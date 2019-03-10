褒めたもんをディープラーニングしてみた話 Camphor day

Successfully reported this slideshow.
電電 （@yosyuaomenww） 電気電子工学科四回生 来年から京都大学院の情報学研究科に進学 褒めたもんをでぃーぷらーにんぐ してみた話
褒めたもん(@denden_by)について フォロワーを褒めてくれるbot 現在は一定の言葉に反応する仕様→ミスが多い→賢くしたい
教師データをどうするか 褒めたもんのCSVファイルをツイッターの公式から引っ張ります． しかしこのデータには褒めたもんのリプライ情報しかない こちらだけしか得られない 教師データの収集について
そこで，APIから返信ツイートを検索して取得． さらに教師データとしてはリプライやファボを用いた． 前処理は正規化を行った． ﾒﾀﾓﾝ→メタモン データが完成
自然言語処理的に処理したい 1. 文章を単語に区切る 2. 単語をベクトル化する 3. ベクトルにしたものを順にモデルに流し込む 説明する時間がない！！ ので途中まで 教師データありの自然言語処理の大きな流れ
“もももすももももものうち”を単語ごとに分けたい！！ MeCabを使う デモ
単語をベクトル化する Word to vecというものを用いる． Word to vecは各単語の文章における位置を特徴量として捉えて， ベクトルに変換できる． これで『もも』を1*128次元のベクトルに変換できる このベクトルというのは特徴量...
得られたデータに対してNNを用いて学習を行う． モデルはLSTMを使った これでデータとモデルが揃った． 実際に走らせてみる． デモやります
終わり
