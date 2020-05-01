Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Liceo Bolivariano Mario Briceño Iragorry...
ANTECEDENTES HISTORICOS DEL NACIMIENTO De acuerdo con la leyenda, el origen de los nacimientos se remonta a la época de Gi...
EVOLUCION DEL ESTADO VENEZOLANO HASTA EL PRESENTE
Las leyes que promulga el poder ejecutivo son conocidas como legislación. Las legislaturas vigilan y dirigen todo lo que e...
FUNCIONES DEL PODER EJECUTIVO Reglamentarista: Se trata de un conjunto de tareas que deben desarrollarse a través de norma...
Caracteristicas del poder judicial Es necesario que el poder judicial sea independiente para que pueda someter al resto de...
RESPONSABILIDAD DEL PODER EJECUTIVO el poder ejecutivo garantiza que se cumplan las leyes que se desarrollan a través del ...
Característica del poder electoral Cambio del Sistema de Elección para Diputados al Congreso y a las Asambleas Legislativa...
Funciones del poder electoral Organizar las elecciones de sindicatos, gremios profesionales y organizaciones con fines pol...
Democracia Es un término antiguo que proviene de la unión de dos palabras griegas: demos, que quiere decir ‘pueblo’, y cra...
Sufragio es un derecho a votar de todos los adultos, sin distinción de raza, sexo, creencia o posición social y económica....
Modelos políticos mas importantes practicados en el mundo Republicas Republicas presidencialistas Republicas presidenciali...
La Constitución Nacional esta organizada por: una introducción llamada preámbulo. la primera parte se ocupa de los derecho...
Estado venezolano
Estado venezolano
Estado venezolano
Estado venezolano
Estado venezolano
Estado venezolano
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Estado venezolano

29 views

Published on

estado venezolano

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Estado venezolano

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Liceo Bolivariano Mario Briceño Iragorry Barquisimeto - Lara Alumno: Michell Morillo C.I: 31.051.901 Año: 4to Sección: 402 N. Lista: 24 ESTADO VENEZOLANO
  2. 2. ANTECEDENTES HISTORICOS DEL NACIMIENTO De acuerdo con la leyenda, el origen de los nacimientos se remonta a la época de Giovanni Bernardone (1182-1226) Mejor conocido como San Francisco de Asís quien fue el primero en instalar un nacimiento viviente para ejemplificar el nacimiento de Jesús La fecha exacta es desconocida pero pudo haber sido en 1223
  3. 3. EVOLUCION DEL ESTADO VENEZOLANO HASTA EL PRESENTE
  4. 4. Las leyes que promulga el poder ejecutivo son conocidas como legislación. Las legislaturas vigilan y dirigen todo lo que el gobierno hace y poseen la autoridad de modificar el o los presupuestos que están involucrados en el proceso. Quienes conforman la legislatura se conocen como legisladores. En las democracias representativas, los legisladores se escogen de manera directa y popularmente. En otros tipos de regímenes se llevan a cabo elecciones proporcionales y el nombramiento del ejecutivo también se emplea. Son los senadores y los diputados los funcionarios encargados de proponer las leyes nuevas y también modificar las que ya existen. Cada nación está encargada de establecer directrices y legislaciones específicas sobre el poder legislativo. El poder legislativo debe ocuparse del desarrollo y los cambios de las leyes.
  5. 5. FUNCIONES DEL PODER EJECUTIVO Reglamentarista: Se trata de un conjunto de tareas que deben desarrollarse a través de normas y derechos. Política: Consiste en captar ciudadanos que permitan satisfacer los intereses propios de una forma adecuada. Por lo que se requiere requiere tomar medidas que vayan surgiendo de acuerdo a las necesidades, sin que estén desarrolladas por las leyes y normas previas. En esta faceta se puede incluir los intercambios comerciales con los países, el nombramiento de ministros, aprobación o no de tratados internacionales, etc. Administrativa: Bajo este apartado están incluidas las labores que se llevan a cabo en los diferentes ministerios y el resto de los órganos, entre ellos empresas del Estado. También abarcan las tareas que realizan las gobernaciones, las delegaciones, las secretarias de estado o las intendencias.
  6. 6. Caracteristicas del poder judicial Es necesario que el poder judicial sea independiente para que pueda someter al resto de los poderes, especialmente al ejecutivo, si intentan contravenir el ordenamiento jurídico. El funcionamiento de este poder es permanente. Los órganos que lo constituyen son estables y las funciones que tiene no se pueden delegar. No posee la facultad de acción de oficio, es decir, no se puede iniciar una diligencia judicial sin la actuación de la parte interesada. Actúa a pedido de parte, quien está interesado de exigir la actuación de este poder. No actúa sobre lo que sostiene la ley sino según el contenido de la misma.
  7. 7. RESPONSABILIDAD DEL PODER EJECUTIVO el poder ejecutivo garantiza que se cumplan las leyes que se desarrollan a través del poder legislativo y que son administradas tomando en cuenta el poder judicial. Responsabilidad del poder legislativo posee la autoridad de crear leyes exclusivamente para alguna entidad política, puede ser un país o una ciudad. También tiene bajo su responsabilidad la administración del presupuesto del estado. En resumen, el trabajo del Poder Legislativo o legislatura consiste en desarrollar y modificar leyes. Una institución que se encarga de regular los derechos y responsabilidades de los ciudadanos, tomando en cuenta lo que dice la Constitución. Responsabilidad del poder electoral Ejercer como órgano rector del Poder Electoral la organización, administración y supervisión de todos los actos relativos a procesos electorales a realizarse en el ámbito nacional, regional, municipal y parroquial, a través de la Junta Nacional Electoral, la Comisión de Registro Civil y Electoral y la Comisión de Participación Política y Financiamiento, como órganos subordinados, garantizando y preservando el sufragio como expresión genuina de la voluntad del pueblo y fuente creadora de los poderes públicos.
  8. 8. Característica del poder electoral Cambio del Sistema de Elección para Diputados al Congreso y a las Asambleas Legislativas (Representación Proporcional Personalizada), y Concejales (Sistema de Representación Proporcional Personalizada con variaciones entre sí y con respecto a los utilizados para Diputados al Congreso y Asambleas Legislativas en 1992, 1993, 1995 y 1998 (Elecciones 1992 y 1995) Conformación de las Circunscripciones Electorales para Cuerpos Deliberantes (Elecciones 1992, 1993, 1995 y 1998) Sistemas de Votación (Listas Cerradas y Bloqueadas, Sistema de Doble Voto (diferentes modalidades), Voto Múltiple, Voto Múltiple Limitado) Instrumentos de Votación (de tipo único fraccionable, único, libros de votación (Elecciones de Concejales 1989), para el proceso de escrutinio automatizado), entre otros
  9. 9. Funciones del poder electoral Organizar las elecciones de sindicatos, gremios profesionales y organizaciones con fines políticos en los términos que señala la ley. Organizar, administrar, dirigir y vigilar los actos relativos a la elección de cargos de representación popular y referendos. Reglamentar las leyes electorales
  10. 10. Democracia Es un término antiguo que proviene de la unión de dos palabras griegas: demos, que quiere decir ‘pueblo’, y cracia, que es ‘gobierno’. Significa, por tanto, ‘el gobierno del pueblo’. un país vive en democracia cuando todas las personas mayores de edad pueden decidir quién los gobernará y quién representará sus ideas e intereses en el Parlamento. La primera democracia existió hace 2.500 años en Atenas, la ciudad más próspera de la antigua Grecia; pero en ella solo podían votar los hombres ricos, es decir, no votaban ni las mujeres ni los pobres ni los esclavos. El Pacto de Puntofijo es el acuerdo político que suscriben los principales actores sociales del momento, quienes posteriormente asumirían su condición predominante dentro del sistema. Los partidos políticos Acción Democrática (AD), Comité de Organización Política Electoral Independiente (COPEI) y Unión Republicana Democrática (URD); el principal organismo económico nacional, Federación Venezolana de Cámaras y Asociaciones de Comercio y Producción (FEDECAMARAS), la Central Obrera, Confederación de Trabajadores de Venezuela (CTV); Fuerzas Armadas e Iglesia Católica se comprometieron a actuar solidariamente para preservar la naciente democracia, con lo cual se concretó el vínculo que existiría entre partidos, grupos económicos y Estado. Las Fuerzas Armadas sirviendo de garantía para la continuidad democrática y la Iglesia Católica representando el apoyo moral al naciente régimen, suscribiendo todos el compromiso de apoyar y vigilar el desarrollo de un proyecto nacional que contemplaba el establecimiento de un sistema democrático que garantizaba el ejercicio pleno de libertades políticas y la alternabilidad en el poder. Importancia de la democracia para el sistema político venezolano
  11. 11. Sufragio es un derecho a votar de todos los adultos, sin distinción de raza, sexo, creencia o posición social y económica. ... Sufragio obligatorio: el derecho al voto convertido en la obligación de votar. Es una forma de poder expresar poder, adquisición social y control sobre el voto Como se ejerce Artículo 123. El derecho al sufragio se ejerce personalmente en la Mesa Electoral en la que el elector o la electora esté inscrito o inscrita según el Registro Electoral Definitivo. Artículo 124. Formas de participación ciudadana y social del venezolano La participación ciudadana en Venezuela, es considerada como protagónica y democrática se sustenta en los valores de democracia, humanismo, horizontalidad social, derechos humanos, el pluralismo, la dignificad, el respeto, la tolerancia, la convivencia pacífica, el reconocimiento de los pares, la toma de decisiones La participación como principio se enmarca dentro del contenido del Artículo 6 en el cual se define al gobierno de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela y de las entidades políticas que la componen como democrático, participativo, electivo, descentralizado, alternativo, responsable, pluralista y de mandatos revocables
  12. 12. Modelos políticos mas importantes practicados en el mundo Republicas Republicas presidencialistas Republicas presidencialistas con un primer ministro no ejecutivo Republicas semipresidencialistas Republicas parlamentarias Republicas parlamentarias mixtas Republicas unipartidistas Monarquías Monarquías constitucionales o parlamentarias Reinos de la mancomunidad británicas de naciones Monarquías constitucionales con monarcas activos Monarquías absolutas Teocracias Estados gobernados por juntas militares Estados con gobiernos provisional
  13. 13. La Constitución Nacional esta organizada por: una introducción llamada preámbulo. la primera parte se ocupa de los derechos de los habitantes. la segunda de la organización del gobierno. Caracteristicas: Constaba de dos partes: la primera con las declaraciones, derechos y garantías la segunda con el enunciado de las autoridades de la nación subdividida en dos títulos: Gobierno Federal gobiernos de provincias. La primera parte tiene dos capítulos: "Declaraciones, Derechos y Garantías" "Nuevos Derechos y Garantías" (incorporado por la reforma de 1994).

×