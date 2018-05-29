Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Seems Audiobookstore | Kids Listen The Seems Kids audiobooks free download on your phone now. Get The Seems Kids audio...
The Seems Audiobookstore | Kids The world as you know it was created and is still maintained by The Seems. From the Depart...
The Seems Audiobookstore | Kids Written By: Michael Wexler, John Hulme. Narrated By: Oliver Wyman Publisher: Scholastic In...
The Seems Audiobookstore | Kids Download Full Version The Seems Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Seems Audiobookstore | Kids

3 views

Published on

Listen The Seems Kids audiobooks free download on your phone now. Get The Seems Kids audiobooks free with mp3 and any best sellers audiobooks free trial

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Seems Audiobookstore | Kids

  1. 1. The Seems Audiobookstore | Kids Listen The Seems Kids audiobooks free download on your phone now. Get The Seems Kids audiobooks free with mp3 and any best sellers audiobooks free trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Seems Audiobookstore | Kids The world as you know it was created and is still maintained by The Seems. From the Department of Weather to the Department of Emotions, The Seems ensure our world is just as we like it. Occasionally, something in one of these departments will break down, and a Fixer is sent in to repair it before there is damage to our world. Becker Drane may seem like your average 7th grader, but he's actually one of 37 Fixers in the entire world, and is just about to embark on his first mission. Will Becker fix the Glitch in Sleep and become the hero of the Seems, or will his first assignment be his last?
  3. 3. The Seems Audiobookstore | Kids Written By: Michael Wexler, John Hulme. Narrated By: Oliver Wyman Publisher: Scholastic Inc. Date: November 2007 Duration: 6 hours 26 minutes
  4. 4. The Seems Audiobookstore | Kids Download Full Version The Seems Audio OR Listen now

×