PRAKTISCHE TOETS DIGITALE GELETTERDHEID 7 - 6 - 2017 PRAKTISCHE TOETS DIGITALE GELETTERDHEID MAAIKE HEITINK - UNIVERSITEIT...
2 METEN VAN DIGITALE VAARDIGHEDEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Praktijk Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Result...
3 METEN VAN DIGITALE VAARDIGHEDEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Praktijk Toetsen Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgevin...
4 METEN VAN DIGITALE VAARDIGHEDEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Praktijk Toetsen Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgevin...
5 DIGITALE INFORMATIEVAARDIGHEDEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toep...
6 DIGITALE INFORMATIEVAARDIGHEDEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toep...
7 TOETS DIGITALE INFORMATIEVAARDIGHEDEN TOETSOMGEVING Kun je ons helpen bij het maken van een website over Bolivia? • Toep...
8 TOETS DIGITALE INFORMATIEVAARDIGHEDEN TOETSOMGEVING • Chat: - Toetstaken - Hints • Internet omgeving: - Offline, gesimul...
Respondenten 9 RESULTATEN VOORLOPIGE TOETSPRESTATIES 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgev...
Voorlopige toetsprestatiesRespondenten 10 RESULTATEN VOORLOPIGE TOETSPRESTATIES HAVO/VWO PO VMBO Totaalscore digitaleinfor...
11 RESULTATEN ZOEKGEDRAG 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen ...
Zoek strategieën 12 RESULTATEN ZOEKGEDRAG 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resulta...
Leerling prestaties digitale vaardigheden in beeld Monitoren digitale vaardigheden Formatieve toets. Feed up, feed back, f...
• Verschillen in strategieën en prestaties tussen de onderwijsniveaus • Effectiviteit van digitale informatie vaardigheden...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Onderzoeksconferentie 2017 Maaike Heitink

1 view

Published on

Praktische toets digitale geletterdheid

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
1
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Onderzoeksconferentie 2017 Maaike Heitink

  1. 1. PRAKTISCHE TOETS DIGITALE GELETTERDHEID 7 - 6 - 2017 PRAKTISCHE TOETS DIGITALE GELETTERDHEID MAAIKE HEITINK - UNIVERSITEIT TWENTE – VAKGROEP OMD ONDERZOEKSCONFERENTIE 2017
  2. 2. 2 METEN VAN DIGITALE VAARDIGHEDEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Praktijk Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen
  3. 3. 3 METEN VAN DIGITALE VAARDIGHEDEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Praktijk Toetsen Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen
  4. 4. 4 METEN VAN DIGITALE VAARDIGHEDEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Praktijk Toetsen Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen
  5. 5. 5 DIGITALE INFORMATIEVAARDIGHEDEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen 21-eeuwse vaardigheden Digitale geletterdheid (mediawijsheid, computational thinking, digitale informatievaardigheden)
  6. 6. 6 DIGITALE INFORMATIEVAARDIGHEDEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen 21-eeuwse vaardigheden Digitale geletterdheid (mediawijsheid, computational thinking, digitale informatievaardigheden) Digitale informatie vaardigheden 1. Verzamelen 2. Beoordelen 3. Verwerken 4. Presenteren Digitale informatievaardigheden
  7. 7. 7 TOETS DIGITALE INFORMATIEVAARDIGHEDEN TOETSOMGEVING Kun je ons helpen bij het maken van een website over Bolivia? • Toepassen vaardigheden • 10-13 jarigen • Op tablets • 30/45 min 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen
  8. 8. 8 TOETS DIGITALE INFORMATIEVAARDIGHEDEN TOETSOMGEVING • Chat: - Toetstaken - Hints • Internet omgeving: - Offline, gesimuleerd - 400 websites • Programma’s: - Zoeken - Website maken 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen
  9. 9. Respondenten 9 RESULTATEN VOORLOPIGE TOETSPRESTATIES 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen VMBO, 376 PO, 420 HAVO/V WO, 431
  10. 10. Voorlopige toetsprestatiesRespondenten 10 RESULTATEN VOORLOPIGE TOETSPRESTATIES HAVO/VWO PO VMBO Totaalscore digitaleinformatievaardigheden 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen VMBO, 376 PO, 420 HAVO/V WO, 431
  11. 11. 11 RESULTATEN ZOEKGEDRAG 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen Zoektermen Sleutelwoorden “Klimaat La Paz” “Vlag Bolivia” ……? Zin/vraag "Waneer regent het het veelst in bolivia“ "Welke vlag heeft de kleuren rood geel groen" HAVO/VWO PO VMBO HAVO/VWO PO VMBO
  12. 12. Zoek strategieën 12 RESULTATEN ZOEKGEDRAG 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen Breed -> specifiek Specifiek -> Breed Herformulering binnen zelfde categorie Zoektermen Sleutelwoorden “Klimaat La Paz” “Vlag Bolivia” ……? Zin/vraag "Waneer regent het het veelst in bolivia“ "Welke vlag heeft de kleuren rood geel groen" HAVO/VWO PO VMBO HAVO/VWO PO VMBO
  13. 13. Leerling prestaties digitale vaardigheden in beeld Monitoren digitale vaardigheden Formatieve toets. Feed up, feed back, feed forward Platform voor integratie van digitale vaardigheden in andere vakken 13 TOEPASSINGEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen
  14. 14. • Verschillen in strategieën en prestaties tussen de onderwijsniveaus • Effectiviteit van digitale informatie vaardigheden in kaart brengen belangrijk • Verdere vergroting van de digitale kloof voorkomen 14 TOEPASSINGEN 2017Onderzoeksconferentie Meten van digitale geletterdheid Toetsomgeving Resultaten Toepassingen

×