¿QUE ES MICROSOFT OFFICE?
MICROSOFT OFFICE  Microsoft Office es un paquete de programas informáticos para oficina desarrollado por Microsoft Corp u...
¿Que es Microsoft Word?  Word es un término inglés que puede traducirse como “palabra”. Su uso en nuestra lengua, de todo...
¿Qué es Microsoft Excel?  Excel es un programa informático desarrollado y distribuido por Microsoft Office Se trata de un...
¿Qué es Microsoft PowerPoint ?  Power Point o PowerPoint es el nombre de uno de los programas más populares creados por M...
Que es microsoft office

Que es microsoft office

Que es microsoft office

  1. 1. ¿QUE ES MICROSOFT OFFICE?
  2. 2. MICROSOFT OFFICE  Microsoft Office es un paquete de programas informáticos para oficina desarrollado por Microsoft Corp una empresa estadounidense fundada en 1975). Se trata de un conjunto de aplicaciones que realizan tareas ofimáticas es decir, que permiten automatizar y perfeccionar las actividades habituales de una oficina.  La versión más antigua de Microsoft Office fue lanzada en 1989 con dos paquetes básicos: uno formado por Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel y Microsoft Word, y otro al que se le sumaban los programas Schedule Plus y Microsoft Access.
  3. 3. ¿Que es Microsoft Word?  Word es un término inglés que puede traducirse como “palabra”. Su uso en nuestra lengua, de todos modos, se vincula al nombre de un programa informático desarrollado por la compañía estadounidense Microsoft.  Word, o Microsoft Word, es la denominación de un procesador de texto es decir, de un software que permite al usuario la creación y edición de documentos de texto en un ordenador o computadora. Word forma parte de Microsoft Office un paquete de programas que permite la realización de actividades ofimáticas (las tareas que suelen llevarse a cabo en una oficina).  En sus orígenes, Word funcionaba con el sistema operativo DOS. La primera versión, creada por los programadores Richard Brodie y Charles Simonyi, salió a la venta en 1983. El éxito de este procesador de texto, de todos modos, recién llegó en la década de 1990, cuando el software desembarcó en el sistema operativo Windows.
  4. 4. ¿Qué es Microsoft Excel?  Excel es un programa informático desarrollado y distribuido por Microsoft Office Se trata de un software que permite realizar tareas contables y financieras gracias a sus funciones, desarrolladas específicamente para ayudar a crear y trabajar con hojas de cálculo.  La primera incursión de Microsoft en el mundo de las hojas de calculo (que permiten manipular datos numéricos en tablas formadas por la unión de filas y columnas) tuvo lugar en 1982, con la presentación de Multiplan. Tres años más tarde llegaría la primera versión de Excel.  Ante la demanda de una compañía que ya comercializaba un programa con el nombre de Excel, Microsoft fue obligada a presentar su producto como Microsoft Excel en todos sus comunicados oficiales y documentos jurídicos.
  5. 5. ¿Qué es Microsoft PowerPoint ?  Power Point o PowerPoint es el nombre de uno de los programas más populares creados por Microsoft. Se trata de un software que permite realizar presentaciones a través de diapositivas.  El programa contempla la posibilidad de utilizar texto, imágenes, música y animaciones. De este modo, la creatividad del usuario resulta decisiva para que las presentaciones sean atractivas y consigan mantener la atención del receptor.  Sobre este programa tenemos que decir que viene a girar en torno a tres funciones fundamentales: 1.Un editor, que sirve no sólo para escribir texto sino también para darle el formato deseado (tamaño, tipografía, color, alineación…). Un sistema que se encarga de poder insertar tanto fotografías como audios e incluso archivos de vídeo. Elementos todos estos que complementan y refuerzan el contenido textual. Un sistema que procede a mostrar todo el contenido, sea del tipo que sea, de manera absolutamente continua.

