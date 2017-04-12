Read 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for Nurses (Amy M. Karch RN MS ) PDF
Book details Author : Amy M. Karch RN MS Pages : 538 pages Publisher : LWW 2016-10-07 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1496353...
Description this book TheÂ 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for NursesÂ provides current, vital drug information â€œin a ...
changes, and updates to indications, dosages, and administration
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book Read 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for Nurses (Amy M. Karch RN MS ) PDF (Amy M. Karch ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Read 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for Nurses (Amy M. Karch RN MS ) PDF

28 views

Published on

Download Read 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for Nurses (Amy M. Karch RN MS ) PDF PDF
Donwload Here http://bit.ly/2p7NYXd
The 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for Nurses provides current, vital drug information “in a nutshell.�? Based on the popular Lippincott Nursing Drug Guide by Amy Karch, this handy pocket guide by the same author gives essential information on over 2,000 medications in an easy-access A-to-Z format. The “mini�? drug monographs include generic and trade names, drug class, pregnancy risk category and controlled substance schedule, “black box�? warnings, indications & dosages, dose adjustments, adverse effects, drug interactions, nursing considerations, and patient teaching. A special section reviews Patient Safety and Medication Administration. Appendices cover topical and ophthalmic medications, laxatives, combination products, contraceptives, biological agents (vaccines), and more. Also includes free online access to Monthly Drug Updates and a Toolkit loaded with hundreds of additional drug-related resources on thePoint. The pocket-sized 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for Nurses will quickly become your go-to guide for important drug facts and vital patient safety tips and alerts.New to this edition: Full monographs on 42 newly approved drugsMore than 1,500 additions, changes, and updates to indications, dosages, and administration

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Read 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for Nurses (Amy M. Karch RN MS ) PDF

  1. 1. Read 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for Nurses (Amy M. Karch RN MS ) PDF
  2. 2. Book details Author : Amy M. Karch RN MS Pages : 538 pages Publisher : LWW 2016-10-07 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1496353781 ISBN-13 : 9781496353788
  3. 3. Description this book TheÂ 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for NursesÂ provides current, vital drug information â€œin a nutshell.â€ Based on the popularÂ Lippincott Nursing Drug GuideÂ by Amy Karch, this handy pocket guide by the same author gives essential information on over 2,000 medications in an easy-access A-to-Z format. The â€œminiâ€ drug monographs include generic and trade names, drug class, pregnancy risk category and controlled substance schedule, â€œblack boxâ€ warnings, indications & dosages, dose adjustments, adverse effects, drug interactions, nursing considerations, and patient teaching.Â A special section reviews Patient Safety and Medication Administration. Appendices coverÂ topical and ophthalmic medications, laxatives, combination products, contraceptives, biological agents (vaccines), and more. Also includes free online access to Monthly Drug Updates and a Toolkit loaded with hundreds of additional drug-related resources on thePoint. The pocket- sizedÂ 2017 LippincottÂ Pocket Drug Guide for NursesÂ will quickly become your go- to guide for important drug facts and vital patient safety tips and alerts.New to this edition: Full monographs on 42Â newly approved drugsMore than 1,500 additions,
  4. 4. changes, and updates to indications, dosages, and administration
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download this book Read 2017 Lippincott Pocket Drug Guide for Nurses (Amy M. Karch RN MS ) PDF (Amy M. Karch RN MS ) Click this link : http://bit.ly/2p7NYXd if you want to download this book OR

×