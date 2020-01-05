Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Description Review Dede Ranahan weaves everyday events into her poignant account of her sonâ€™s descent into psychosis. She takes readers, with her and her family, on a harrowing journey â€”there is no guidebook â€” that too many of us are forced to take. Written in diary form, with entries by both mother and son, Sooner Than Tomorrow quietly exposes our nationâ€™s shameful failure to help those with serious mental illnesses. It chronicles a motherâ€™s unending love for a child and a sonâ€™s struggles to be well. An important book. A loving tribute. A powerful story that tugs at the heart and leaves readers asking, â€œWhy canâ€™t we do better?â€•Pete Earley, author ofCRAZY: A Fatherâ€™s Search Through Americaâ€™s Mental Health MadnessThis book about psychiatric brain disease is poignant and painful, but, ultimately, a necessary read. In its well-constructed pages, youâ€™ll find a motherâ€™s diary of her wonderful son and his terrible illness. Every clinician needs a copy of this, every mental health worker, every doctor, and, certainly, every family. Sooner Than Tomorrow is as real as storytelling gets. There are no stories more honest than those of our children who live with mental illnesses. This book tells one such story beautifully.Â Â Laura Pogliano, mother of Zac, Board Member, SARDAA (Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America)Among the uncountable tragedies of the mental illness sub-nation, is its near-invisibility to its host society. So-called normal people live alongside neighbors â€” even friends â€” whose quiet pain, mourning, terror, and desperation would affront the nation's conscience if it were better known. Dede Ranahan is among the heroic witnesses who are breaking that silence. Her memoir of the loss of her son â€” passionate, eloquent, revelatory, and unspeakably brave â€” brilliantly takes its place among the beacons of light and truth telling that point the way to the reclamation of our most helpless brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers.Ron Powers, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author of No One Cares About Crazy People: The Chaos and Heartbreak of Mental Health in America Read more About the Author Dede Ranahan is a mother, grandmother, and long-time mental health advocate who's worn many career hats. In 1982 she authored a book for young girls that won a national award for nonfiction. In 2001 she established the Institute for Mental Illness Education on the Cal State Hayward campus. In 2004 she served as the Walk Director for the first NAMIWalk in San Francisco. From 2007 to 2010, she worked in the NAMI California office as the Policy Director for the Mental Health Services Act (Prop 63). Today, in her over-55 community, Dede runs a support group for families who have members coping with serious mental illness. She says, 'In trying to help our loved ones, we need help ourselves. We need to know we're not alone.' Read more
