trusted the big parties to safeguard the industry because of its importance for jobs, value creation and government income. But the industry could be overplaying its hand and Solberg has vowed to help the country wean itself off oil. Its dominance is slowly fading, and production now comprises about 12 percent of the economy, down from more than 20 percent pre-oil crisis. To be sure, that doesn’t factor in how oil cash seeps through other sectors of the economy. “I understand that people in the oil industry are worried,” said Frode Alfheim, who represents thousands oil workers as head of the union. “I’m pretty certain that once one or the other constellation starts running the country after the election, the broad lines will remain firm.”
  11. 11. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 11 North Sea: BP Still Loves the North Sea Despite Asset Sales Bloomberg - Rakteem Katakey Europe’s biggest energy companies have a message for the aging U.K. North Sea oil industry: We may be selling assets, but that doesn’t mean we’re heading for the exit. The North Sea will always be “one of the great basins,” said BP Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley. Royal Dutch Shell Plc will keep investing in a place where it has “deep roots,” said CEO Ben van Beurden. Total SA offered more than just words, with a $7.45 billion deal that was a vote of confidence in the region last month. Like many 40-year-olds who are past their prime and contemplating a long slide into decrepitude, the North Sea would certainly welcome a few kind words from some old friends. While a flurry of new oil fields this year brings back memories of its former vigor, oil production in the region is just a third of its 2.9 million barrel-a-day peak almost 20 years ago. Deep cuts to jobs and investments during the crude-price slump mean the future looks less than rosy. Still, big producers like Shell see the opportunity to keep generating profit if the region’s industry can combine new technology with the vast infrastructure of drilling rigs, tankers and processing plants already in place to cut costs. “The North Sea has a fine and proud history,” and its workers have shown time and again their ability to innovate and improve, Shell’s van Beurden said. “But the work is not done. The basin still needs to earn its right to grow.”
  12. 12. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 12 The extent to which the North Sea’s glory days are long past was evident in the nostalgia-tinged speeches on Tuesday at the Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen, Scotland -- the regional hub. Old Frontier “This was my home back when I was a production engineer in the 1980s,” said BP’s Dudley. “It’s where my son was born. Around that time Aberdeen was the new frontier -- showing the world how to explore and operate in some of the harshest conditions anywhere on the planet. It’s where many of the great innovations of the offshore industry began.” Back then, the North Sea represented the industry’s cutting edge and a vital source of new supply in a world reeling from the 1973 Arab oil embargo and the rising power of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The U.K. pumped almost 5 percent of world oil supply in the mid- 80s -- on a par with OPEC-member Iraq today. Now, the region accounts for just 1 percent of the total and U.S. shale explorers have seized the mantle of high-tech cartel-busting upstart. Many major companies have been reducing their presence in the North Sea, either to free up more money to invest elsewhere or simply because the oldest fields are running dry. Shell this year agreed to offload a package of fields to private-equity backed Chrysaor Holdings Ltd. and removed the platform from the Brent Delta field, oil from which once underpinned the international crude benchmark. Despite headlines like these, Shell “intends to invest hundreds of millions of dollars a year in the area over the coming years,” van Beurden said. BP, which sold its stake in one of the U.K.’s most importantpipeline networks in April, is focused on waters west of the Shetland Islands. A large discovery by Hurricane Energy Plc there shows “the prospect of major new resources,” Dudley said. His company started output at the Quad 204 project in May and is redeveloping the aging Schiehallion and Loyal fields, all of which will help the company double its output in the region by the end of the decade.
  13. 13. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 13 Fourteen projects including Quad 204, Total’s Edradour and Glenlivet fields and EnQuest Plc’s Kraken put the North Sea on track for the biggest year of startups in a decade. Those fields will pump as much as 12 percent of the U.K. continental shelf’s 1.9 million barrels equivalent a day of oil and gas output next year, according to data from consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd. However, most of those fields are the result of investments made before oil prices slumped from above $100 three years ago to about $50 today. Since then investments have fallen dramatically, said Catherine Macgregor, drilling group president at oil-services giant Schlumberger Ltd. “If you look at development drilling, it fell this year to its lowest level since the 70s,” Macgregor said. “Without fresh investment the U.K. will experience a significant decline in production post 2020.” The industry faces many challenges, but the support of the majors and the $6 billion of deals in the first half of 2017 that brought new companies into the North Sea is a strong vote of confidence, Oil and Gas U.K., the industry lobby group, said in a report. “It has been a tough time” for people in the industry and their families, Dudley said. “But in this tough environment, we see the North Sea turning things around. Costs are coming down and oil production is back up. Figures from the industry’s 2016 Activity Survey revealed nearly half of the UK’s North Sea oil fields will be loss-making by the end of the year if prices stay low. Less than £1billion is expected to be invested in projects, down from the typical £8billion a year. Just 13 exploration and 13 appraisal wells were drilled in 2015. Industry body Oil & Gas UK is calling for the Government to change the tax structure that is crippling the industry’s growth. Chief executive Deirdre Michie said: ‘We want Government to level the playing field and to help attract investment into the UK.’ ompanies across the UK pay 20 per cent corporation tax which is set to reduce to 18 per cent. However, North Sea oil firms pay special taxes at a headline rate of 50 per cent which rises to 67.5 per cent for fields paying Petroleum Revenue Tax on production.
  14. 14. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 14 UK North Sea set for surge in oil and gas start-ups The UK North Sea is on track for the biggest year of oil and gas field start-ups in a decade, continuing the ageing province’s surprising resilience to the crude-market slump. Fourteen projects with combined peak production of 230,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day will start in the region this year, according to data from consultant Wood Mackenzie. That is the most since 2007, reflecting the pay-off from multi-year investments begun when oil prices were still over US$100 a barrel. “It’s really the fruits of a very high level of investment in the 2010 to 2014 period,” said Mhairidh Evans, a senior research analyst for North Sea upstream at Edinburgh-based Wood Mackenzie. After a long period of decline, production in the UK bounced back in recent years even as crude languished below $50. Executives gathering in the industry hub of Aberdeen, Scotland last week for the Offshore Europe conference will see reasons for both optimism and concern. Explorers are still making notable discoveries, while Total’s acquisition last month of AP Moller-Maersk’s oil unit was a $7 billion vote of confidence in the region. Still, the lack of investment since prices plunged weighs on the outlook beyond 2018. “Really 2017 is the last year of that tranche of projects” started when prices were high, said Ms Evans. Wood Mackenzie expects the UK continental shelf to pump about 1.9 million barrels equivalent a day of oiland gas on average in 2018, with production from the new fields this year accounting for as much as 12 per cent of that total. Eight fields have already started up this year with an estimated peak production of 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Wood Mackenzie data show. Most recently, Total announced the start of its Edradour and Glenlivet fields in west of the Shetland Islands, which will add as much as 56,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day at their peak. That followed on from Cairn Energy’s Kraken field in June and BP’s Quad 204 in May. Investors will be watching for Premier Oil’s Catcher project, which the company expects to bring onstream in December. Next year, BP’s Clair Ridge project west of Shetland will further add to production, but the increase could stall beyond 2018 because fewer projects have been given the go-ahead since oil prices slumped in 2014. The International Energy Agency, which advises industrialised countries on energy policy, sees UK oil output declining every year from 2019 to 2022. “We urgently need to secure capital to bring new projects into the UK continental shelf to prevent the potential significant production decline that could occur post-2020,” said Mike Tholen, the upstream policy director at industry lobby Oil & Gas UK.
  15. 15. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 15 NewBase September 07 - 2017 Khaled Al Awadi NewBase For discussion or further details on the news below you may contact us on +971504822502 , Dubai , UAE Oil steady on rising US refining demand, but ample crude supplies weigh Reuters + NewBAse Oil prices held steady on Thursday, supported by rising demand from the United States where Gulf Coast refineries are restarting in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. But ongoing high crude output, including from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), meant there were ample supplies to meet demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $49.12 barrel at 0146 GMT, 4 cents below their last settlement, but not far off more than three-week highs reached in the previous session. Brent crude futures, the benchmark for oil prices outside the United States, dipped 8 cents to $54.12 a barrel, though still not far from May highs reached the previous day. U.S. Gulf Coast facilities were slowly recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey, which hammered Louisiana and Texas almost two weeks ago, shutting key infrastructure in the heart of the U.S. oil and natural gas industry. As of Wednesday, about 3.8 million barrels of daily refining capacity, or about 20 percent, was shut in, although a number of the refineries, as well as petroleum handling ports, were in the process of restarting. ANZ bank said on Thursday that U.S. crude prices should be supported "as U.S. refineries increase their oil demand as they recover from recent flooding." Outside the United States, the bank said that the return of Libya's largestoil field to production was "less supportive" of prices. Oil price special coverage
  16. 16. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 16 Oil production at Libya's Sharara field, the country's largest, was resuming on Wednesday after a valve was reopened on a pipeline shut by an armed group for more than two weeks, Libyan oil industry sources said. Overall, global oil supplies remain plentiful despite a dip in OPEC's August exports. OPEC's crude exports in August were 25.19 million barrels per day (bpd),their lowest level since April, according to Thomson Reuters Oil Research. Still, average 2017 levels for January-August of 25.05 million bpd were above the average 24.85 million bpd in 2016, despite OPEC's pledge to hold back supplies between January this year and March 2018. Oil Trades Near Four-Week High as Refining Returns After Harvey Oil traded near a four-week high as U.S. refiners returned from shut downs caused by Hurricane Harvey, boosting demand for crude. Futures rose 0.2 percent in New York, extending the almost 4 percent increase in the previous two sessions. While Motiva Enterprises LLC works to return its Port Arthur refinery, the largest in the U.S., to 40 percent production by the end of the weekend, another Atlantic hurricane is approaching. Industry data showed crude inventories rose by 2.79 million barrels last week. If government figures Thursday also report an increase, it would be the first since the end of June. Ports, refineries, pipelines and offshore platforms shut as Harvey intensified before making landfall on Aug. 25, leading to widespread flooding in Texas and driving up refining margins in Europe and Asia to the highest level in about two years. Many of those facilities on the U.S. Gulf coast are back in service, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecast half of the refining capacity lost to the storm will be back online by Thursday and may prove positive for the oil market in a few months.
  17. 17. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 17 “While refineries in the U.S. Gulf are returning and creating demand, high margins are indicating to all other refineries in the world to run as much as you can, helping draw down crude inventories,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG in Zurich. “There is potential for WTI prices to rise above $50 in the short term, but that might trigger some hedging and keep the curve flat.” West Texas Intermediate for October delivery was at $49.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 9 cents, at 9:54 a.m. in London. Total volume traded was about 4 percent below the 100-day average. Prices gained 1 percent to close at $49.16 on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 9. See also: Gas Trucks Turn Around as Shortage Shifts From Texas to Florida Brent for November settlement gained 34 cents to $54.54 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices added 82 cents, or 1.5 percent, to close at $54.20 on Wednesday. The global benchmark traded at a premium of $4.85 to November WTI. Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 that is forecast to hit Florida on Sunday, may develop into the most expensive storm in U.S. history after devastating a chain of small Caribbean islands. Miami-Dade County issued a mandatory evacuation order for some coastal areas and Barclays Plc has estimated insured losses in a worst-case scenario from the storm at $130 billion. WTI Crude Oil Daily Analysis – September 7, 2017 ByR Ponmudi Oil prices settled higher for the third day in a row on Wednesday, and edge higher on Thursday morning as the refinery activity resumed on the Gulf Coast, following the disruptions caused by Hurricane Harvey last week. The development of Storm Irma gained investor’s interest, as the storm can create a serious disaster and add to fuel shortages. Alexander Novak, Russian energy minister said on Tuesday that representatives from both Saudi Arabia and Russia had discussed on supply extension but that no specific resolution had yet been agreed on. According to the American Petroleum Institute (API) data released on Wednesday– oil inventories rose by 2.79 million barrels at the end of last week, less than the expected 4.0 million barrels build. Technical Outlook – Long-term View Crude oil prices have formed “Megaphone chart pattern” as prices failed to hold above the resistance line at $50. It is likely that crude oil prices will make their third attempt to break above $50. A break above could lead towards $55. On the other hand, if it’s unable to break above $ 49.50, the downside momentum will continue towards $48-47.5. The 50-day moving average crossovers 100- day moving average at $47.40 which indicates a bullish momentum.
  18. 18. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 18 NewBase Special Coverage News Agencies News Release September 07-2017 No Oil, No Credit History, No Problem By Marcus Ashworth Tajikistan, the poorest state in central Asia, is trying for its first international bond deal. After a few false starts over the years, this time it might pull it off -- showing emerging market investor caution is being thrown to the wind. Or in this case, water. The deal will finance construction of the world's tallest dam and the largest hydroelectric power station in central Asia. That could lead to energy independence and overseas income from electricity exports to neighboring Pakistan and Afghanistan. Excellent news for the issuer. The country has said it wants to issue benchmark bonds maturing in 10 years. If the order book is sufficient for $1 billion of debt, the deal would almost certainly enter J.P. Morgan's Emerging Market Bond Index. That would make it a must-buy for most emerging-focused funds. But as with Iraq's issue last month, the lure of higher yields and the demands of investing according to index rules look set to override conventional logic. Early indications are Tajikistan's new bond will yield modestly more than the recent 10-year Belarus deal, which currently trades just above 6 percent. At first this may not make sense -- Tajikistan is rated one notch higher, at B3 by Moody's Investors Service. But this is from an unknown issuer, and investors will rightly want a premium. Tajikistan's Peer Group Pricing on the country's new 10-year dollar bond may put it between Belarus and Iraq This potential yield still looks pretty low. There is no guarantee the $3.9 billion project will be completed. It has dragged on for years, and is not expected to be fully operational until 2032. Just
  19. 19. Copyright © 2015 NewBase www.hawkenergy.net Edited by Khaled Al Awadi – Energy Consultant All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, redistributed, or otherwise copied without the written permission of the authors. This includes internal distribution. All reasonable endeavours have been used to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this publication. However, no warranty is given to the accuracy of its content. Page 19 $200 million of financing has been put in so far. One thing for sure, though, is that country's ratio of debt to GDP would jump to 57 percent from 43 percent. Risky stuff for a tiny economy with little real industry to speak of -- it's got one big aluminum plant, a lot of overseas workers' remittances, and not much else. Emerging Demand Belarus's recent 10-year $600 million bond highlights the strength of demand for emerging market credits that offer a bit of yield A big external risk is a long-standing dispute with the country's more-powerful neighbor, Uzbekistan, which is worried about damage to its irrigation of its cotton fields that lie downstream of the dam. Resolution depends on the outcome of negotiations with the new Uzbeki president. On top of this, the new bond will not be secured on any assets, nor are there any guarantees from supranational development banks. The risk is the full faith the investor has in the Tajiki government, and whether this project ever kicks into life and produces revenue. Tajikistan has barely $600 million of foreign currency reserves, largely gold, which according to Moody's covers less than 10 percent of its existing annual debt repayment -- prior to any new foreign bond issuance. That this debt deal is even feasible, for what is not even a frontier country credit, is a clear illustration of the risks now acceptable to emerging market investors -- the yields that investors might clinch with this one aren't too far off from what's been seen in recent deals. This is a sign more of the frothiness of the credit markets than the relative merits of Tajikistan. Success in getting this new borrower away will no doubt encourage Ukraine to return to the bond market. There has been relatively little issuance from the former vassal states of the Soviet Union and that scarcity value will surely bolster demand. They'll be putting the World Bank out of business at this rate. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
  NewBase

For discussion or further details on the news below you may contact us on +971504822502, Dubai, UAE
