Onderzoeksconferentie 2017 - Regina van den Eijnden

DE IMPACT VAN SOCIALE MEDIAGEBRUIK OP DE SCHOOLPRESTATIES VAN JONGEREN VOORLOPIGE RESULTATEN Regina van den Eijnden Univer...
Mate van sociale mediagebruik T1 Symptomen van sociale media- verslaving T1 Gemiddelde schoolcijfer T2 Gemiddelde schoolci...
6.87 6.79 6.53 6 6.2 6.4 6.6 6.8 7 Weinig sociale media gebruik Gemiddeld sociale media gebruik Veel sociale media gebruik...
Mate van sociale mediagebruik Gemiddelde schoolcijfer Afleiding tijdens het maken van huiswerk Slaapproblemen/ te kort sla...
6,76 6,48 6,54 6.2 6.4 6.6 6.8 7 6.64 6.59 6.63 6.2 6.4 6.6 6.8 7 ... bij je houden als je huis- werk maakt? ... mee naar ...
Mate van sociale mediagebruik T1 Gemiddelde schoolcijfer T2 Onderzoeksvraag: Is het effect van sociale media- gebruik op s...
 Intensief sociale mediagebruik lijkt negatieve gevolgen te hebben voor schoolprestaties van leerlingen in VO  Toestaan ...
Hartelijk bedankt voor uw aandacht! Voor vragen over het Digital Youth Project: Regina van den Eijnden R.J.J.M.vandenEijnd...
  • Internationaal is er nog nauwelijks onderzoek naar de effecten van sociale mediagebruik op de schoolprestaties van jongeren.
    Wel enkele studies die een verband laten zien tussen sociale mediagebruik en schoolprestaties: jongeren die intensiever sociale media gebruiken halen gemiddeld iets lagere schoolcijfers. Maar het betreft hier vragenlijstonderzoek waarbij slechts 1 keer een vragenlijst is afgenomen. Dit onderzoek zegt echter helemaal niks over de causale richting
    Leidt sociale mediagebruik tot lagere schoolcijfers of zijn het vooral jongeren die lagere schoolcijfers halen die veel tijd besteden aan sociale mediagebruik (selectie-efffect)
  • Onderzoek gedaan bij leerlingen van de 1e en 2e klas,
    Geen representatieve steekproef, relatief hoog opgeleid
    In hoeverre voorspelt.. en .. het gemiddelde schoolcijfer een jaar later, waarbij gecontroleerd wordt voor schoolcijfer op T1.
    Uiteraard blijkt het gemiddelde schoolcijfer op T1 een hele sterke voorspeller te zijn voor gemiddeld schoolcijfer op T2
    Daarnaast voorspelt het sociale mediagebruik het gemiddelde schoolcijfer: hoe intensiever leerlingen sociale media gebruiken, des te lager is het schoolcijfer een jaar later.
    Symptomen van sociale mediaverslaving voegen niets meer toe aan het voorspellen van schoolcijfers.
    Niet zozeer symptomen van sociale mediaverslaving, maar puur de tijd die besteed wordt aan sociale media voorspelt een afname in de schoolprestaties een jaar later!
    Maar hoe sterk is dit effect nou precies?
  • Ik laat zo het gemiddelde schoolcijfer zien voor 3 groepen leerlingen, leerlingen die laag, gemiddeld en hoog scoren op het gebruik van sociale media
    Leerlingen die veel gebruik maken van sociale media scoren gemiddeld een 6,5 voor de eindexamenvakken, en leerlingen die weinig gebruik maken scoren gemiddeld bijna een 6,9 voor de eindexamenvakken.
    Dat is een verschil van 0,34 tussen de leerlingen die weinig en de leerlingen die veel gebruik maken van sociale media.
    Het is aan u om te bepalen of dit een betekenisvol verschil vindt.
  • Aan leerlingen gevraagd hoe vaak mag jij....
    Geen verschillen tussen leerlingen die telefoon nooit/zelden en leerlingen die telefoon vaak/ altijd bij zich mag hebben tijdens maken huiswerk (ongeveer 50% van de leerlingen mag de smartphone vaak/ altijd bij zich hebben als hij/ zij huiswerk maakt.
    Wel duidelijk verschil bij de leerlingen die de smartphone nooit/ zelden mee naar slaapkamer mag nemen als ze gaan slapen en leerlingen die dat vaak altijd mogen. Die laatste groep halt duidelijk lagere cijfers.
    Er lis dus wel een duidelijk verband tussen het mee naar bed nemen van de smartphone en schoolprestaties, maar zo’n verband is er niet met het bij je hebben van de smartphone tijdens het maken van huiswerk.
    Vervolgonderzoek moet uitwijzen of het effect van sociale mediagebruik op schoolprestaties inderdaad het gevolg is van het feit dat jongeren die veel sociale media gebruiken later gaan slapen of vaker in de slaap gestoord worden (samenvattend een slechtere kwaliteit van slaap hebben).
  • Vooral VMBO leerlingen?
    Vooral jongeren die veel last hebben van impulsiviteit of concentratieproblemen hebben (ADD/ ADHD)?
    Vooral jongeren die veel last hebben van FoMO (jongeren die bang zijn om iets te missen op sociale media, uit eerder onderzoek weten we dat het hierbij vooral om jongeren gaat die wat minder zelfvertrouwen hebben en die zich zorgen maken over hun positie in sociale groepen.
  • Digital Youth Project (3e meting net afgerond, 2750 leerlingen)
    Via welke mechanismen, oftewel op welke manier beinvloedt sociale mediagebruik de schoolprestaties van leerlingen?
    Wat zijn risicogroepen? Welke jongeren ervaren vooral de negatieve gevolgen van sociale mediagebruik op schoolprestaties?

    1. 1. DE IMPACT VAN SOCIALE MEDIAGEBRUIK OP DE SCHOOLPRESTATIES VAN JONGEREN VOORLOPIGE RESULTATEN Regina van den Eijnden Universiteit Utrecht
    2. 2. Mate van sociale mediagebruik T1 Symptomen van sociale media- verslaving T1 Gemiddelde schoolcijfer T2 Gemiddelde schoolcijfer T1 .61*** -.11* n.s. Jongeren 12-15 jaar, 2 meetmomenten, N=538, VMBO-T/HAVO/VWO Gecontroleerd voor geslacht, leeftijd, opleidingsniveau
    3. 3. 6.87 6.79 6.53 6 6.2 6.4 6.6 6.8 7 Weinig sociale media gebruik Gemiddeld sociale media gebruik Veel sociale media gebruik Gemiddelde schoolcijfer op T2 naar sociale media- gebruiker op T1 (weinig, gemiddeld, veel)
    4. 4. Mate van sociale mediagebruik Gemiddelde schoolcijfer Afleiding tijdens het maken van huiswerk Slaapproblemen/ te kort slapen Onderzoeksvraag: Waardoor is sociale mediagebruik van invloed op de schoolprestaties van leerlingen?
    5. 5. 6,76 6,48 6,54 6.2 6.4 6.6 6.8 7 6.64 6.59 6.63 6.2 6.4 6.6 6.8 7 ... bij je houden als je huis- werk maakt? ... mee naar je slaapkamer nemen als je gaat slapen? Hoe vaak mag jij op gewone schooldagen je smartphone... 54%10%36%
    6. 6. Mate van sociale mediagebruik T1 Gemiddelde schoolcijfer T2 Onderzoeksvraag: Is het effect van sociale media- gebruik op schoolprestaties voor alle (groepen) jongeren even sterk? Mogelijke risicofactoren: • Laag opleidingsniveau • Impulsiviteit • Concentratieproblemen • Fear of Missing Out
    7. 7.  Intensief sociale mediagebruik lijkt negatieve gevolgen te hebben voor schoolprestaties van leerlingen in VO  Toestaan dat kinderen smartphone mee naar bed nemen, lijkt hierbij een risicofactor te zijn  Nog te onderzoeken (Digital Youth Project):  Welke mechanismen?  Wat zijn risicogroepen? Voorlopige ‘take home message’:
    8. 8. Hartelijk bedankt voor uw aandacht! Voor vragen over het Digital Youth Project: Regina van den Eijnden R.J.J.M.vandenEijnden@UU.NL

