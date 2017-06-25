Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi đất nặn ...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Khung ảnh tháp h...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Trong trò chơi, ...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 được nhấn mạnh. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

đồ Chơi đất nặn play doh khung ảnh hoa xuân a7189

17 views

Published on

đồ Chơi đất nặn play doh khung ảnh hoa xuân a7189

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

đồ Chơi đất nặn play doh khung ảnh hoa xuân a7189

  1. 1. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh khung ảnh hoa xuân A7189 Bộ đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh khung ảnh hoa xuân A7189 giúp cho bé trải nghiệm cách vẽ bức tranh theo phong cách 3D độc đáo đáng yêu. Bộ đồ chơi bao gồm 1 súng 3D, 3 màu bột sơn và khung mùa xuân hình ảnh khác nhau. Sơn bột được làm bằng bột tự nhiên, không chứa bất kỳ chất gây hại và thử nghiệm để được an toàn theo tiêu chuẩn Hoa Kỳ nên hoàn toàn an toàn khi bé chơi. Phụ huynh sẽ ngạc nhiên bởi các sản phẩm đặc biệt mà bé làm ra với món đồ chơi thú vị này. Đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh khung ảnh hoa xuân A7189 Video giới thiệu bộ đồ chơi đất nặn Play-Doh khung ảnh hoa xuân A7189
  2. 2. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Khung ảnh tháp hoa A7189 sẽ giúp giữ những khoảnh khắc em bé của bạn với bạn bè hoặc người thân trên một khung ảnh rất đặc biệt bởi được vẽ bằng tay bé. Nhà sản xuất đã mang đến một món đồ chơi đơn giản nhưng rất hữu ích cho cả trẻ em và người lớn. Những công trình nhỏ sẽ giúp trẻ phát triển vị giác, khả năng và niềm đam mê hội họa. Vì vậy, cha mẹ có thể phát hiện ra những phẩm chất khéo léo và nghệ thuật của trẻ ngay từ rất sớm. Những màu sắc bắt mắt và khung hình khác nhau toàn diện giúp trẻ em phát triển xúc giác, thị giác và trí tưởng tượng. Với bộ đất nặn khung ảnh mùa xuân em bé có thể chơi với cha mẹ hoặc bạn bè. Thông qua giao tiếp trẻ được rèn luyện suy nghĩ về ngôn ngữ, đồng thời thúc đẩy tình đoàn kết, chơi tập thể với bạn. Bộ đồ chơi này giúp bé tạo ra những bức tranh 3D với ba bước cực kỳ đơn giản: Bước 1: Hãy chọn các bản in màu sắc phù hợp Bước 2: Lắp ống bột màu vào sung trên bản vẽ 3D của bạn một cách chính xác Bước 3: Bây giờ bấm súng và bé tha hồ sáng tạo Điểm nổi bật của Play Doh khung ảnh A7189 An toàn Vật liệu Sơn bột được làm từ nguyên liệu tự nhiên không chứa các chất phụ gia bột có hại đến sự an toàn tuyệt đối cho sức khỏe của em bé. Bột sơn mùi không hăng, tạo sự thoải mái cho bé chơi. Sơn bột có thể làm ẩm với nước để giúp trẻ chơi lâu dài. Dựng hình 3D súng thông minh Mô hình này có tính năng thông minh súng sơn 3D với nhiều khuôn mẫu khác nhau giúp trẻ sáng tạo ra những khung ảnh đẹp. Trẻ sẽ hoàn toàn ngạc nhiên với hình dạng đẹp mà súng mang lại dựng hình 3D, chơi mãi mà không chán. Súng nhựa an toàn, không có cạnh sắc. Giúp trẻ phát huy trí tưởng tượng, sáng tạo
  3. 3. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Trong trò chơi, trẻ sẽ áp dụng sáng tạo và trí tưởng tượng của mình để tạo ra các hình ảnh thú vị nhất. Trẻ cũng sẽ tìm hiểu làm thế nào để phối hợp màu sắc, hình dạng kết hợp với nhau để cung cấp cho các sản phẩm đặc trưng của nó. Rèn luyện kỹ năng của tay Với trò chơi này, các bé sẽ có cơ hội để rèn luyện sự khéo léo của bàn tay để tạo ra những khung hình đẹp nhất theo khuôn mẫu có sẵn. Trong khi chơi, trẻ em cũng học cách tỉ mỉ và kiên nhẫn. Sản phẩm làm cho khả năng pha trộn các màu sắc và thị hiếu của giới trẻ. Rèn luyện kỹ năng giao tiếp và tập thể Với trò chơi này, trẻ có thể chơi với cha mẹ hoặc bạn bè. Thông qua giao tiếp với những người trẻ đã được đào tạo để suy nghĩ về ngôn ngữ, đồng thời thúc đẩy tình đoàn kết, chơi tập thể với bạn. Chi tiết sản phẩm Thương hiệu: Play-Doh Kích thước sản phẩm: 5.1 x 30.5 x 30.8 cm MODEL: A7189 Độ Tuổi: 4+ Xuất xứ: Mỹ Giới thiệu thương hiệu đồ chơi Play Doh Play-Doh là một mô hình đồ chơi đất nặn được trẻ em dùng để làm hàng thủ công và các dự án nghệ thuật tại nhà hay trường học. Các pasta được làm lần đầu tiên tại Cincinnati ( Ohio ) như một chất tẩy rửa của hình nền trong năm 1930; thành phần gồm bột mì, nước, muối, axit boric và dầu khoáng. Sản phẩm đã được tái sản xuất và bán trên thị trường trong các trường học Cincinnati vào giữa những năm 1950, sau khi một lớp học bắt đầu sử dụng nó như là pasta và mô hình hóa như sạch hơn. Đồ chơi đất nặn Play Doh được trình bày tại một hội nghị của giáo dục trong năm 1956 và cửa hàng bán lẻ mở tài khoản nổi bật lớn. Khi Play-Doh được quảng cáo trên các chương trình truyền hình của trẻ em vào năm 1957, doanh số bán hàng của sản phẩm đã
  4. 4. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 được nhấn mạnh. Khoảng Play-Doh đã đưa ra thị trường một loạt các phụ kiện như mì ống, The Factory Fun.

×