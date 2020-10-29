Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
College 101 panel + Small group discussion
Meet your college student panelists Delores McDew, Isabelle Valinotti, Isiah Cotton, and Edi Falk
Small group discussions after four speakers – feel free to ask questions! • Dorm Life • Balancing academics + life… tips? ...
WHY GO TO COLLEGE? The more education you get, the more likely it is that you will always have a job. Education beyond hig...
THE TRUE COSTS OF COLLEGE…
9th + 10th grade is the perfect time to start:  Try new clubs  Try new sports  Volunteer  Talk to your counselor or fa...
!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

9th and 10th grade presentation oct. 2020 zoom with HWS + FLCC presenters

21 views

Published on

9th and 10th grade presentation oct. 2020 zoom with HWS + FLCC presenters

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

9th and 10th grade presentation oct. 2020 zoom with HWS + FLCC presenters

  1. 1. College 101 panel + Small group discussion
  2. 2. Meet your college student panelists Delores McDew, Isabelle Valinotti, Isiah Cotton, and Edi Falk
  3. 3. Small group discussions after four speakers – feel free to ask questions! • Dorm Life • Balancing academics + life… tips? • Opportunities to maximize to prepare for graduation…Study abroad, research projects, sports, internships, leadership, music, environment, community service, theater, dance, social justice clubs • Affording college – grants, scholarships, work-study job, loans • What are you interested in now.. That’s where it starts!
  4. 4. WHY GO TO COLLEGE? The more education you get, the more likely it is that you will always have a job. Education beyond high school give you many other benefits, such as: • Meeting new people • Exploring new interests • Understanding more about the world and the people who live here. More education correlates with higher incomes + life span
  5. 5. THE TRUE COSTS OF COLLEGE…
  6. 6. 9th + 10th grade is the perfect time to start:  Try new clubs  Try new sports  Volunteer  Talk to your counselor or favorite teacher regularly about your future  Look for opportunities to learn about careers (Job Shadowing Day and Career Chats, etc.) Build your school resume, staring right NOW!
  7. 7. !

×