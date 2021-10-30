Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“My Blood Sugar Stabilized… Thanks To This Herb!” PEOPLE ARE RAVING ABOUT THIS SUPERFOOD! WHY DON'T YOU TRY IT? RISK FREE!...
Decrease insulin resistance, making the blood sugar lowering hormone ‘insulin’ more e몭ective Berberine may activate the ‘...
Slow the breakdown of carbohydrates Berberine supports the liver: Plant compounds are thought to help improve insulin sens...
well as a reduction in waist circumference.[*] CONVENIENT BERBERINE CAPSULES THE CONTENTS CAN ALSO BE USED IN A SMOOTHIE O...
“Her daily sugar is lower than it has ever been” I have been taking Berberine to help lower my A1-C. I'm not that high, 5....
“Lowered my blood sugar levels without any ill e몭ects” I su몭er from PCOS and Metformin made me ill. Berberine has lowere...
* Results may vary from person to person and are not typical. This product is not claiming to cure a medical condition. We...
Silymarin and once combined with Berberine, was shown in one study to increase the bioavailability of berberine in the int...
Put Berberine To Work Today And Naturally Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels 90-Day, Empty Bottle, 100% Guarantee Enjoy Berberi...
Each bottle contains a 30-Day supply (60 capsules). Recommended intake is 1000-1500mg a day (each capsule contains 500 mg)...
Starter Pack/Value Pack (3 Month Supply) $119.70 $89.70 ($29.90 Per Month) YOU SAVE 25% OR Single Bottle (1 Month Supply) ...
Read The Top 11 Questions Customers Had Asked Before Ordering Berberine Click on the questions below to see the answers. 1...
8) Is this a one-time purchase? 9) Do you ship worldwide (eg. Canada, New Zealand)? What are the shipping charges? 10) Wha...
You’ve finished this document.
Download and read it offline.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Healthcare
Oct. 30, 2021
3 views

0 Likes

Share

Discover insulinherb-com-berberine-v2- (1)

Download to read offline

Healthcare
Oct. 30, 2021
3 views

Insulin Herb (Berberine) also known as the Ayurvedic Miracle Plant, has been
traditionally used as medicine for centuries by the Indians and Chinese. Recent
years, due to the increasing trend towards Natural Botany Solutions, Western
societies have only been made aware of its impressive medicinal bene몭ts.
The anti-hyperglycemic potential of Berberine has been con몭rmed by multiple
human studies. This highlights the ability of Berberine to support blood sugar and
cholesterol levels.
The growing numbers of research papers published in various prestigious journals,
including the Journal of Metabolism, evaluated and con몭rmed the anti-diabetic
potential of Berberine. (To read the full studies, follow the links at the bottom of this
page.)

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul Wade
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Forever Painless: End Chronic Pain and Reclaim Your Life in 30 Minutes a Day Miranda Esmonde-White
(2/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Discover insulinherb-com-berberine-v2- (1)

  1. 1. “My Blood Sugar Stabilized… Thanks To This Herb!” PEOPLE ARE RAVING ABOUT THIS SUPERFOOD! WHY DON'T YOU TRY IT? RISK FREE! Insulin Herb (Berberine) also known as the Ayurvedic Miracle Plant, has been traditionally used as medicine for centuries by the Indians and Chinese. Recent years, due to the increasing trend towards Natural Botany Solutions, Western societies have only been made aware of its impressive medicinal bene몭ts. The anti-hyperglycemic potential of Berberine has been con몭rmed by multiple human studies. This highlights the ability of Berberine to support blood sugar and cholesterol levels. The growing numbers of research papers published in various prestigious journals, including the Journal of Metabolism, evaluated and con몭rmed the anti-diabetic potential of Berberine. (To read the full studies, follow the links at the bottom of this page.) 5 Speci몭c Ways Berberine Can Stabilize Your Blood Sugar S E C U R E O R D E R
  2. 2. Decrease insulin resistance, making the blood sugar lowering hormone ‘insulin’ more e몭ective Berberine may activate the ‘metabolic master switch’: An energy-stabilizing enzyme found inside cells, AMPK (adenosine monophosphate kinase), is known as a ‘metabolic master switch’ due to its positive in몭uence on metabolism.[*] It’s believed that this helps improve insulin sensitivity at the cellular level. Decrease sugar production in the liver Berberine helps slow the sugar factory: According to studies, berberine may stimulate glycolysis, the metabolic pathway by which sugar is broken down and converted to energy, and may inhibit gluconeogenesis, the creation of glucose.[*] In e몭ect, these activities decrease insulin sensitivity and help to balance blood sugar levels. Berberine has been prized for centuries for its healing properties. Now this potent herb is naturally balancing blood sugar levels by helping your body: 2021 © Digistore24 Inc., United States Inc. and/or its licensors. Review legal terms of use here and privacy policy here. Contact us here.
  3. 3. Slow the breakdown of carbohydrates Berberine supports the liver: Plant compounds are thought to help improve insulin sensitivity in the liver by reducing its production of glucose. Additionally, berberine is thought to boost thermogenesis. These activities help suppress the liver’s tendency to make new glucose when liver cells become insulin resistant. Increases the number of bene몭cial bacteria in the gut. ¹ Several studies have shown that berberine may modulate the gut microbiota through enriching short-chain fatty acid (SCFA)-producing bacteria and reducing microbial diversity. This in turn inhibits dietary polysaccharide degradation and decreases caloric intake in the gut, which may improve energy metabolism and intestinal health; anti-in몭ammatory e몭ects; and immune regulatory e몭ects. Removes deep body fat that accumulates around the belly and organs There’s a strong correlation between blood sugar and weight loss. Research on berberine for weight loss and fat-burning activity is limited but promising. In one 12- week study, subjects lost about 2.3% body weight — or 5 pounds — and lowered BMI and body fat percentage by 3.6% with a dosage of 3,500 mg per day.[*] Another 3-month study revealed a drop in BMI, from 31.5 to 27.4, in obese individuals, as
  4. 4. well as a reduction in waist circumference.[*] CONVENIENT BERBERINE CAPSULES THE CONTENTS CAN ALSO BE USED IN A SMOOTHIE OR TEA  60 CAPSULES PER BOTTLE ­ 1 MONTH SUPPLY  (2 Capsules per day for optimal results) Why We Added Berberine To  Our Store - The Story As a caregiver myself to a family member with symptoms of Type II, we tried a lot of the doctor's mainstream advice (exercising, dieting) with very little success. It was through a consultation with a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner did we learn about Berberine. The results we obtained through consuming Berberine were remarkable. We started o몭ering the product to other people who struggled to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. During a two year period we have received some really notable testimonials. Read some of them below. Berberine Success Stories*
  5. 5. “Her daily sugar is lower than it has ever been” I have been taking Berberine to help lower my A1-C. I'm not that high, 5.6 but since Type II runs in my family I want to keep it as low as I can. Since taking the Berberine, my A1-C has gone down to 5.5. I have ordered some for my mother that has a 8.4 A1-C and she has noticed her daily sugar is lower than it has ever been. I am anxious to see what her results will be when she goes back for blood work. - Cheryl L Young “Works better” Thank you, I love this product! I have not had to take metformin for a year because it works better!! - Brooklyn Perry “Blood sugar came down” After one cap last night after a meal, my blood sugar came down. - Ray Webb Berberine Success Stories*
  6. 6. “Lowered my blood sugar levels without any ill e몭ects” I su몭er from PCOS and Metformin made me ill. Berberine has lowered my blood sugar levels without any ill e몭ects. - Elizabeth Mitchell “This product is a fantastic product.” I got it for my uncle, his sugar dropped from between 200 to 400 to 80 just the next morning and it has been running between 70 and 100 for about two months. His blood Pressure is better and his energy level went up. He is back to caring for himself daily and walking without support. Thank you very much for this product. - Strong “Totally happy with product” I bought this product because i had read that it removes deep body fat; this is the fat that accumulates around your belly and many organs, this was con몭rmed on mayo clinic website. It also claims that it lowers blood sugar and cholesterol and boosts metabolism. all i know is that since i have started taking my weight has gradually decreased when all i am doing is trying to maintain. haven't had sugar and cholesterol checked but de몭nitely will continue to use. - J.S Wise
  7. 7. * Results may vary from person to person and are not typical. This product is not claiming to cure a medical condition. We o몭er a Money Back Guarantee should you not be satis몭ed with results. To use Berberine to heal without side e몭ects, the Beberine needs to pass 2 TESTS: Test #1 Now, it's a known fact that for Berberine to have it’s best e몭ects, the recommended daily dosage is around 1500mg.  The problem is Berberine is very potent stu몭 and consuming 1500mg in a single dosage can cause stomach discomfort, cramps and even have you running to the bathroom every 15 minutes.  Many studies have shown you should take Berberine 500mg, three times daily, to reach the correct recommended dosage. Using separate doses improves absorption but more importantly helps you avoid side e몭ects like stomach cramps and nausea that arise from a concentrated 1500mg dose. So it had to be in a capsule form: at 500mg per dose. So we had to use Berberine sourced organically from the tree bark of Phellodendron Amurense, sterilized them after harvesting and extracted the Berberine into 500mg dose, capsule form.  Test #2 One extra ingredient added to amplify Berberine’s results.  A little known 몭owering herb, Milk Thistle, which belongs to the daisy and ragweed family. It’s often called the Holy Thistle because it has a long history of treating liver problems, lowering cholesterol, lowering in몭ammation. But the real bene몭t is in the fact that Milk Thistle’s main active ingredient is
  8. 8. Silymarin and once combined with Berberine, was shown in one study to increase the bioavailability of berberine in the intestines and to raise its concentration in the blood and for longer periods of time. Dedicated to Improving your Lifestyle Without Breaking the Bank Here at Ezyabsorb, we developed our Berberine with the purpose of improving the lifestyle of people who have trouble keeping their blood sugar under control. Our goal is to provide the best possible supplement at the best possible value. We achieve this goal by providing you with a supplement that has seen positive results across the board in a real human study, at the incredible value of less than $30 per month, as well as a money back guarantee. Order With No Risk With Our 100% Money-Back Guarantee We make sure our customers love their product or we will refund 100% of their investment. We’re so con몭dent you’ll enjoy Berberine that we’ll bear all the risk. Free Expedited Shipping For 3 Bottles Or More (2-7 Days In The US) No one likes waiting 21 days or more for their parcel. That’s why we’ve given free expedited shipping on our dime, all so you get to try our products before the week comes to an end.
  9. 9. Put Berberine To Work Today And Naturally Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels 90-Day, Empty Bottle, 100% Guarantee Enjoy Berberine for the next 90 days and if you don’t love the experience, let us know and we’ll make it right for you. Risk-Free Returns & Shipping Should you decide that you don’t enjoy Berberine, send it back to us and you’ll get a full refund. 
  10. 10. Each bottle contains a 30-Day supply (60 capsules). Recommended intake is 1000-1500mg a day (each capsule contains 500 mg). Take 1 capsule 2-3 times a day before or after a meal. All Orders Are One-Time Purchases Only. Choose Your Option Below. Rest assured that all orders made on this page are one-time purchases. This means that you will not be charged again for subsequent months. There will not be any recurring billing or hidden charges. When you are ready to order, you can purchase
  11. 11. Starter Pack/Value Pack (3 Month Supply) $119.70 $89.70 ($29.90 Per Month) YOU SAVE 25% OR Single Bottle (1 Month Supply) $39.90 - FREE SHIPPING ON ALL ORDERS - NO AUTOMATIC REFILL - MONEY BACK GUARANTEE again from our website Click one of the purchase options below BUY SINGLE BOTTLE 1 MONTH SUPPLY $39.90
  12. 12. Read The Top 11 Questions Customers Had Asked Before Ordering Berberine Click on the questions below to see the answers. 1) When can I expect results with Berberine? 2) Does Berberine have any side e몭ects? 3) Does Berberine contain gluten, soy, peanuts, shell몭sh or any other allergens? 4) Can I take Berberine with metformin? 5) How does Berberine help regular blood sugar? 6) I’m pre-diabetic. Can I take Berberine to manage my blood sugar? 7) Will Berberine work for me if I’m not dieting or working out? BUY VALUE PACK 3 MONTH SUPPLY $89.70 (SAVE 22%)
  13. 13. 8) Is this a one-time purchase? 9) Do you ship worldwide (eg. Canada, New Zealand)? What are the shipping charges? 10) What currency are the prices in? 11) When can I expect my shipment of Berberine? Copyright © 2021 Ezyabsorb Terms & Condition | Privacy Policy | Shipping and Returns | Contact Us The information provided on discover.insulinherb.com, and in any reports, emails, ebooks, or other materials you might receive from discover.insulinherb.com, is for entertainment purposes only. Obviously, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of discover.insulinherb.com's information, and we are not responsible for how you interpret or apply it. If you are struggling with serious problems, including chronic illness, mental instability, or legal issues, please consult with your local registered health care or legal professional as soon as possible. In other words, please use common sense. Please also carefully read the full"Terms & Conditions". Statements on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before using our products.

Insulin Herb (Berberine) also known as the Ayurvedic Miracle Plant, has been traditionally used as medicine for centuries by the Indians and Chinese. Recent years, due to the increasing trend towards Natural Botany Solutions, Western societies have only been made aware of its impressive medicinal bene몭ts. The anti-hyperglycemic potential of Berberine has been con몭rmed by multiple human studies. This highlights the ability of Berberine to support blood sugar and cholesterol levels. The growing numbers of research papers published in various prestigious journals, including the Journal of Metabolism, evaluated and con몭rmed the anti-diabetic potential of Berberine. (To read the full studies, follow the links at the bottom of this page.)

Views

Total views

3

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×