P4 as proto typing platform for protocols

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
日本P4ユーザー会 2020 P4 Use Cases トヨタ自動車株式会社 コネクティッド先行開発部 InfoTech DCインフラG プリンシパル・リサーチャー 海老澤 健太郎 2020年10月22日 プロトコル試作プラットフォームとしての...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) モバイル向け SRv6 プロトコル試作プラットフォーム プロトコル仕様検討中に迅速な実装＆標準へのフィードバック ASIC/NPUなど高...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) モバイル向け SRv6 プロトコル試作プラットフォーム プロトコル仕様検討中に迅速な実装＆標準へのフィードバック ASIC/NPUなど高...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020Protocol Proto Type Development utilizing P4 & White Box Switch | PPAP WG#3 at KDDI | 2019/04/19 Topology#0 ...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020Protocol Proto Type Development utilizing P4 & White Box Switch | PPAP WG#3 at KDDI | 2019/04/19 Topology#1 ...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020 https://trac.ietf.org/trac/ietf/meeting/wiki/104hackathon 趣旨：VPPのオープンソース実装開発 スロバキアの開発者がコーディング担当 SRv6 Consor...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) 突然降って沸いた仕様変更 迫りくるフライトの時間…
日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) 11:20 14:11 15:31 Documentation P4 Coding, Test & Packet Capture
日本P4ユーザー会 2020 https://github.com/ebiken/p4srv6/tree/ietf104/demo/srv6/ietf104 P4 Coding & Packet Capture & Documentation ...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020 SRv6 Consortium IETF104 本会議(DMM WG) でフィードバック P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota)
日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) モバイル向け SRv6 プロトコル試作プラットフォーム プロトコル仕様検討中に迅速な実装＆標準へのフィードバック ASIC/NPUなど高...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) http://dl.ifip.org/db/conf/cnsm/cnsm2019/ http://dl.ifip.org/db/conf...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) GTP encap/decap と GTP/SRv6 変換遅延を比較 GTP/SRv6 変換マッピング 同じ筐体（ASIC）に GTP,...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) 遅延測定に ASIC のタイムスタンプを活用 1. The 1st timestamp is firstly recorded and ...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) 遅延比較
日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) モバイル向け SRv6 プロトコル試作プラットフォーム プロトコル仕様検討中に迅速な実装＆標準へのフィードバック ASIC/NPUなど高...
日本P4ユーザー会 2020 P4 Open Source Projects https://github.com/ebiken/p4srv6/ https://github.com/ebiken/gop4d Public since 2019...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

P4 as proto typing platform for protocols

14 views

Published on

"プロトコル試作プラットフォームとしての P4 の活用"
日本P4ユーザー会 2020

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

P4 as proto typing platform for protocols

  1. 1. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020 P4 Use Cases トヨタ自動車株式会社 コネクティッド先行開発部 InfoTech DCインフラG プリンシパル・リサーチャー 海老澤 健太郎 2020年10月22日 プロトコル試作プラットフォームとしての P4 の活用
  2. 2. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) モバイル向け SRv6 プロトコル試作プラットフォーム プロトコル仕様検討中に迅速な実装＆標準へのフィードバック ASIC/NPUなど高速処理可能なターゲットでの実装上の課題抽出 プロトコル（Encapsulation方式）による性能傾向の測定
  3. 3. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) モバイル向け SRv6 プロトコル試作プラットフォーム プロトコル仕様検討中に迅速な実装＆標準へのフィードバック ASIC/NPUなど高速処理可能なターゲットでの実装上の課題抽出 プロトコル（Encapsulation方式）による性能傾向の測定
  4. 4. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020Protocol Proto Type Development utilizing P4 & White Box Switch | PPAP WG#3 at KDDI | 2019/04/19 Topology#0 : LTE Network using GTP-U for dataplane U E eNBUSRP MME HSS SPGW NAPT Router Internet S1-C S11 S6a GTP/IPv4 GTP/IPv4 IPv4 IPv4Wireless GTP/IPv4
  5. 5. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020Protocol Proto Type Development utilizing P4 & White Box Switch | PPAP WG#3 at KDDI | 2019/04/19 Topology#1 : SRV6 Drop-In Replacement for GTP option #1 by Huawei (GTP <=> SRv6 <=> GTP) U E eNBUSRP SRGW1 SRGW2 MME HSS SPGW NAPT Router Internet S1-C S11 S6a GTP/IPv4 GTP/IPv4 IPv4 IPv4Wireless <= End.M.GTP4.E => T.M.Tmap => End.M.GTP4.E <= T.M.Tmap SRv6 SRv6 SRv6 T.M.Tmap & End.M.GTP4.E の仕様： https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/draft-ietf-dmm-srv6-mobile-uplane/ より柔軟なネットワーク制御が可能に (TE / Edge Computing / Service Chaining) “SRv6 for Mobile User Plane”
  6. 6. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020 https://trac.ietf.org/trac/ietf/meeting/wiki/104hackathon 趣旨：VPPのオープンソース実装開発 スロバキアの開発者がコーディング担当 SRv6 Consortium IETF 104 Hackathon @Prague, Czech P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota)
  7. 7. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) 突然降って沸いた仕様変更 迫りくるフライトの時間…
  8. 8. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) 11:20 14:11 15:31 Documentation P4 Coding, Test & Packet Capture
  9. 9. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020 https://github.com/ebiken/p4srv6/tree/ietf104/demo/srv6/ietf104 P4 Coding & Packet Capture & Documentation => 約４時間 SRv6 Consortium P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota)
  10. 10. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020 SRv6 Consortium IETF104 本会議(DMM WG) でフィードバック P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota)
  11. 11. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) モバイル向け SRv6 プロトコル試作プラットフォーム プロトコル仕様検討中に迅速な実装＆標準へのフィードバック ASIC/NPUなど高速処理可能なターゲットでの実装上の課題抽出 プロトコル（Encapsulation方式）による性能傾向の測定
  12. 12. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) http://dl.ifip.org/db/conf/cnsm/cnsm2019/ http://dl.ifip.org/db/conf/cnsm/cnsm2019/1570585037.pdf
  13. 13. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) GTP encap/decap と GTP/SRv6 変換遅延を比較 GTP/SRv6 変換マッピング 同じ筐体（ASIC）に GTP, SRv6, GTP/SRv6 を “P4で” 実装し比較
  14. 14. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) 遅延測定に ASIC のタイムスタンプを活用 1. The 1st timestamp is firstly recorded and the functions are matched by packet headers 2. The 1st timestamp is written into a source MAC address field by the telemetry function 3. The packet is looped back to the switch and the 2nd timestamp is newly recorded 4. The latency between the 1st and 2nd timestamp is calculated, and it is written into the source MAC by the telemetry function
  15. 15. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) 遅延比較
  16. 16. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota) モバイル向け SRv6 プロトコル試作プラットフォーム プロトコル仕様検討中に迅速な実装＆標準へのフィードバック ASIC/NPUなど高速処理可能なターゲットでの実装上の課題抽出 プロトコル（Encapsulation方式）による性能傾向の測定
  17. 17. 日本P4ユーザー会 2020 P4 Open Source Projects https://github.com/ebiken/p4srv6/ https://github.com/ebiken/gop4d Public since 2019/03 (by Toyota ITC) コントロールプレーンも開発中 近日公開予定… P4 Use Cases | Kentaro Ebisawa (Toyota)

×