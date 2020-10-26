Dutch AgriTech market can triple in ten years

Global population growth, labour shortages, scarcity of agricultural land and the need for sustainable food production will give a tremendous impulse to agricultural robotisation. ABN AMRO estimates current worldwide revenue in the ‘AgriTech market’ at more than EUR 6 billion. The Dutch market holds a share of 11.5% in that market, mainly thanks to milking and feeding robots. If the existing bottlenecks are addressed, the Dutch AgriTech market has the potential to triple in ten years from EUR 715 million to EUR 2.5 billion in 2030; that is an average growth of 13% per year.