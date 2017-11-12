Sistema de InformaciónGerencial Profesor: Ramón González Integrantes: Wilsder Castillo Kevin Aparicio Roberto Samudio 19 d...
SISTEMA DE TOMA DE DECISIONES

  1. 1. Sistema de InformaciónGerencial Profesor: Ramón González Integrantes: Wilsder Castillo Kevin Aparicio Roberto Samudio 19 de septiembre del 2017
  2. 2. 1-que es un sistemas de toma de decisiones? ■ El concepto de sistema de soporte a las decisiones (DSS por sus siglas en inglés Decision Support System) es muy amplio, debido a que hay muchos enfoques para la toma de decisiones y debido a la extensa gama de ámbitos en los cuales se toman.
  3. 3. Investigue en la web un ejemplo práctico de un DSS. Defina lo siguiente: Sistemas deTiendasVirtuales Nivel donde actúa: Administrativo Personas que Intervienen: Gerente, Ejecutivo, Analista Decisiones que toma: recopila datos: relacionado con el comportamiento del cliente, compras realizadas, gustos, estadísticas del sitio, información personal, características del ambiente, estimulación del mercado, etc. comparación de precios, sugerencias de los productos más buscados, sugerencias de acuerdo a compras pasadas, personalización de la interfaz de acorde al usuario
  4. 4. Describa los Diferentes Elementos MicroStrategyAnalytics A)Diferentes elementos del DSS -Base de Datos -Datos -Software B)Objetivo Capturar los datos para analizarlos y generar graficas, estadisticas para ayudar a la toma de desiciones dentro de una tienda virtual.
  5. 5. 5-Cual es la diferencia de u DSS y ESS ■ Un DSS es un sistema interactivo basado en software hecho con la intención de ayudar, a quienes toman las decisiones, a compilar, analizar, y manipular información. ■ • Ahorro en tiempo ■ • Mejora la Eficiencia ■ ESS Es un sistema de información para directivos que permite automatizar la labor de obtener los datos más importantes de una organización, resumirlos y presentarlos de la forma más comprensible posible, provee al ejecutivo acceso fácil a información interna y externa al negocio con el fin de dar seguimiento a los factores críticos del éxito ■ Integra estos sistemas: ■ Sistemas de Procesamiento deTransacciones (TPS) ■ Sistemas de trabajo con conocimiento (KWS)

×