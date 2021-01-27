Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
La teoría tectónica de placas establece que la parte sólida más externa de nuestro planeta Tierra, conocida como corteza t...
Los lugares de mayor actividad tectónica corresponden a las zonas donde los bordes de las placas chocan. Existen tres clas...
Ocurren cuando los bordes de dos placas tectónicas chocan y una se desliza debajo de la otra. Existen tres tipos de conver...
Ocurren cuando los bordes de dos placas tectónicas se alejan y el vacío que resulta de esta separación se rellena con mate...
Ocurren cuando los bordes de dos placas tectónicas se encuentran contiguas pero no chocan de frente, sino que se deslizan ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad 2 q 2p - placas-tectonicas

45 views

Published on

Estudios Sociales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividad 2 q 2p - placas-tectonicas

  1. 1. La teoría tectónica de placas establece que la parte sólida más externa de nuestro planeta Tierra, conocida como corteza terrestre, es parte de unas placas rocosas, llamadas placas tectónicas, que se desplazan horizontalmente y de manera continua sobre el manto terrestre.
  2. 2. Los lugares de mayor actividad tectónica corresponden a las zonas donde los bordes de las placas chocan. Existen tres clases de bordes. Convergentes Divergentes Transformantes
  3. 3. Ocurren cuando los bordes de dos placas tectónicas chocan y una se desliza debajo de la otra. Existen tres tipos de convergencia: (1) obducción, que es el choque de dos placas continentales; (2) subducción, que es el choque de una placa continental con otra oceánica; y (3) dorsal marino, que es el choque de dos placas oceánicas. Obducción Subducción Dorsal marino
  4. 4. Ocurren cuando los bordes de dos placas tectónicas se alejan y el vacío que resulta de esta separación se rellena con material que surge del magma de las capas inferiores de la corteza terrestre. Si dos placas oceánicas divergen, se constituyen los océanos. En cambio, si divergen dos placas continentales, se forma un enorme valle denominado rift continental.
  5. 5. Ocurren cuando los bordes de dos placas tectónicas se encuentran contiguas pero no chocan de frente, sino que se deslizan paralelamente en direcciones opuestas. Este fenómeno se conoce como falla. Un ejemplo es la falla de San Andrés, en California (EE. UU.), donde el desplazamiento suele ser súbito y provoca fuertes terremotos.

×