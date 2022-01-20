หลักการจัดองค์ประกอบของงานภาพเคลื่อนไหว (Compositing)

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
ฝากติดตามกด Like กด Love ❤️ กด Share ⤴️ ที่ https://www.facebook.com/TouchPoint.in.th/
------------------------------------------------------------------
ฝากกด Subscribe ช่อง YouTube TouchPoint ที่
https://www.youtube.com/c/TouchpointTH
------------------------------------------------------------------
เว็บไซต์
https://touchpoint.in.th/
------------------------------------------------------------------
ดร.กฤษณพงศ์ เลิศบำรุงชัย