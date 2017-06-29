Casos de corrupción en el ecuador desde 1997 2017 kevin chipantashi

CASOS DE CORRUPCIÓN EN EL ECUADOR DESDE 1997 - 2017 FOTOGRAFIAS:CASOS DESCRIPCION INVOLUCRADOS CAUSAS: DETALLES: 1.Corrup...
4. Crisis financiera para el país Jamil Mahuad :La quiebra el banco de préstamos, Tras la quiebra del banco de préstamos, ...
9.Feriado bancario Guillermo Lasso Mala administración El impacto del feriado bancar estimado en ocho mil millones de dóla...
14.Adjudicació n de contratos públicos a Odebrecht Ricardo Rivera Vinculación con el caso Odebrecht Fue acusado de haber r...
20. Caso Dahik Alberto Dahik Dahik confesó públicamente haber entregado dinero de los fondos reservados del estado para fi...
  1. 1. CASOS DE CORRUPCIÓN EN EL ECUADOR DESDE 1997 - 2017 FOTOGRAFIAS:CASOS DESCRIPCION INVOLUCRADOS CAUSAS: DETALLES: 1.Corrupcion en los diferentes niveles de administración Familiares y amigos del ex presidente Abdala Bucarán Incompetencia para gobernar Los principales cargos públicos fueron entregados a Familiares y amigos bajo el argumento de que eran premios Contenta de la Universidad de Guayaquil, 2. La destitución del ex presidente Abdala Bucaram Los integrantes del entonces Congreso La principal causa objetada por el entonces congreso nacional fue la Incapacidad mental del entonces presidente de la republica Abdala Bucaram En 1997, el Congreso Nacional destituyó al expresidente Abdalá Bucaram por incapacidad mental. El artículo 100 de la Constitución vigente en ese tiempo fue el argumento de los diputados para obligar al ex jefe de estado a cesar funciones. 3. La destitución de la presidenta interina Rosalía Arteaga Los principales autores el congreso nacional quien insistió en el nombramiento de Fabián Alarcón como Presiones por parte del congreso y partidos políticos predominantes en ese entonces Antes de la medianoche del 6 de febrero, Rosalía Arteaga firmaba un decreto mediante el cual asumía la Presidencia, apelando a la Constitución vigente. Sin embargo el Congreso insistió en el nombramiento de Fabián Alarcón
  2. 2. 4. Crisis financiera para el país Jamil Mahuad :La quiebra el banco de préstamos, Tras la quiebra del banco de préstamos, surgiendo el caso Filan banco, para salvar a los bancos quebrados se instituye la AGD (Agencia de garantía de depósitos) 5 Privatización y política cambiaria Gustavo Noboa Acentuó las políticas de derecha iniciadas por su predecesor DETALLES: Gustavo Noboa llevó adelante el resto del plan privatizador de Mahuad y fue el verdadero artífice de la ejecución de la política encaminada por su predecesor 6.Caso diésel y asfalto Lucio Gutiérrez Derrocamiento de Lucio Gutiérrez El 20 de abril del 2005 el gobierno del coronel Lucio Gutiérrez finalmente fue derrocado en un golpe de Estado en el que influyó un levantamiento popular y el retiro de confianza de las FF.AA 7. Supuestas coimas en Petrocomercial 8.Pacifictel
  3. 3. 9.Feriado bancario Guillermo Lasso Mala administración El impacto del feriado bancar estimado en ocho mil millones de dólares (entre salvatajes, vinculados y congelamiento depósitos). 10. Aspiazu: Peor escándalo de corrupción de su Gobierno de Correa. 12,8 millones de dólares Álex Bravo, Carlos Pareja Aceptación de coimas que superan los 12 millones de dólares La investigación está abierta en la Fiscalía General y hasta el momento el ex gerente de Petroecuador Álex Bravo, y el ex ministro de Hidrocarburos Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli han sido imputados. 11. Uso de fondos del estado para funcionamiento de la organización política Gilmar Gutiérrez. Implicado en presunto fraude El legislador confirmó que durante la administración del anterior responsable económico (2012-2016) se adquirieron bienes, entre ellos una sede y un vehículo, que son usados para la capacitación política y el funcionamiento de la organización política. 12.Mauricio Rodas Caso Odebrecht Metro Vía Mauricio Rodas Sospechas por vinculación con caso Odebrecht Mauricio Rodas, alcalde de Quito y fundador del Movimiento Sociedad Unida Más Acción (SUMA) con el cual el partido de Lasso estableció una alianza electoral, destaca en el escándalo de corrupción de Odebrecht por la negociación en la construcción del Metro de Quito. 13. Panamá Papers: repercusiones en Ecuador Pedro Delgado, expresidente del Banco Central; Galo Chiriboga, fiscal general, Fuga de dinero Galo Chiriboga, fiscal general negó tener cuentas bancarias en paraísos fiscales, pero admitió que había iniciado el proceso de cierre de una firma panameña que es dueña de su casa en Quitoc
  4. 4. 14.Adjudicació n de contratos públicos a Odebrecht Ricardo Rivera Vinculación con el caso Odebrecht Fue acusado de haber recibido al menos 13 millones de dólares en sobornos a cambio de facilitar la adjudicación de contratos públicos a Odebrecht. 15.Alteracion en las bases de los concursos públicos para favorecer a Odebrecht Empresario y el hijo del alcalde de Latacunga CAUSA: Mala administración del municipio de quito DETALLES: Se detuvo a otras cinco personas. Entre ellos, un empresario y el hijo del alcalde de Latacunga. Uno de los implicados está acusado de abusar de sus funciones modificando las bases de los concursos públicos para favorecer a Odebrecht 16. Fraude, malversación de fondos y otros delitos Roberto y William Isaías Participación en la quiebra financiera de Ecuador hace 16 años Ambos hermanos han sido encontrados culpables de fraude, por lo que el gobierno de Ecuador dice que tienen que regresar al Estado los millones de dólares que le robaron a ahorradores del país. Entonces 17.Corrupcion en Petroecuador Gorki R., Jelice H., Tomasa P., Carlos P.A., Xania P., y Yolanda P Complicidad con Petroecuador En calidad de cómplices fueron sentenciados Gorki R., Jelice H., Tomasa P., Carlos P.A., Xania P., y Yolanda P. Ellos deberán cumplir 2 años 6 meses de pena privativa de libertad, además de cancelar una multa de 10 salarios ($ 3.750). 18. La venta anticipada de petróleo a Tailandia por USD 2.500 millones, Patricio Rivera Arriesgada venta anticipada Patricio Rivera, ministro Coordinador de la Política Económica explicó detalles de esa venta durante su comparecencia ante la Comisión de Régimen Económico de la Asamblea Nacional en Quito. 19. CASO FIFA GATE Luis Chiriboga Lavado de dinero, coimas, y recibió dinero por debajo Luis Chiriboga desempeñándose cómo presidente de la FEF se vio involucrado en lavado de dinero, coimas, y repartición de dinero entre funcionarios de la Conmebol por derechos de televisión.
  5. 5. 20. Caso Dahik Alberto Dahik Dahik confesó públicamente haber entregado dinero de los fondos reservados del estado para fines ajenos a la seguridad nacional Alberto Dahik acusado de enriquecimiento ilícito en el manejo de los fondos reservados, existen pruebas de varias cuentas secretas de fondos reservados en bancos privados y no en el Banco Central como mandaba la ley 21. Coca Codo Sinclair generó sobreprecios Caso olvidado por la Fiscalía Sobre precio en la construcción de la hidroeléctrica Coca Codo Sinclair generó sobreprecios, pero nadie responde por qué un contrato que se firmó por USD 1.200 millones terminará costando al pueblo ecuatoriano algo menos de USD 3.000 millones. A continuación grafico en Project de historia cronológica de hechos relevantes en el Ecuador.

