COMO IMPRIMIR UN DOCUMENTO EN WORD
PRIMER PASO ABRIR WORD
SEGUNDO PASO CREAR UN DOCUMENTO NUEVO
TERCER PASO ADJUNTAMOS CONTENIDO AL DOCUMENTO
CUARTO PASO  PRESIONAMOS CLIC IZQUIERDO LA PESTAÑA ARCHIVO
QUINTO PASO  Clic izquierdo en la pestaña imprimir y imprimir
