  1. 1. z ANTIARRYTHMIC DRUGS BY KENCHA SWATHI z
  2. 2. z ARRYTHMIAS  An arrythmia is a problem with the rhythm of the heart beat.  The heart can beat too fast or with an irregular rhythm  If heart beats too fast ,the condition is called as tachycardia  If heart beats too slow,then the condition is called as bradycardia
  3. 3. z SYMPTOMS  Fluttering chest sensation  Shortness of breath  Tiredness  Angina  Dizziness  Profuse sweating  Tachycardia &Bradycardia
  4. 4. z CAUSES OF ARRYTHMIAS  Pacemaker abnormality  Shift of the pacemaker from SA node to another place in the heart  Heart diseases like CHF,Cardiomyopathy,B.P,Myocardial infarction,valvular disease.  Drugs & alcohol intoxication  Electrolyte abnormality  Pneumonia  Hyperthyroidism
  5. 5. z CLASSIFICATION OF ANTIARRYTHMIC DRUGS  Class-I :Membrane depressant drugs Quinidine sulphate,Procainamide, Phenytoin,Disopyramide, Tocainide, Lidocaine  Class-II :β-Adrenergic blockers Sotalol  Class-III :Repolarisation prolongators Amiodarone,Mexiletine,Lorcainide  Class IV: Calcium channel blockers-Diltiazem,Verapamil
  6. 6. z QUINIDINE SULPHATE  Uses:To treat supraventricular and ventricular arrythmias To treat atrial and ventricular tachycardia To treat atrial flutter and atrial fibrillation
  7. 7. z PROCAINAMIDE HCl  Uses: To treat ventricular tachycardia and atrial arrythmias
  8. 8. z PHENYTOIN SODIUM  Uses:Anticonvulsant To treat arrythmias
  9. 9. z DISOPYRAMIDE PHOSPHATE  Uses: To treat arrythmias
  10. 10. z TOCAINIDE HCl  Uses:To prevent or to treat ventricular ectopy and tachycardia
  11. 11. z LIDOCAINE HCl  Uses:Local anaesthetic to treat arrythmias
  12. 12. z SOTALOL  Uses:β-Blocker To treat cardiac arrythmias
  13. 13. z AMIODARONE  Uses:To treat tachycardia To treat ventricular and supraventricular arrythmias.
  14. 14. z MEXILETINE HYDROCHLORIDE  Uses: Antiarrythmic agent
  15. 15. z LORCAINIDE HYDROCHLORIDE  Uses: Antiarrythmic drug
  16. 16. z  4 –Resting potential  O-open  1 –Inactive phase & 2-Plateau phase  3-Rapid repolarization & Next 4-Depolarisation
  17. 17. z MECHANISM OF ACTION OF DRUGS  Class-I Drugs: Class-I drugs are Na⁺ channel blockers.They increase threshold for excitability & decrease automaticity and prolongs action potential .Drug causes depression of contractility and decreases B.P.  Class-I Drugs prolongs PR,QRS and shortens repolarization.
  18. 18. z  Class-II drugs: β –adrenergic blockers competitively block catecholamine induced stimulation of cardiac β-receptors.  Drug depress phase 4 depolarization of pacemaker cells,⇩ Heart rate & ⇧ peripheral resistance.  These drugs prolongs action potential duration by ⇩ AV Conduction.  Then reduces myocardial oxygen demand.
  19. 19. z  Class-III drugs: These drugs prolong phase 3 repolarization without altering phase O.It prolongs action potential by blocking K⁺ channels & blocks inactivated Na⁺ channels & blocks Ca²⁺ channels,⇩ Conduction and also ⇩ ectopic automaticity.
  20. 20. z  Class IV drugs: These drugs inhibit the inward movement of calcium,⇩ contractility,automaticity and AV Conduction.
  22. 22. z Thank You z

