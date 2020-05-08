hernandy pratama krisna aji

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TANAMAN OBAT KELUARGA (TOGA) Oleh: Felicia Tiara Kinanthi No. absen: 12 Kelas: 8I
  2. 2. Temu Kunci (Boesenbergia pandurata) Tanaman ini banyak tumbuh dari daerah tropis. Habitat tanaman ini tumbuh liar pada dataran rendah, di hutan-hutan jati. Tanaman ini tumbuh baik pada iklim panas dan lembab pada tanah yang relatif subur dengan pertukaran udara dan tata air yang baik. Pada tanah yang sering tergenang air, atau becek pertumbuhan akan terganggu dan rimpang cepat busuk. Cara mengembangbiakkan temu kunci dapat dilakukan dengan pemotongan rimpang menjadi beberapa bagian yang tiap bagiannya paling sedikit terdapat dua mata tunas dan penanamannya diberi jarak tanam 30 cm. A. Klasifikasi dan zat yang terkandung tanaman temu kunci a) Klasifikasi Ilmiah :  Divisi : Magnoliophyta  Kelas : Liliopsida  Ordo : Zingiberales  Famili : Zingiberaceae  Genus : Boesenbergia  Spesies : Boesenbergia pandurata b) Kandungan tanaman temu kunci Adapun tanaman temu kunci memiliki 6 kandungan zat yaitu:  Kalkon  Cardamonin  Pinocembrin
  3. 3.  Pinostrombin  4-Hidroksipanduratin  Panduratin A.IC50 B. Manfaat tanaman temu kunci Secara umum masyarakat Indonesia khususnya Masyarakat Jawa menggunakan rimpang temu kunci sebagai obat yang kita kenal sebagai “Jamu” yang digunakan untuk menanggulangi batuk (peluruh dahak), peluruh kentut, penambah nafsu makan, menyembuhkan sariawan, bumbu masak, dan pelancar Air Susu Ibu (ASI). Selain di Indonesia, ternyata negara lain juga banyak yang memanfaatkan temu kunci. Di Thailand, rimpang temu kunci biasa digunakan sebagai bumbu masak. Selain itu, tanaman ini juga telah digunakan sebagai obat aprodisiac, disentri, antiinflamasi, kolik, serta untuk menjaga kesehatan tubuh. Di Malaysia, rimpang temu kunci digunakan sebagai sebagai obat sakit perut pada wanita pasca melahirkan. Berikut beberapa manfaat dari tanaman temu kunci di Indonesia yang kita kenal antara lain: 1. Mengatasi gangguan pencernaan 2. Mencegah gigi berlubang 3. Mengobati pegal linu 4. Mencegah maag 5. Mengobati masuk angin 6. Mengatasi panas dalam 7. Mengobati gatal-gatal 8. Sebagai bumbu dapur 9. Mencegah penyakit kanker 10. Meningkatkan stamina tubuh 11. Melancarkan buang air kecil 12. Pelancar ASI

