Onderzoeksconferentie 2017 Frank Huysmans

Balans tussen digitaal en analoog eerste resultaten Kennisnet | Monitor Jeugd en Media De Onderzoeksconferentie 2017 Amers...
ICT in vrije tijd en voor school Hoe ontwikkelen het bezit en gebruik van ICT zich onder jongeren van 10-18 jaar? Is er ee...
Onderzoek Wijkt af van eerdere monitoronderzoeken vanwege relatie ICT-gebruik en digitale vaardigheden Veldwerk webenquête...
Bezit smartphone en internettoegang 4 10 jaar 68% | 11 jaar 81% | 12 jaar 92%
Communiceren en sociale media 5
Van scherm of van papier? 6
Van scherm of van papier? 7 Informatie zoeken – voorkeur voor…
Van scherm of van papier? 8 Langere teksten lezen – voorkeur voor…
Van scherm of van papier? 9 Huiswerk maken – voorkeur voor…
Huiswerk digitaal/met media 10 Wat doe je thuis voor school?
Digitale vaardigheden 11
Digitale vaardigheden 12 … doen jongeren voornamelijk in de vrije tijd op • 71% ‘vooral/bijna alles in de vrije tijd’ • 7%...
Afsluitend 13  Jongeren maken niet vanzelf overal gebruik van, ook al beschikken ze over apparatuur en toegang  Leerling...
e: frank@warekennis.nl t: @fhuysmans w: https://warekennis.nl/ Zie ook
  1. 1. Balans tussen digitaal en analoog eerste resultaten Kennisnet | Monitor Jeugd en Media De Onderzoeksconferentie 2017 Amersfoort, 28 juni Frank Huysmans onderzoeker en adviseur |WareKennis, Den Haag
  2. 2. ICT in vrije tijd en voor school Hoe ontwikkelen het bezit en gebruik van ICT zich onder jongeren van 10-18 jaar? Is er een duidelijke samenhang tussen gebruik van apparatuur, (sociale) media en apps in de vrije tijd en voor school? Welke rol spelen digitale vaardigheden? 2
  3. 3. Onderzoek Wijkt af van eerdere monitoronderzoeken vanwege relatie ICT-gebruik en digitale vaardigheden Veldwerk webenquête december 2016; N=1.604 volledige lijsten; weging op combinaties geslacht, leeftijd, onderwijsniveau en etniciteit Volledige rapportage verschijnt in september samen met kwalitatief onderzoek UniversiteitTwente 3
  4. 4. Bezit smartphone en internettoegang 4 10 jaar 68% | 11 jaar 81% | 12 jaar 92%
  5. 5. Communiceren en sociale media 5
  6. 6. Van scherm of van papier? 6
  7. 7. Van scherm of van papier? 7 Informatie zoeken – voorkeur voor…
  8. 8. Van scherm of van papier? 8 Langere teksten lezen – voorkeur voor…
  9. 9. Van scherm of van papier? 9 Huiswerk maken – voorkeur voor…
  10. 10. Huiswerk digitaal/met media 10 Wat doe je thuis voor school?
  11. 11. Digitale vaardigheden 11
  12. 12. Digitale vaardigheden 12 … doen jongeren voornamelijk in de vrije tijd op • 71% ‘vooral/bijna alles in de vrije tijd’ • 7% ’vooral/bijna alles op school’ | 22% ‘ongeveer evenveel’ Lichte samenhang met gebruik digitale media in vrije tijd en voor school + basisvaardigheden op orde? - risico’s van onveilig en ondeskundig gedrag?
  13. 13. Afsluitend 13  Jongeren maken niet vanzelf overal gebruik van, ook al beschikken ze over apparatuur en toegang  Leerlingen hebben duidelijke voorkeuren voor leren van scherm en van papier  Aandacht voor digitale vaardigheden – computational thinking, mediawijsheid, informatievaardigheid – in onderwijs blijvend van belang, ondanks leren in vrije tijd
