หลักการจัดองค์ประกอบของงานภาพเคลื่อนไหว (Compositing)

Jan. 20, 2022
ดร.กฤษณพงศ์ เลิศบำรุงชัย

หลักการจัดองค์ประกอบของงานภาพเคลื่อนไหว (Compositing)

  1. 1. Facebook.com/TouchPoint.in.th Compositing หลักการจัดองค์ประกอบของงานภาพเคลื่อนไหว ดร.กฤษณพงศ์ เลิศบารุงชัย TouchPoint.in.th YouTube.com/c/TouchPointTH
  2. 2. Compositing Pre-Production Pre ขั้นตอนก่อนการผลิต Production Pro ขั้นตอนการผลิต Post-Production Post ขั้นตอนหลังการผลิต
  3. 3. ขั้นตอนก่อนการผลิต (Pre-Production) Direction Concept กรอบแนวคิด 01 Mood Board อารมณ์ของาน 02 Script บทพูด 03 Storyboard บทภาพ 04
  4. 4. Direction Concept เป็นขั้นตอนการรวบรวมข้อมูลการคิดวิเคราะห์คอนเซปต์งาน • Who = ใคร • What = อะไร • Where = ที่ไหน • When = เมื่อไหร่ • Why = ทาไม • How = อย่างไร
  5. 5. Who = ใคร คาอธิบาย กาหนดผู้เกี่ยวข้อง ผู้มีส่วนได้เสีย ผู้รับผิดชอบ หรือผู้ได้รับผลกระทบ เป้าหมาย ผู้ปฏิบัติงาน ผู้จัดการ ผู้เกี่ยวข้องโดยตรง คนทั่วไป ตัวอย่างคาถาม ใครเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบ | ใครเป็นผู้เจอปัญหา | ใครดูสื่อเรา
  6. 6. What = อะไร คาอธิบาย คาอธิบายของกิจกรรม ปัญหา หรือ วัตถุประสงค์ของการผลิตสื่อ เป้าหมาย วัตถุประสงค์ การกระทา ขั้นตอนการทางานฮาร์ดแวร์ ซอฟต์แวร์ ตัวอย่างคาถาม ปัญหาหรือความเสี่ยงคืออะไร | อะไรคือสิ่งที่ต้องเฝ้าระวัง | วิธีแก้ไขปัญหาคืออะไร
  7. 7. Where = ที่ไหน คาอธิบาย อธิบายเกี่ยวกับสถานที่ เป้าหมาย โรงงาน ห้องประชุม สวนสาธารณะ ห้องปฏิบัติการ หรือการประชุมออนไลน์ ตัวอย่างคาถาม สถานที่ติดตั้งอยู่ที่ไหน | ปัญหาอยู่ที่เครื่องจักรใด
  8. 8. When = เมื่อไหร่ คาอธิบาย กาหนดเวลาที่สถานการณ์จะเกิดขึ้น เป้าหมาย วัน/เดือน/ปีหรือระยะเวลา และความถี่ ตัวอย่างคาถาม ใช้เวลานานแค่ไหน | ติดตั้งวันไหน | ปัญหาเกิดขึ้นบ่อยแค่ไหน
  9. 9. Why = ทาไม คาอธิบาย อธิบายแรงจูงใจหรือวัตถุประสงค์หรือเหตุผลเบื้องหลังวิธีการทางาน เป้าหมาย เป้าหมาย วัตถุประสงค์ และเหตุผล ตัวอย่างคาถาม วัตถุประสงค์ของเป้าหมายคืออะไร | เหตุใดจึงเลือกนาเสนอด้วยสื่อลักษณะนี้
  10. 10. How = อย่างไร คาอธิบาย กาหนดวิธีการดาเนินงาน ขั้นตอน และวิธีการ เป้าหมาย ขั้นตอนวิธีการขององค์กรกระบวนการทางาน ตัวอย่างคาถาม แผนการจัดการอย่างไร | ใช้วีธีการแก้ปัญหารูปแบบใด | ใช้ทรัพยากรใดบ้าง
  11. 11. Mood Board สีสัน สไตล์ คาแรคเตอร์ ฟอนต์ของงาน รูปแบบในงานทั้งหมดที่สื่อถึงอารมณ์ของผู้รับชม ที่มีต่อผลงาน เพื่อให้ผู้รับชมมีความรู้สึกตามไปกับชิ้นงานที่ต้องการสื่อ
  12. 12. Script เป็นการนาข้อมูลที่ได้จากกรอบแนวคิดมาเขียนบทพูด สามารถ แบ่งออกเป็น 3 ส่วน ได้แก่ การเกริ่นนา ใจความหลัก และสรุป ความยาวของบทเมื่อลองพูดตามสคริปต์แล้ว ควรมีความยาว อย่างน้อย 2 นาที ไม่ควรยาวเกิน 15 นาที
  13. 13. Storyboard การเขียนสตอรี่บอร์ดเป็นการเขียนกรอบแสดงเรื่องราวที่สมบูรณ์ของเรื่องราวโดยมีการ แสดงรายละเอียดที่จะปรากฏในแต่ละฉากหรือแต่ละหน้าจอ
  14. 14. ขั้นตอนการผลิต (Production) Mercury 01 02 Artwork การเตรียมอาร์ตเวิร์ค Motion การเคลื่อนไหว
  15. 15. Artwork การจัดองค์ประกอบของงานภาพเคลื่อนไหว จะถูกจัดทาอยู่ในรูปแบบของ Visual Content ผู้ผลิตต้องเตรียมอาร์ทเวิร์คเพื่อนาไปใช้ในงานภาพเคลื่อนไหว โดยใช้โปรแกรมออกแบบ เช่น Adobe Illustrator
  16. 16. HD 1280 x 720 FHD 1920 x 1080 UHD 2K 2048 x 1152 UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 UHD 5K 5120 x 2880 HD 1280 x 720 FHD 1980 x 1080 UHD 2K 2048 x 1152 UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 UHD 5K 5120 x 2880 การเตรียมอาร์ตเวิร์คสาหรับงานภาพเคลื่อนไหว จะต้องเข้าใจเรื่องขนาดเฟรม และเลือกใช้ให้เหมาะสม ขนาดเฟรม (Frame Size)
  17. 17. อัตราส่วนภาพ (Aspect Ratio) เป็นอัตราส่วนความกว้างและความสูงของภาพ เช่น 1:1, 3:2, 4:3 และ 16:9 เป็นต้น การเลือกใช้อัตราส่วนขึ้นอยู่กับลักษณะงานที่ต้องการนาเสนอ เช่น ยิงโฆษณาบน Facebook หรือ Instagram อาจใช้อัตราส่วน 1:1 ส่วนกราฟิกเคลื่อนไหวให้ความรู้เป็น 16:9 เป็นต้น 1 : 1 3 : 2 4 : 3 16 : 9
  18. 18. Motion เป็นการนาอาร์ตเวิร์คที่สร้างจาก Adobe Illustrator มาแยกเลเยอร์ และทาการเคลื่อนไหวใน โปรแกรม Adobe After Effects
  19. 19. ขั้นตอนหลังการผลิต (Post-Production) Mercury 01 02 Sequencing การลาดับภาพ Mix Sound ผสมเสียง
  20. 20. Sequencing เป็นการนาฉากแต่ละฉากที่สร้างจาก Adobe After Effects มาจัดลาดับภาพและเสียง ให้เกิดเป็นเรื่องราว และเอฟเฟกต์ทรานสิชั่น
  21. 21. Mix Sound เป็นการบันทึกเสียงบรรยาย ผสมกับเสียงเอฟเฟกต์และเสียงดนตรี โดยจะต้องเลือกจังหวะดนตรีและปรับความดัง ตามความเหมาะสม ไม่เบาหรือดังเกินไป

