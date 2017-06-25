Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi đất nặn ...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Bộ sản phẩm đất ...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Độ Tuổi phù hợp:...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

đồ Chơi đất nặn play doh máy làm kem mát lạnh a4896

15 views

Published on

đồ Chơi đất nặn play doh máy làm kem mát lạnh a4896

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

đồ Chơi đất nặn play doh máy làm kem mát lạnh a4896

  1. 1. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh Máy làm kem mát lạnh A4896 Tất nhiên em đang rất quen thuộc với thế giới đồ chơi từ các thương hiệu phổ biến như đồ chơi đất nặn Play Doh rồi phải không? Dự đoán nhu cầu và thị hiếu của trẻ sáng tạo, trí tưởng tượng Các nhà sản xuất đã cho ra mắt sản phẩm với chất liệu đẹp nhất và màu sắc bắt mắt nhất. Bộ đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh máy làm kem mát lạnh A4896 chắc chắn sẽ làm hài lòng những đứa trẻ. Đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh Máy làm kem mát lạnh A4896 Video giới thiệu bộ Đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh Máy làm kem mát lạnh A4896
  2. 2. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Bộ sản phẩm đất nặn Play Doh mô hình máy làm kem mát lạnh bao gồm máy làm kem, 3 hộp đất nặn màu cam, xanh lá cây và trắng. Các hộp được làm lõm trên nắp hộp màu để giúp trẻ em dễ dàng thực hiện các hành động cầm nắm và mở. Máy làm kem với một thiết kế tương tự như hình chú vịt đường nét chính xác dễ dàng giúp trẻ sắp xếp các thùng chứa kem. Máy làm kem với màu sắc được kết hợp hài hòa giữa màu xanh lá cây, màu hồng và màu tím để tạo hứng thú cho trẻ. Công cụ này được đi kèm hai muỗng, hai ly, ba kem, ống nhựa, các món ăn nhỏ, làm bằng chất liệu nhựa mềm thông qua các thiết kế thử nghiệm, an toàn cho trẻ em. Các khuôn bột thành phần được làm từ nguyên liệu tự nhiên, an toàn và không chứa các thành phần có hại. Hương vị của trái cây mỗi hộp màu để giữ cho con của bạn thích thú. Lúc đầu, mẹ hãy giúp trẻ phân biệt các đối tượng và làm thế nào để sử dụng máy pha kem. Sau đó, hãy để con bạn tạo ra kem của mình trong hộp màu có sẵn. Kem ngọt ngào với những khối màu sắc tươi sáng, vì vậy căn phòng của một đứa trẻ sống động và mát mẻ hơn. Hãy để con bạn vào một thế giới đầy sáng tạo và thú vị thông qua các bộ sưu tập của Play-Doh. Bộ sản phẩm đồ chơi Play-Doh A4896 mô hình đất sét bao gồm. -01 máy làm kem khá đơn giản. -03 hộp a đất sét trắng, xanh lá cây và màu cam. -02 cốc kem. - 03 que kem đáng yêu. -02 Cốc nhựa nhỏ. -03 muỗng -01 Ống nhựa. Chi tiết sản phẩm Thương hiệu: Play-Doh Model: A4896 Kích thước: 7 x 22.5 x 22.5 cm
  3. 3. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Độ Tuổi phù hợp: 3+ Xuất xứ: Mỹ Đất nặn là một trong những trò chơi cơ bản Các nhà khảo cổ và nhân chủng học tìm thấy bằng chứng về công việc làm đất nặn một nỗ lực theo bản năng của con người có niên đại sớm nhất của xã hội con người. Nó rất dễ để hiểu lý do tại sao chơi đất nặn sẽ là một nỗ lực nhân bản tự nhiên trong hầu như tất cả các xã hội loài người. Trong khi người lớn sử dụng đất nặn để tạo thành mạch cho việc lưu trữ và nấu ăn, các bé làm những điều tương tự được sử dụng như đồ chơi. Người lớn làm tác phẩm điêu khắc để đại diện cho các loại thực phẩm, đồ vật trang trí, và những điều huyền diệu. Trẻ em rất thích làm búp bê bằng đất nặn và động vật để chơi. Tâm trí của trẻ có nhu cầu giống nhau để tạo ra các vật dụng tưởng tượng, nấu ăn, động vật, búp bê... Chúng được sử dụng trong các trò chơi tưởng tượng khi chúng tìm hiểu và thực hành đối phó với thế giới mà trong đó chúng đang vận động. Một đứa trẻ học với bất cứ điều gì mà chúng có thể tưởng tượng có thể sáng tạo và thông minh hơn so với một đứa trẻ chỉ chơi với đồ chơi đã được thiết kế bởi người lớn. Đồ chơi đất nặn cho phép trẻ nâng cao trí tưởng tượng. Thông tin về nhà sản xuất Hasbro là một công ty đồ chơi có trụ sở tại Pawtucket ở bang Rhode Island, Mỹ. Hasbro là nhà sản xuất đồ chơi lớn nhất thế giới, sau khi vượt qua một công ty đồ chơi Mattel Southern California. Hasbro là dòng đồ chơi nổi tiếng đã mua lại các công ty khác, như các trò chơi theo chủ đề độc quyền, các mẫu bột Play-Doh hay đồ chơi giáo dục Playskool. Công ty được thành lập năm 1923 bởi hai anh em Hassenfeld, ban đầu được đặt tên là "Hassenfeld Brothers". Tuy nhiên, trong năm 1968, công ty rút ngắn tên gọi của nó bằng cách lấy ba chữ cái đầu tiên của mỗi từ để tạo ra thương hiệu Hasbro. Hasbro cũng đã được ghi lại trên các sàn chứng khoán Mỹ (AMEX, chứng khoán Mỹ) ở New York vào năm 1968 với ký hiệu "YES". Đồ chơi của Hasbro được các bậc phụ huynh trên toàn thế giới rất ưa chuộng bởi những lợi ích to lớn mà nó mang lại cho trẻ nhỏ.
  4. 4. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600

×