Word Meaning
It is very important to know the meaning of a word and the relation between it and the real world. And understand What thi...
Light
Or: • Head : human part • Head : beginning or Leader
• We will discuss the four semantic terms related to the meaning of words which they are: Connotation Reference Sense Coll...
• Reference: The primer feature of meaning is the relation of reference between a lexeme and the entity, person, object, a...
• In this situation the speaker used to refer to this in front of us, so he said that and refer to this bird which is the ...
• The reference of some words are obvious and easy to describe specially for tangible objects (Ball, Car) , physical actio...
• Some words have similar reference but differ from each other and this have little to do with reference and more to do wi...
• Sense relation: It is the factor contributing to the meaning of the lexicon. It includes similarity (synonym), or contra...
When we say color, there are many types to consider, such as red, blue, black, green, yellow etc. ... So, we can say red i...
Equally, there are also mixed words between French during the Middle Ages as well as, Latin during the Renaissance period ...
• Contrast is the least frequent relationship between synonyms and the most common between adjectives, where opposite side...
• Hyponymy also connects words with each other, for example when we say a color, we call it hypernym, followed by the colo...
• Meronymy is like hyponymy in that it relates words hierarchically, but the relation is a ‘part of’ relation. The meronym...
• Connotation • Denotation is often mentioned with connotation. Therefore, there is a distinction between the denotation o...
• 1- Denotation : it is the semantic meaning or the definition of a word that found in a dictionary , Which means it is th...
• Connotation is often culture specific and it has associations with the community of speaker. That’s why, there are some ...
2- Childish - Denotation : behavior of a child or like a child. Negative connotation : Connotes an adult with an immature ...
• The meaning of a word is determined by two main relations : 1- paradigmatic relation : a synonym, antonym, hyponym or me...
• The defining characteristic of collocations is that though they allow grammatical modification, their lexical constituen...
• Types of collocations that based on any part of speech : 1- verbs collocations:
2- adjective - noun collocations : ⁃ A great achievement ⁃ A long journey 3- adverb - adjective collocations : ⁃ Terribly ...
5- noun - verb collocations: ⁃ A Dog parking ⁃ A bird sings 6- verb - adverb collocations : ⁃ Affect deeply ⁃ whispered so...
References: • https://www.thoughtco.com/polysemy-words-and-meanings-1691642 • cesaraguilar.weebly.com/uploads/2/7/7/5/2775...
By: o Nancy Haddad o Malak Wael o Dina Wishah
Word Meaning
Word Meaning

Word Meaning

Word Meaning

  1. 1. Word Meaning
  2. 2. It is very important to know the meaning of a word and the relation between it and the real world. And understand What this word meaning carries with it , also the connection of the meaning with other words in vocabulary in addition its relation with sentence and text structure. • Many words may have many different meaning this what we called Polysemy. • Polysemy: Multiple meaning of a word or phrase.
  3. 3. Light
  4. 4. Or: • Head : human part • Head : beginning or Leader
  5. 5. • We will discuss the four semantic terms related to the meaning of words which they are: Connotation Reference Sense Collocation
  6. 6. • Reference: The primer feature of meaning is the relation of reference between a lexeme and the entity, person, object, action, feeling. etc. in the real world that the lexeme denotes. For example: if some one say “Look the bird on the tree”!
  7. 7. • In this situation the speaker used to refer to this in front of us, so he said that and refer to this bird which is the object called referent. • If we listen to the speaker before seeing what he is talking about how we will understand the phrase “Bird” before looking to it? this actual bird, so people talk about many things, objects, share opinions and can understand each other because they share each other language they share the same vocabulary and grammar. They agree about which word refers to which aspect of reality. We used words to talk about and make reference to the world we live in, our experience of that word.
  8. 8. • The reference of some words are obvious and easy to describe specially for tangible objects (Ball, Car) , physical actions (Run, Jump) . • The reference less recognizable in abstract nouns, verbs expressing mental and emotional states as (Think, Happy, sad,) Adjectives in general and gradable adj (long, warm) or evaluative (Silly, marvelous, ridiculous) and finally discernible for some words belonging to the smaller grammatical classes (about, this).
  9. 9. • Some words have similar reference but differ from each other and this have little to do with reference and more to do with context. depend on the context for example” Formal Informal Manage Deal with Receive Get Or Old fashioned words : Heaven Welkin Occur Transpire
  10. 10. • Sense relation: It is the factor contributing to the meaning of the lexicon. It includes similarity (synonym), or contradiction (antonymy). Last but not least, it is also the type and the part of the relationship (meronymy). Let’s survey each of them briefly: • Synonymy: the word that has the same or similar meaning to another word. For ex: (almost/ nearly) • (Buy / purchase). • Antonymy: [Based on contrast] Antonyms are words that have opposite meanings. For ex: (alive/dead) (big / small ) (rich /poor) (male/female) . -This dead man is alive- non-graded / contradictory statement. -A small elephant is a big animal / graded statement. • Hyponymy: [Based on inclusion] The state or phenomenon that shows the relationship between more general terms [lexical relation] and the more specific instance of it.
  11. 11. When we say color, there are many types to consider, such as red, blue, black, green, yellow etc. ... So, we can say red is a hyponym of “color”. Another ex: Flower is the superordinate word with general meaning which includes the sense of “rose, pansy, and daffodil.” Synonymy is a widespread relation in English, in large part due to words with similar meaning from more than one of the strata that make up the English vocabulary. For example, begin has an Anglo-Saxon origin which is a mix of Germanic people. Another example is the word clop in old Anglo, now meaning a short hill. Its English synonyms were entered from the French in the Middle Ages, such as living, residence, tell and inform.
  12. 12. Equally, there are also mixed words between French during the Middle Ages as well as, Latin during the Renaissance period such as: complete and plenary, join and connect, sign and portent, vote and plebiscite. There are, even synonym triplets from each of the three strata of vocabulary, e.g. end, finish, terminate; hatred, enmity, animosity; kingly, royal, regal; sin, trespass, transgression. So this text also mentions the more formal use of these words from the lower Anglo-Saxon strata. Another source for synonymous pairs is the difference in dialects and it comes between dialects and not the grammar of the language. This occurs between American, British, and English accents • For ex: lift and elevator / chips and French fries / motorway and highway.
  13. 13. • Contrast is the least frequent relationship between synonyms and the most common between adjectives, where opposite sides of the scale are represented, such as large and small. Other examples include wide and narrow also beautiful and ugly, slow and fast. • This also appears in verbs such as begin and end, nouns such as bottom and top, and prepositions such as inside and outside, and adverbs such as up and down. • Some opposites antonymy show an either / or relationship. For example, either winning or losing, and there is also an inverse relationship, for example, when the seller X sells some goods to the buyer y, then y takes them from x.
  14. 14. • Hyponymy also connects words with each other, for example when we say a color, we call it hypernym, followed by the colors red, yellow, green, white, etc. They are called hyponyms, and the relationship of all colors with each other is called co- hyponyms.
  15. 15. • Meronymy is like hyponymy in that it relates words hierarchically, but the relation is a ‘part of’ relation. The meronyms of a superordinate word represent the parts of that word. For example, ball, heel, and instep are meronyms of foot; hub, rim and spoke are meronyms of wheel; flower, root and stalk are meronyms of plant. Together, hyponymy and meronymy serve to group words into semantic sets, known as ‘lexical fields’, in which the lexemes all refer to the same area of meaning. • In addition, meronymy in semantics its a word that denote a constituent part or a member of something. For ex: when we say apple is a meronymy of apple tree and apple tree is a hyponym of apple.
  16. 16. • Connotation • Denotation is often mentioned with connotation. Therefore, there is a distinction between the denotation of a word and it’s connotation.
  17. 17. • 1- Denotation : it is the semantic meaning or the definition of a word that found in a dictionary , Which means it is the scientific study of any word. For example: The denotation of a word “lion” is a class of animals. Thus, the denotation is the neutral relation between a word and it’s referent in the external world. • 2- Connotation : it is the shade of meaning acquired by a word in addition to it’s denotation. • For example: The connotation of a word “lion” is that it conveys such properties as strength , bravery and nobleness.
  18. 18. • Connotation is often culture specific and it has associations with the community of speaker. That’s why, there are some words spread negative or positive connotation. • For example : 1- “Owl” and “‫"بوم‬ have the same denotation : They point to the same class of birds. And have a different connotation : because “Owl” occur in English literature as a symbol of wisdom which is a positive connotation while in Arabic literature and even in its daily use, it symbolize ill-omen which is a negative connotation.
  19. 19. 2- Childish - Denotation : behavior of a child or like a child. Negative connotation : Connotes an adult with an immature attitude or behavior. 3- Inspire Denotation : creating the desire to do or feel something. Positive connotation : connotes a person with a good attitude who will put the work in and not grumble and which occurring typically with nouns like confidence, loyalty and enthusiasm.
  20. 20. • The meaning of a word is determined by two main relations : 1- paradigmatic relation : a synonym, antonym, hyponym or meronym, Paradigmatic relates to a systems and the ability of an item to be substituted with another item within the system. 2- syntagmatic relation : it is how we combine phonemes, morphemes and words structurally which means it relates to the sequential arrangement of items to form meaningful and acceptable expressions.
  21. 21. • The defining characteristic of collocations is that though they allow grammatical modification, their lexical constituents are so fixed that we cannot use close synonyms to replace their lexical constituents; thus we can say “ fast food” but not “quick food” , even though “fast and quick” are very similar in meaning. Collocations : are phrasal combinations of words that tend to occur together, such as make a mistake, a flock of birds, commit a crime and a heavy accent.
  22. 22. • Types of collocations that based on any part of speech : 1- verbs collocations:
  23. 23. 2- adjective - noun collocations : ⁃ A great achievement ⁃ A long journey 3- adverb - adjective collocations : ⁃ Terribly hot ⁃ Extremely significant 4- noun - noun collocations : ⁃ A slice of cake ⁃ A pile of laundry
  24. 24. 5- noun - verb collocations: ⁃ A Dog parking ⁃ A bird sings 6- verb - adverb collocations : ⁃ Affect deeply ⁃ whispered softly
  25. 25. References: • https://www.thoughtco.com/polysemy-words-and-meanings-1691642 • cesaraguilar.weebly.com/uploads/2/7/7/5/2775690/chapter04.pdf • Lexemes Marios Andreou LAST MODIFIED: 27 MARCH 2019 DOI: 10.1093/OBO/9780199772810-0232 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYu0LZfIS1M Paradigmatic & syntagmatic relations • Collocations: The Georgetown guide to Arabic-English translation • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0akAm09nW08 Synonymous • Connotation and Denotation: Theories of translation by Dr. May Al Shikali
  26. 26. By: o Nancy Haddad o Malak Wael o Dina Wishah

