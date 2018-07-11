Synnopsis :

Mayan Oracle Conceived in a prophetic dream, The Mayan Oracle contains 44 cards depicting archetypal Mayan symbols and an in-depth guidebook with instructions for harnessing the energies being activated during our current time of awakening. Full description



Author : Ariel Spilsbury

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Ariel Spilsbury ( 3✮ )

Link Download : https://cbookdownload3.blogspot.ca/?book=1591431239

