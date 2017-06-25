Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi đất nặn ...


đồ Chơi đất nặn play doh khung ảnh tháp hoa dva7191

Published in: Business
đồ Chơi đất nặn play doh khung ảnh tháp hoa dva7191

  1. 1. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh Khung ảnh tháp hoaDVA7191 Hãy để sự sáng tạo của trẻ được phát huy với bộ đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh khung ảnh tháp hoa DVA7191. Bộ dụng cụ được thiết kế bởi DohVinci cho bé có thể trang trí và cá nhân hóa thế giới của bé bằng một cuộc sống đầy màu sắc. Điều này sẽ thật dễ dàng mà bất cứ ai cũng có thể làm được, chỉ cần sử dụng các hợp chất khí khô thiết kế sáng tạo và bộ súng 3D để tạo ra thiết kế với một khung ảnh thật đẹp. Và không giống như hầu hết các loại sơn bé sẽ không phải lo lắng nếu thực hiện không đúng quá trình khi tạo một khung ảnh. Chỉ cần lau sạch thiết kế bé có thể thoải mái thực hiện lại. Đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh Khung ảnh tháp hoa DVA7191
  2. 2. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Video giới thiệu bộ đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh Khung ảnh tháp hoa DVA7191 Bé sẽ cảm thấy thực sự hứng thú và thư giãn khi thể hiện bản thận với đất nặn Play-Doh A7191. Chỉ cần làm theo 3 bước đơn giản dưới đây là bé có thể hoàn thành một khung ảnh thật đẹp theo sở thích cá nhân của mình: Bước 1. Chọn màu. Bước 2. Cho ống với thiết kế mong muốn vào súng. Bước 3. Bóp súng để tạo ra tác phẩm nghệ thuật đầy màu sắc với những hiệu ứng vui nhộn. Bé có thể kiểm tra cách sử dụng bao gồm các kỹ thuật cơ bản và những cách thú vị để kết hợp chấm, đường dây và xoáy vào những thiết kế nhiều màu sắc. Kết hợp màu sắc dễ dàng bằng cách cho các ống ra khỏi súng. Một khi bạn đã hoàn tất việc thiết kế, bạn không cần phải chờ đợi - bạn có thể sử dụng nó ngay lập tức vì sản phẩm sẽ khô ngay. Thiết kế khung ảnh theo phong cách riêng của bé: Trang trí thêm hoa cho các bức ảnh yêu thích của bé! Khung hình của bé trong thiết kế sẽ thật thú vị để trang trí cho không gian của bé và cho ra các bức ảnh mà bé yêu thích. Tạo các thiết kế của bé trên các phần khác nhau của tòa tháp, sau đó thêm các bức ảnh và đặt tất cả cùng nhau. Bé cũng có thể sử dụng các hợp chất thiết kế giống như keo dính các mảnh. Chi tiết sản phẩm Thương hiệu: Play-Doh Kích thước sản phẩm: 4.8 x 30.5 x 30.3 cm Trọng lượng: 481 g MODEL: A7191 Độ Tuổi: 6+ Xuất xứ: Mỹ Giới thiệu thương hiệu đồ chơi Play Doh
  3. 3. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Play-Doh là một mô hình đồ chơi đất nặn cho bé được trẻ em dùng để làm hàng thủ công và các dự án nghệ thuật tại nhà hay trường học. Các pasta được làm lần đầu tiên tại Cincinnati ( Ohio ) như một chất tẩy rửa của hình nền trong năm 1930; thành phần gồm bột mì, nước, muối, axit boric và dầu khoáng. Sản phẩm đã được tái sản xuất và bán trên thị trường trong các trường học Cincinnati vào giữa những năm 1950, sau khi một lớp học bắt đầu sử dụng nó như là pasta và mô hình hóa như sạch hơn. Đồ chơi đất nặn Play Doh được trình bày tại một hội nghị của giáo dục trong năm 1956 và cửa hàng bán lẻ mở tài khoản nổi bật lớn. Khi Play-Doh được quảng cáo trên các chương trình truyền hình của trẻ em vào năm 1957, doanh số bán hàng của sản phẩm đã được nhấn mạnh. Khoảng Play-Doh đã đưa ra thị trường một loạt các phụ kiện như mì ống, The Factory Fun.

