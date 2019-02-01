Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
mystery thriller books : Blonde Faith |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Listen to Blonde Faith and mystery thriller books new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any mystery thriller books
FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
mystery thriller books : Blonde Faith |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Easy Rawlins, L.A.'s most reluctant detective, comes home one day to find Easter, the daughter of his friend, Christmas
Black left on his doorstep. Easy knows that this could only mean that the ex-marine Black is probably dead, or will be
soon.
Easter's appearance is only the beginning, as Easy is immersed in a sea of problems. The love of his life is marrying
another man and his friend Mouse is wanted for the murder of a father of 12. As he's searching for a clue to Christmas
Black's whereabouts, two suspicious MPs hire him to find his friend Black on behalf of the U.S. Army.
Easy's investigation brings him to a blonde woman, Faith Laneer, whose past is as dark as her beauty is bright. As
Easy begins to put the pieces together, he realizes that Black's dissappearance has its roots in Vietnam, and that Faith
might be in a world of danger.
3.
mystery thriller books : Blonde Faith |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Written By: Walter Mosley.
Narrated By: Michael Boatman
Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA
Date: October 2007
Duration: 7 hours 0 minutes
4.
mystery thriller books : Blonde Faith |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Download Full Version Blonde
Faith Audio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment