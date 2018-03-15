Audiobook of Meditations Free | Non Fiction Audiobook Free

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Meditations Marcus Aurelius was the Roman Emperor from 161 to 180 AD, and during that time, he kept several collections of...
  2. 2. Meditations Marcus Aurelius was the Roman Emperor from 161 to 180 AD, and during that time, he kept several collections of journals that contained personal notes, militaristic strategy, and ideas on Stoic philosophy. While unlikely that he ever intended to publicly publish these journals, there is no real official title, so most often "Meditations" is used because of his in depth writings on philosophy. These journals give an introspective look at how and why Marcus Aurelius' operated as an emperor. This informative piece of history contains twelve sections that each chronicle different parts of Aurelius' life, including his source of guidance, self-improvement tips, and his ideas on how to analyze yourself and adjust your attitude to become a better person or leader.
