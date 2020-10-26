Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts, and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information, and the right to call themselves Hunters.CRUSHING DEFEATAs the Hunter elections reach the moment of decision, Killua closes in on the hospital where Gon lies in a coma. Can he and his terrifyingly powerful sister Alluka reach Gon in time? If they do, Gon will have a chance to fulfill the dream that drove him to become a Hunter in the first place: reuniting with his father, Ging!

