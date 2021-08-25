Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 25, 2021
Sl orientation fall 2021

Education
Aug. 25, 2021
18 views

Sl orientation fall 2021

Sl orientation fall 2021

  1. 1. Center for Community Engagement & Service-Learning (CCESL) Trinity Hall 203 serve@hws.edu (315) 781-3825 www.hws.edu/academics/service SERVICE-LEARNING ORIENTATION
  2. 2. Through HWS Compass students are encourage to explore the many facets of service to society. A three tiered program, COMPASS provides experiences:  Community Service (short term)  Civic Engagement (longer term)  Civic Leadership (longer term +)  Leading to a life of Engaged Citizenship.
  3. 3. “…a teaching and learning approach that integrates community service with academic study to enrich learning, teach civic responsibility, and strengthen communities.” ~National Commission on Service-Learning www.servicelearning.org WHAT IS SERVICE-LEARNING?
  4. 4.  Promotes learning through active participation  Provides structured time for students to reflect  Extends learning beyond the classroom SERVICE-LEARNING…
  5. 5. You can search “SLC” on the course catalogue to find other service-learning classes? And that there is a Social Justice Studies Dept. that has 2 minors, one of which requires two SLC classes? http://www.hws.edu/academics/sjs/curriculum
  6. 6. Some demographics on Geneva… www.geneva2030ny.org
  7. 7. www.geneva2030ny.org
  8. 8. Student Reported Benefits 1. Develop real world experience & skills 2. Critical thinking skills 3. Communication 4. Teamwork 5. Civic responsibility 6. Problem solving 7. Public speaking 8. Computer skills 9. Research skills 10. Analytical skills 10 Top Skills Employers Seek 1. Written & Verbal Communication skills 2. Interpersonal Skills 3. Motivation/Initiative 4. Strong work ethic 5. Teamwork skills 6. Analytical skills 7. Flexibility/Adaptability 8. Computer skills 9. Leadership skills 10. Organizational Skills SERVICE-LEARNING BENEFITS STUDENTS…
  9. 9. What am I interested in? What can I do? What factors do I need to consider? • Sustainability? • Voter engagement? • Civic Club? • Ability to carpool to local organization?
  10. 10. “Reading (or serving) without reflecting is like eating without digesting.” Edmund Burke
  11. 11. QUESTIONS? Service-Learning Classes represent about 20% of what CCESL does to promote student civic engagement… America Reads, Community Service House, Alternative Spring Break, 4 Days of Service, Big Brother Big Sisters, etc. Visit us to learn more!! PowerPoint on CCESL webpage of other opportunities and check out the bi- weekly “Compass Times” 2nd floor

Sl orientation fall 2021

