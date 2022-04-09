UWillDiscover2023SaraKevB.pptx

-
Islamic Religiosity and Subjective Well-
Being in the West:
Meta-Analytic Evidence of Protections
across Diverse Muslim Diasporas
By : Sara Ghannam (BSW, MSW Student) &
Kevin M. Gorey (PhD)
2.
Introduction
3.
How Many Muslims Are in the West
the West
According to the Pew Research Centre (DeSilver & Masci, 2017)…
4.
43.5 Million
in Europe (6% of the total population)
650,000
In Australasia (1.6% of the total population)
3.5 Million
in North America (1% of the total population)
(Desilver & Masci, 2017)
5.
Introduction
� Geopolitical upheaval and armed conflicts have brought
Muslims to the West
� Muslims in the West face mistrust, stigmatization and
discrimination
� Unique struggles = higher risk of negative mental health
and lower SWB
(Ishaq et al., 2021; Kira et al., 2014; Love, 2017, Vernice et al., 2020)
6.
Unique Struggles
� Intersection between discrimination based on
religious identity and immigrant/refugee status
� Acculturative stress linked to status as
immigrants/refugees
� Islamophobia linked with hate crimes and
substantially lower employment rates
� Exacerbated amongst Muslim women
(Ahmed & Gorey, 2021; Haque, 2004;Jiswari & Arnold, 2018; Perry, 2014; Samari et al., 2018)
7.
Religion as a Protective Factor
� > 250 Judeo-Christian studies have identified
religion as a protective factor
� Few worldwide studies support this for
Muslims
� Goal: complete a meta-analytic review to
discover the link between religiosity and SWB in
amongst Muslims in the West
(Litalien et al., 2022; Rizvi & Hossain, 2017; Snider & McPhedran, 2014; Yonker et al., 2012)
8.
Hypotheses
� Main hypothesis: there will be a significant
protective Islamic religiosity-subjective well-
being association
� Secondary hypothesis: there will be a stronger
religiosity-subjective well-being association
among Muslim women than men
9.
Methods
10.
Study Selection
� Systemic search of databases: CINAHL,
Medline/PubMed, PsycINFO, ProQuest Sociology
Collection and Social Work Abstracts
� Grey literature was also searched: ProQuest
Dissertations and Theses and Google Scholar
11.
Study Selection Cont'd
� Keyword search:
(wellbeing or well-being or well being or quality of life or
wellness or positive affect or happiness or mental health
or mental illness or mental disorder or psychiatric illness
or psychiatric distress or anxiety or anxiety disorder or
depression or depressive disorder) and (religiosity or
religion or religious or religiousness or spiritual or
spirituality or faith) and (Muslim or Islam).
12.
Study Selection Cont'd
� Study inclusion criteria:
1. Took place in any European country, Canada, the
US, Australia, or New Zealand
2. included face valid or standardized measures of
religiosity and SWB and assessed their statistical
association
3. Had a Muslim majority sample
4. Published in English
13.
Meta-Analysis
� Common size effect metric: Pearson’s correlation
coefficient (r)
� Values from studies were weighted and
pooled into one value
� Statistical significance: 95% CI
� Moderation for gender was tested
14.
Meta-Analysis Cont'd
� Practical interpretation statistic: Cohen’s U3
15.
Results
16.
Description of Primary Studies
� 21 studies selected
� Range of years (published) : 2000-2021
� Sample size range = 50- 2,661 participants
� Participants were mainly first or second-generation
immigrants
� Mainly originated from Arab, Middle-Eastern
and African countries
17.
Description of Primary Studies Cont'd
� Majority of the sample (n = 7,145) were:
� Adults (61.9%)
� Women (53.3%)
� In the USA (52.4%)
18.
Description of Primary Studies Cont'd
� All studies used cross-section surveys
� Majority of the study modalities were:
� Offline, in-person surveys (66.7%)
� Convenience surveys (81.0%)
19.
Meta-Analytic Findings
� 19 studies supported the main hypothesis
� rpooled = 0.20 (95% CI 0.14, 0.25)
� 16 studies p <. 05 and 3 studies p < .10
� About 2/3 of religious Muslims scored higher on SWB than
nonreligious Muslims (U3 = 65.8% , p <. 05)
� Associations were significantly heterogenous
� (c2(20) = 95.33, p < .001
20.
Meta-Analytic Findings
� gender such apparent protections were observed to be
significantly greater among Muslim women
� (r = 0.26 [95% CI 0.20, 0.37], U3 = 72.8%) than men (r = 0.14
[95% CI 0.09, 0.20], U3 = 64.3%); c2 (1) = 4.37, p < .05.
� Other potential moderators:
� religiosity was found to be significantly larger among
postsecondary students (r = 0.36 [95% CI 0.26, 0.45] U3 =
78.0%) than among the other immigrants (r = 0.18 [95% CI
0.12, 0.23] U3 = 63.3%), c2 (1) = 9.71, p < .01. 20
-
21.
Meta-Analytic Findings
� Other potential moderators:
� the protective effect of Islamic religiosity was significantly
smaller in the 15 published journal articles (r = 0.14 [95%
CI 0.09, 0.20] U3 = 61.1%) vs. 6 unpublished, grey
dissertations (r = 0.29 [95% CI 0.21, 0.37] U3 = 72.8%),
� c2 (1) = 8.75, p < .01
22.
Discussion
-
23.
Practical Implications
� Religiosity was proven to be a protective factor for
Muslims in the West
� Protection in women > men
� Utilization in social services
� Policy makers should work to eradicate Islamic (all)
religious discrimination in Western social structures
24.
Limitations
� Sample may not accurately represent entire population
� Potential response biases
� Difference in scales
25.
Future Research Needs
� Studies comparing Muslims and non-Muslims in the West
� Studies with other modalities (ex. longitudinal studies)
� Studies applying the use of Islamic religiosity as a protective
factor (ex. the effectiveness of Islamic-based counselling)
26.
Thank You
for
Listening
Any questions?
27.
Resources
27
28.
Resources
28
29.
Resources
-
30.
Resources
30
-
31.
Resources
- Stats from 2010
- note, the numbers are expected to keep increasing, as the Muslim population is the fastest growing in the world (Lipka, 2017) (ex. it is expected to double in the US alone by 2050)
For the sake of the study, the West shall comprise Europe, Canada, the United States, and Australasia
Muslims face mistrust, stigmatization and discrimination, which has increased along with negative media portrayal after 9/11
Muslims in the West face unique struggles, which higher the risk of experiencing negative mental health and lower subjective well-being
Unique struggles are in part due to the intersection between Islamophobia and immigrant/refugee status
Muslims experience acculturative stress linked to status as immigrants/refugees
Islamophobia linked with hate crimes and substantially lower employment rates, especially amongst Muslim women, who are more identifiable by the headscarf.
More than 250 Judeo-Christian studies have identified religion as a protective factor
Few worldwide studies support this for Muslims and no research reviews available; thus, Islamic religiosity may be protective
The goal of this study is to fill the gap of knowledge and complete a meta-analytic review of studies that examine the link between religiosity and mental health in the West
I looked in grey literature to avoid publication bias.
In first brack: Narrowest to broadest terms related to mental health and SWB, including mental illnesses
Second bracket contains terms related to spirituality
Last bracket is specific group identifier
After keyword search
We used a random effects model with version 3 of Comprehensive Meta-Analysis software to synthesize findings
The studies’ parametric or nonparametric outcomes were converted to the common effect size metric, the Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) to enable syntheses and comparisons.
To ensure that studies with larger samples had more influence in the pooled meta-analysis than less precise studies with smaller samples, random effects were weighted by their inverse variances
The statistical precision and significance of the pooled meta-analytic finding was estimated with a 95% confidence interval lthe statistical precision and significance of the pooled meta-analytic finding was estimated with a 95% confidence interval (CI).
the largely first and second-generation immigrant participants (one refugee sample) originated from diverse countries, but Arab, Middle-Eastern and African countries clearly predominated
The rest of the ages were adolescents and young adults
The other 2 studies were null or non-supportive
Since findings passed the heterogeneity test, moderator testing was justified
None of the other study, participant, contextual or research design characteristics were found to significantly moderate the Islamic religiosity-subjective well-being association.
Social workers and allied mental health practitioners ought to incorporate religious/spiritual beliefs and practices as potential life space resources in working with Muslims, which could include the promotion of Islamic-based counselling
Sample may not accurately represent entire population because it is a cross-sectional study and even less likely because snowballing was the main tactic to recruit participants in studies
Although there were some overlapping themes in the questions that the scales contained, they differed in how they defined and portrayed the meaning of religiosity and mental health. For instance, some religiosity scales focused more on the activities required in Islam, while others focused on more abstract items of religiosity. Though all scales are valid, one must tread lightly when going over the data.
there is a need for a study done with matching (with non-Muslim peers) in order to further highlight the effects of this unique, marginalized group
there is a need for a diversity of studies with other research modalities, such as longitudinal studies
there is a need for studies that apply the use of Islamic religiosity as a protective factor, such as the effectiveness of Islamic-based counselling