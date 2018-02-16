Denmark Travel & Tourism Market Revenue

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Danish inbound tourism market has hardly registered any growth over the last few years due to a lack of competitiveness compared to its neighbors. However, Canadean expects international arrivals to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2015-2019, partly driven by promotional efforts being made to attract tourists from unconventional markets such as China and South Korea. Furthermore, Value Added Tax (VAT) has been 100% exempt on hotel stays for business events such as conferences, meetings, and seminars since January 2015.

  2. 2. The Danish inbound tourism market has hardly registered any growth over the last few years due to a lack of competitiveness compared to its neighbors. However, Canadean expects international arrivals to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2015-2019, partly driven by promotional efforts being made to attract tourists from unconventional markets such as China and South Korea. Furthermore, Value Added Tax (VAT) has been 100% exempt on hotel stays for business events such as conferences, meetings, and seminars since January 2015.
  3. 3. There was minimal growth in domestic tourism during the historic period (2009-2014), increasing from 23.7 million in 2009 to 24.8 million in 2014. There was also slow growth in inbound tourism due to high prices (30% higher when compared to its neighbor Germany) despite facilities (such as accommodation, food, and museum entry fees) not being on par. According to the competitiveness report by World Economic Forum (WEF) on Travel & Tourism, released in May 2015, Denmark has been ranked twenty-seventh for tourism, which is drastically lower than its sixteenth rank in the 2011 index. However, appreciable growth was registered for outbound trips, increasing from 6.2 million in 2009 to 8.4 million in 2014. The hosting of international sports events such as the European Badminton Championships in 2017 and the Men's Handball World Cup tournament in 2019 is expected to benefit inbound tourism. The Danish Government is planning to promote coastal tourism in Denmark, encouraging development on protected shores at the commercial level. It allocated DKK20 million (US$3.6 million) in 2014 to develop tourism in nature areas and along the coasts
  4. 4. Several new flights on international routes have been announced by carriers from Copenhagen. The low cost carrier, Norwegian Air Shuttle (Norwegian), plans to launch flights on seven new long routes for budget business and leisure travelers. Similarly, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) also plans to operate flights to Boston to fulfill the demand created by the business segment of Danish air passengers. New routes were also launched to Los Angeles and Miami as Danish tourists are willing to travel to these destinations looking for sun and warmth
  5. 5. For more information on the research report, refer to below link: https://www.kenresearch.com/media-and- entertainment/tourism/travel-tourism-in-denmark-2019/3708- 94.html Related Reports Travel and Tourism in Portugal to 2019 Travel and Tourism in Turkey to 2020 Contact Us: Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249

