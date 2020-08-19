Ley de coulum

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LEY DE COULOMB KEVIN SEBASTIAN ESPIN SEGOVIA UNIVERSIDAD DE LAS FUERZAS ARMADAS ESPE-L NRC 7839 – FISICA FUNDAMENTAL ELECT...
MATERIA Y CARGA ELECTRICA CUALQUIERA QUE SEA SU FORMA, LA MATERIA ESTÁ CONSTITUIDA POR LAS MISMAS ENTIDADES BÁSICAS, LOS Á...
CARGA ELECTRICA LA CARGA ELÉCTRICA (Q) ES UNA PROPIEDAD FUNDAMENTAL DE LA MATERIA ESPECÍFICAMENTE DE SUS PARTÍCULAS ELEMEN...
CARACTERISTICAS DE CARGA ELECTRICA a) DUALIDAD DE LA CARGA: TODAS LAS PARTÍCULAS CARGADAS PUEDEN DIVIDIRSE EN POSITIVAS Y ...
b) CONSERVACIÓN DE LA CARGA: EN CUALQUIER PROCESO FÍSICO, LA CARGA TOTAL DE UN SISTEMA AISLADO SE CONSERVA. ES DECIR, LA S...
TIPOS DE MATERIALES • UN CONDUCTOR: ES UN MATERIAL A TRAVÉS DEL CUAL SE TRANSFIERE FÁCILMENTE LACARGA, DEBIDO A QUE PRESEN...
LEY DE COULOMB • LA MAGNITUD DE CADA UNA DE LAS FUERZAS ELÉCTRICAS CON LAS QUE INTERACTÚAN DOS CARGAS PUNTUALES EN REPOSO ...
LEY DE COULOMB q1 y q2 : son las cargas en Coulomb. r : es la distancia en metros. k : es una constante que depende del me...
• LA SIGUIENTE IMAGEN ILUSTRA LA DEFINICIÓN DE LA LEY DE COULOMB. EN EL EJEMPLO TENEMOS DOS CARGAS PUNTUALES IGUALES A 1 C...
• FUERZA DE ATRACCIÓN O GRAVITATORIA . • A FUERZA GRAVITACIONAL ENTRE DOS CUERPOS ES DIRECTAMENTE PROPORCIONAL AL PRODUCTO...
Si el medio en el que se encuentran las cargas es distinto al vacío, se comprueba que la fuerza eléctrica es  veces menor...
PRINCIPIO DE SUPERPOSICIÓN • COMO LEY BÁSICA ADICIONAL, NO DEDUCIBLE DE LA LEY DE COULOMB, SE ENCUENTRA EL PRINCIPIO DE SU...
  1. 1. LEY DE COULOMB KEVIN SEBASTIAN ESPIN SEGOVIA UNIVERSIDAD DE LAS FUERZAS ARMADAS ESPE-L NRC 7839 – FISICA FUNDAMENTAL ELECTRONICA Y AUTOMATIZACION
  2. 2. MATERIA Y CARGA ELECTRICA CUALQUIERA QUE SEA SU FORMA, LA MATERIA ESTÁ CONSTITUIDA POR LAS MISMAS ENTIDADES BÁSICAS, LOS ÁTOMOS. ESTOS A SU VEZ ESTÁN FORMADOS POR PARTÍCULAS ELEMENTALES PORTADORAS DE CARGA ELÉCTRICA, ESTAS SON: • PROTONES: SE SITÚAN EN EL NÚCLEO DEL ÁTOMO, EN ELLOS RESIDE LA CARGA POSITIVA. • ELECTRONES: SE SITÚAN EN LA CORTEZA DEL ÁTOMO, EN ELLOS RESIDE LA CARGA NEGATIVA. • OBJETO CARGADO: EXCESO DE ELECTRONES (NEGATIVA) O PROTONES (POSITIVA)
  3. 3. CARGA ELECTRICA LA CARGA ELÉCTRICA (Q) ES UNA PROPIEDAD FUNDAMENTAL DE LA MATERIA ESPECÍFICAMENTE DE SUS PARTÍCULAS ELEMENTALES, CARACTERIZADA A PARTIR DE LA FUERZA ELECTROSTÁTICA, TAMBIÉN SE DICE QUE ES UNA MAGNITUD FUNDAMENTAL DE LA FÍSICA, RESPONSABLE DE LA INTERACCIÓN ELECTROMAGNÉTICA.
  4. 4. CARACTERISTICAS DE CARGA ELECTRICA a) DUALIDAD DE LA CARGA: TODAS LAS PARTÍCULAS CARGADAS PUEDEN DIVIDIRSE EN POSITIVAS Y NEGATIVAS, DE FORMA QUE LAS DE UN MISMO SIGNO SE REPELEN MIENTRAS QUE LAS DE SIGNO CONTRARIO SE ATRAEN, ESTO ULTIMO SE CONOCE COMO PRIMERA LEY DE LA ELECTROSTÁTICA LAS CARGAS ELÉCTRICAS DEL MISMO TIPO INTERACCIONAN REPELIÉNDOSE Y LAS CARGAS DE DISTINTO TIPO INTERACCIONAN ATRAYÉNDOSE. LA MAGNITUD DE ESTA INTERACCIÓN VIENE DADA POR LA LEY DE COULOMB.
  5. 5. b) CONSERVACIÓN DE LA CARGA: EN CUALQUIER PROCESO FÍSICO, LA CARGA TOTAL DE UN SISTEMA AISLADO SE CONSERVA. ES DECIR, LA SUMA ALGEBRAICA DE CARGAS POSITIVAS Y NEGATIVAS PRESENTE EN CIERTO INSTANTE NO VARÍA • POR ELLO EN TODO PROCESO, FÍSICO O QUÍMICO, LA CARGA ELÉCTRICA NO SE CREA NI SE DESTRUYE, SÓLO SE TRANSFIERE. • c) CUANTIFICACIÓN DE LA CARGA: LA CARGA ELÉCTRICA SIEMPRE SE PRESENTA COMO UN MÚLTIPLO ENTERO DE UNA CARGA FUNDAMENTAL E . ES DECIR: Q = ± N ∙ E • EN EL S.I LA UNIDAD DE CARGA ELÉCTRICA SE DENOMINA COULOMB (SÍMBOLO C). SE DEFINE COMO LA CANTIDAD DE CARGA QUE PASA POR LA SECCIÓN TRANSVERSAL DE UN CONDUCTOR ELÉCTRICO EN UN SEGUNDO, CUANDO LA CORRIENTE ELÉCTRICA ES DE UN AMPERIO (1 A). • POR LO TANTO E ES APROXIMADAMENTE 1,602 X1019 C.
  6. 6. TIPOS DE MATERIALES • UN CONDUCTOR: ES UN MATERIAL A TRAVÉS DEL CUAL SE TRANSFIERE FÁCILMENTE LACARGA, DEBIDO A QUE PRESENTA POCA OPOSICIÓN AL FLUJO DE LA CORRIENTE ELÉCTRICA. EJEMPLO: LOS METALES (COBRE, ORO, PLATA, HIERRO, ETC.) • UN AISLANTE: ES UN MATERIAL QUE SE RESISTE FUERTEMENTE AL FLUJO DE LA CARGA ELÉCTRICA. EJEMPLO: PLÁSTICO, PAPEL, MADERA, MICA, POLIETILENO, ETC. • UN SEMICONDUCTOR ES UN MATERIAL CON CAPACIDAD INTERMEDIA PARA TRANSPORTAR CARGA ELÉCTRICA. • EJEMPLO: SILICIO Y GERMANIO
  7. 7. LEY DE COULOMB • LA MAGNITUD DE CADA UNA DE LAS FUERZAS ELÉCTRICAS CON LAS QUE INTERACTÚAN DOS CARGAS PUNTUALES EN REPOSO ES DIRECTAMENTE PROPORCIONAL AL PRODUCTO DE LA MAGNITUD DE AMBAS CARGAS E INVERSAMENTE PROPORCIONAL AL CUADRADO DE LA DISTANCIA QUE LAS SEPARA Y TIENE LA DIRECCIÓN DE LA LÍNEA QUE LAS UNE. LA FUERZA ES DE REPULSIÓN SI LAS CARGAS SON DE IGUAL SIGNO, Y DE ATRACCIÓN SI SON DE SIGNO CONTRARIO.
  8. 8. LEY DE COULOMB q1 y q2 : son las cargas en Coulomb. r : es la distancia en metros. k : es una constante que depende del medio; en el vacío corresponde aproximadamente a 9 x 109 (N·m2)/C2 Fe: es la fuerza en Newton.
  9. 9. • LA SIGUIENTE IMAGEN ILUSTRA LA DEFINICIÓN DE LA LEY DE COULOMB. EN EL EJEMPLO TENEMOS DOS CARGAS PUNTUALES IGUALES A 1 COULOMB Y SEPARADAS POR R METRO, EN EL VACÍO. CONSIDERAR • SE APLICA A CARGAS PUNTUALES. LA FUERZA ELÉCTRICA ES UNA MAGNITUD VECTORIAL, POR LO TANTO, HAY QUE CONSIDERAR SUMA DE VECTORES. LA LEY DE COULOMB O FUERZA DE COULOMB ESTABLECE EL VALOR DE UNA FUERZA ELECTROSTÁTICA.
  10. 10. • FUERZA DE ATRACCIÓN O GRAVITATORIA . • A FUERZA GRAVITACIONAL ENTRE DOS CUERPOS ES DIRECTAMENTE PROPORCIONAL AL PRODUCTO DE SUS MASAS E INVERSAMENTE PROPORCIONAL AL CUADRADO DE LA DISTANCIA QUE LOS SEPARA. MATEMÁTICAMENTE SE EXPRESA DE LA SIGUIENTE FORMA: •G es la constante de gravitación universal, G = 6,67·10-11 N·m2/kg2 •M y m son las masas de los cuepos que interaccionan •r es la distancia que los separa. •u→r es un vector unitario que expresa la dirección de actuación de la fuerza.
  11. 11. Si el medio en el que se encuentran las cargas es distinto al vacío, se comprueba que la fuerza eléctrica es  veces menor, de esta forma se define la Permitividad del Medio como e = ´.eo.. Siendo ´ la Constante Dieléctrica del Medio
  12. 12. PRINCIPIO DE SUPERPOSICIÓN • COMO LEY BÁSICA ADICIONAL, NO DEDUCIBLE DE LA LEY DE COULOMB, SE ENCUENTRA EL PRINCIPIO DE SUPERPOSICIÓN: "LA FUERZA TOTAL EJERCIDA SOBRE UNA CARGA ELÉCTRICA Q POR UN CONJUNTO DE CARGAS DISCRETAS SERÁ IGUAL A LA SUMA VECTORIAL DE CADA UNA DE LAS FUERZAS EJERCIDAS POR CADA CARGA SOBRE LA CARGA .”
  13. 13. SIMULACIONES DE LEY DE COULOMB CON 2 CARGAS

