Bio dataofcomputer

Name : Computer D of B : 1832 Father's Name Charles Babbage Mother's Name Lady Ada Lovelace Favouriate Snacks Chips
About Computer Detais

Published in: Science
  1. 1. Name : Computer D of B : 1832 Father’s Name Charles Babbage Mother’s Name Lady Ada Lovelace Favouriate Snacks Chips Favouriate Animal Mouse Favouriate Letter “C “ Disease lam A fraid Virus fever Friends Good Programmer ATM To think like being Lucky Number “O” s and “1” s Strength Speed, Bulk Memory

