Millions of procedures requiring sedation are performed each year, covering a large array of medical specialties in both inpatient and outpatient settings. This tremendous growth has led to sedation being administered by a wide range of healthcare providers, including non-anesthesiologist physicians, nurses and nurse practitioners. Moderate and Deep Sedation in Clinical Practice is a concise, practical handbook for all medical and surgical professionals who sedate patients. This up-to-date, evidence-based how-to manual instructs these professionals on how to evaluate patients, updates relevant pharmacology, and guides them on legal and quality assurance issues. It contains advice on sedation for specific populations, such as elderly, pediatric, ICU, emergency room, endoscopy, and reproductive technologies. Written and edited by experts in procedural sedation and sedation education, this book will help users develop safer techniques, policies, and procedures. It is essential reading for any healthcare provider administering moderate or deep sedation.

