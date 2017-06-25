Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi đất nặn ...


đồ Chơi đất nặn play doh mô hình ngựa pony b0009



  1. 1. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh mô hình ngựa Pony B0009 Bộ đồ chơi đất nặn mô hình ngựa Pony B0009 được làm từ nhựa cao cấp và bột an toàn, do đó cha mẹ có thể yên tâm cho bé chơi mà không phải lo lắng. Sản phẩm bao gồm 3 hộp bột đất sét lớn, đất sét nhỏ 6 hộp bột và khuôn định hình ngựa Pony cho bé những giây phút đáng yêu khi chơi. Đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh mô hình ngựa Pony B0009 Video giới thiệu bộ đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh mô hình ngựa Pony B0009
  2. 2. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Sản phẩm đất nặn Play Doh mô hình ngựa Pony B0009 là loại đồ chơi thủ công kết hợp Play- Doh nghệ thuật. Trẻ em có thể phát minh ra Pony đáng yêu, một phong cách độc đáo của riêng mình. Những công trình nhỏ sẽ giúp trẻ phát triển vị giác, khả năng và niềm đam mê hội họa. Vì vậy, cha mẹ có thể phát hiện ra những phẩm chất khéo léo và nghệ thuật của trẻ ngay từ rất sớm. Play-Doh dòng đất nặn có nguồn gốc từ vật liệu tự nhiên không chứa các chất phụ gia độc hại, trẻ có thể chơi trực tiếp với đất sétt và các bậc cha mẹ có thể yên tâm về sức khỏe của trẻ em. Bột đúc với màu sắc tươi sáng thu hút nhiều lứa tuổi. Những màu sắc đa dạng giúp bé phát triển các kỹ năng về màu sắc tốt hơn. Chi tiết sản phẩm Thương hiệu: Play-Doh Model: B0009 Kích thước: 5.8 x 22.9 x 22.9 cm Độ Tuổi phù hợp: 3+ Xuất xứ: Mỹ Lợi ích bộ đồ chơi đất nặn Mỗi đứa trẻ cần kinh nghiệm phù hợp với trình độ phát triển của mình và một mảnh đất nặn mềm sẽ vô cùng hoàn hảo nếu đứa trẻ đã sẵn sàng. Trẻ em có đủ tuổi để siết chặt ngón tay của bạn có thể ép một miếng đất sét mềm. Nếu các bé có thể nhận thấy một sự thay đổi trong đất sét chúng biết được biết rằng hành động của chúng đã có kết quả. Điều này sẽ khuyến khích trẻ thử nghiệm nhiều hơn. Não bộ của trẻ được hình thành cùng với những hành động khi nặn đất sét. Đất nặn sẽ kích thích sự tò mò của trẻ, nhiều tế bào thần kinh mới và các khớp thần kinh trong não đang được tạo ra khi một đứa trẻ được tham gia bởi các xúc giác ngay lập tức và phản hồi trực quan cung cấp bởi đất sét. Thao tác với một mảnh đất sét phát triển cơ bắp lớn và nhỏ của trẻ. Đất nặn là một món đồ chơi giáo dục giúp thúc đẩy sự phối hợp giữa mắt và tay. Đất nặn mềm sẽ tiếp nhận và đáp ứng tất cả
  3. 3. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 các loại biểu hiện cảm xúc. Đất nặn sẽ là một cách tuyệt vời để mở rộng khả năng tập trung của một số trẻ. Thông tin về nhà sản xuất Hasbro là một công ty đồ chơi có trụ sở tại Pawtucket ở bang Rhode Island, Mỹ. Hasbro là nhà sản xuất đồ chơi lớn nhất thế giới, sau khi vượt qua một công ty đồ chơi Mattel Southern California. Hasbro là dòng đồ chơi nổi tiếng đã mua lại các công ty khác, như các trò chơi theo chủ đề độc quyền, các mẫu bột Play-Doh hay đồ chơi giáo dục Playskool. Công ty được thành lập năm 1923 bởi hai anh em Hassenfeld, ban đầu được đặt tên là "Hassenfeld Brothers". Tuy nhiên, trong năm 1968, công ty rút ngắn tên gọi của nó bằng cách lấy ba chữ cái đầu tiên của mỗi từ để tạo ra thương hiệu Hasbro. Hasbro cũng đã được ghi lại trên các sàn chứng khoán Mỹ (AMEX, chứng khoán Mỹ) ở New York vào năm 1968 với ký hiệu "YES". Đồ chơi của Hasbro được các bậc phụ huynh trên toàn thế giới rất ưa chuộng bởi những lợi ích to lớn mà nó mang lại cho trẻ nhỏ.

