Denmark Travel & Tourism Market Revenue

The Danish inbound tourism market has hardly registered any growth over the last few years due to a lack of competitiveness compared to its neighbors. However, Canadean expects international arrivals to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2015-2019, partly driven by promotional efforts being made to attract tourists from unconventional markets such as China and South Korea. Furthermore, Value Added Tax (VAT) has been 100% exempt on hotel stays for business events such as conferences, meetings, and seminars since January 2015.